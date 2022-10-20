ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, DE

delawarebusinessnow.com

Cooperative electric supplier announces that work is underway on solar projects in Delaware, Virginia

EDF Renewables North America and Old Dominion Electric Cooperative (ODEC) announced the start of construction on 22.5 megawatts of local solar projects representing the first phase of projects across the ODEC member service territories in Virginia and Delaware. The total portfolio will add approximately 50 megawatts to several ODEC member...
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

VIDEO | Southbridge Wilmington Wetlands Park opens

Wilmington's newest public park goes way beyond providing people with a place to enjoy spending time outdoors. The Southbridge Wilmington Wetlands Park also provides flood relief, makes use of previously polluted land, and represents another opportunity to control flooding that has affected Southbridge for years. During a ribbon-cutting event this...
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

My view: AstraZeneca back in the solar game

(2014 file photo of Astra Zeneca solar installation) Back when AstraZeneca was rockin’ and rollin’ with thousands of employees, the Anglo-Swedish company installed solar panels at its corporate campus near Wilmington. Then came the loss of patent protection for blockbuster drugs that shrunk revenues by billions of dollars.
WDEL 1150AM

Southbridge Wetlands Park

The Southbridge Wilmington Wetlands Park is finally available for the public. It also provides a way to relieve the historic community of persistent flooding.
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

WSFS remodels and reopens in Newark

WSFS has had a presence at College Square Shopping Center since 1986, but with the complex being remade and renamed, WSFS did the same thing to their banking location. Shari Kruzinski, Chief Consumer Banking Officer for WSFS, said it definitely played a role in their renovations. "The revitalization of this...
NEWARK, DE
delawaretoday.com

Delaware Doctors Recommend Holistic Pediatric Care

Technology and psychology are changing the way doctors—and parents—approach pediatric healthcare in Delaware and beyond. When pediatrician Kerry Kirifides, M.D., was 4, she told her mother she wanted to be a doctor. By age 10, she had committed to pediatrics. Kirifides always envisioned a life being around children and helping families as she watched them grow.
DELAWARE STATE
NBC Philadelphia

Discount Airline Is Bringing Air Travel Back to Delaware and Flights Start at $49

A discount airline is soon landing at Wilmington Airport (ILG) as commercial air travel returns to Delaware just in time for snowbirds to fly off to Florida this winter. 🛫 Texas-based Avelo Airlines announced Thursday morning its plans to launch a hub at the New Castle County airport. Starting on Feb. 1, 2023,, Avelo will fly nonstop from Wilmington to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Tampa and West Palm Beach in Florida. 🌴
WILMINGTON, DE
WBOC

Constructive Conversation at Mayors of Delmarva Meeting

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Seven mayors from Delmarva met Thursday in Ocean City to discuss challenges and opportunities for their respective communities. They spoke on such issues as crime, COVID-19, and major projects that will alter their city or town. But, there was one big challenge that all municipalities shared.
OCEAN CITY, MD
delawarepublic.org

Examining why Great Oaks Charter School is under formal review

A Wilmington charter school is under ‘formal review’ by the state’s Department of Education as enrollment numbers slip. In its eighth year, Great Oaks Charter School is falling short of its authorized minimum number of students as it seeks to phase out its middle school program and become a high school only.
WILMINGTON, DE
WPG Talk Radio

Big National Chain to Close Another Store in Center City Philadelphia, PA

The retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a two-story store in Center City. Within the past few days, Wawa made headlines when they announced that they would be shutting down a pair of locations over, "continued safety and security challenges and business factors," according to a statement. Those stores are located on Market Street, one at 12th and the other at 19th Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Wilmington woman charged with trying to rob several TD Bank branches

An alleged wannabe bank robber with apparently high brand loyalty is cooling her heels behind bars. LaShawnda Jones of Wilmington gave a note demanding cash to a teller at the TD Bank branch on Songsmith Drive Saturday morning. The teller notified her manager, and by the time troopers got there,...
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Fast start sends Delaware to 38-7 victory over Morgan State

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Nolan Henderson’s 72-yard scoring strike to Marcus Yarns capped a 14-point first quarter and Delaware led start to finish in a 38-7 victory over Morgan State on Saturday. Jourdan Townsend gave Delaware (6-1) a 7-0 lead on the Blue Hens’ first possession with a...
NEWARK, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Avelo Airlines to open Wilmington base, 5 routes to Florida

Low-cost carrier Avelo Airlines is betting big on New Castle’s Wilmington Airport (ILG), announcing a new east coast base with five destinations. The base will begin operations in February. Destinations include: Orlando (MCO) — Special Inaugural Flight Wednesday, February 1, 2023 — Effective February 3, 2023 — Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays Fort Lauderdale (FLL) — Effective February 2, 2023 – ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Baltimore

Sparrows Point residents protest new development over bald eagle protection

BALTIMORE - As bulldozers work at Sparrows Point, protestors rally support across the street.Local residents say new development at Sparrows Point poses a threat to a family of bald eagles in the area, and they want to see the site preserved. Historians point out the Penwood Fields is the only truly green part of Sparrows Point without any history of industry. Development, though, has picked up in recent days.Longtime residents say the fields mean a lot to the community. For at least a decade, locals say they've been home to multiple eagles."This was a sensitive piece of property with the history,...
SPARROWS POINT, MD
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Bicycle Accident

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal bicycle accident that occurred Saturday evening in the Milford area. On October 22, 2022, at approximately 6:26 p.m., a 2013 Honda Civic was traveling southbound in the left lane of Bay Road (Route 1), just south of Tub Mill Pond Road. The Honda was traveling behind another vehicle that was not involved. At the time, a bicyclist entered the left, southbound lane of Route 1 attempting to cross from east to west. The bicyclist entered the path of the uninvolved vehicle causing it to stop suddenly. This action caused the Honda to change lanes into the right travel lane. The bicyclist was crossing the right travel lane and in the path of the Honda. The front of the Honda struck the right side of the bicycle and ejected the bicyclist.
MILFORD, DE

