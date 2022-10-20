Many FL Teachers Waiting On Raises Approved By Legislature

Plans to allocate money for teacher raises across the state are far from complete in most districts.

Preliminary plans for salary distribution in each district were due on Oct 1, but so far, Florida Department of Education Senior Chancellor Jacob Oliva says less than a third have gotten approval.

Many of the districts are in the process of submitting plans, but 14 haven't even had communication with the state DOE according to Oliva, but some of those districts have been impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Oliva says they hope to have all plans submitted and finalized by January.