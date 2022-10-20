Read full article on original website
Teen Girl Was Five Months Pregnant When She Disappeared From Her Newark, Delaware Home. Where Is Janteyl Johnson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewark, DE
Disappeared In Delaware: Where Are These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Castle, DE
He Went For A Weekend Visit With His Father. He Never Returned. The Disappearance Of Shawn WhiteThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, DE
View the Most Stunning Fall Foliage Along this Maryland Boat RideTravel MavenChesapeake City, MD
delawarebusinessnow.com
Cooperative electric supplier announces that work is underway on solar projects in Delaware, Virginia
EDF Renewables North America and Old Dominion Electric Cooperative (ODEC) announced the start of construction on 22.5 megawatts of local solar projects representing the first phase of projects across the ODEC member service territories in Virginia and Delaware. The total portfolio will add approximately 50 megawatts to several ODEC member...
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | Southbridge Wilmington Wetlands Park opens
Wilmington's newest public park goes way beyond providing people with a place to enjoy spending time outdoors. The Southbridge Wilmington Wetlands Park also provides flood relief, makes use of previously polluted land, and represents another opportunity to control flooding that has affected Southbridge for years. During a ribbon-cutting event this...
delawarepublic.org
New Castle County to invest $2.2 million in elementary school wellness centers, soliciting bids from health systems
The Delaware School Based Health Alliance is receiving $2.2 million from New Castle County for four elementary school wellness centers. Silver Lake, Brookside, McCullough and Richardson Park elementary schools are the four selected for the wellness centers, which may have a soft opening before the end of the school year.
delawarebusinessnow.com
My view: AstraZeneca back in the solar game
(2014 file photo of Astra Zeneca solar installation) Back when AstraZeneca was rockin’ and rollin’ with thousands of employees, the Anglo-Swedish company installed solar panels at its corporate campus near Wilmington. Then came the loss of patent protection for blockbuster drugs that shrunk revenues by billions of dollars.
WDEL 1150AM
Southbridge Wetlands Park
The Southbridge Wilmington Wetlands Park is finally available for the public. It also provides a way to relieve the historic community of persistent flooding.
WDEL 1150AM
WSFS remodels and reopens in Newark
WSFS has had a presence at College Square Shopping Center since 1986, but with the complex being remade and renamed, WSFS did the same thing to their banking location. Shari Kruzinski, Chief Consumer Banking Officer for WSFS, said it definitely played a role in their renovations. "The revitalization of this...
delawaretoday.com
Delaware Doctors Recommend Holistic Pediatric Care
Technology and psychology are changing the way doctors—and parents—approach pediatric healthcare in Delaware and beyond. When pediatrician Kerry Kirifides, M.D., was 4, she told her mother she wanted to be a doctor. By age 10, she had committed to pediatrics. Kirifides always envisioned a life being around children and helping families as she watched them grow.
2 Delaware County Businesses Named Top 100 Places to Work in U.S. by Fortune Magazine
Two Delaware County businesses made Fortune Magazine’s 2021 top 100 Places to Work in the US, despite disruptions from the pandemic, writes Michael Tanenbaum for phillyvoice.com. Newtown Township-based IT company, SAP America, moved up to No. 29, moving up 30 spots from last year’s ranking of No. 59.
NBC Philadelphia
Discount Airline Is Bringing Air Travel Back to Delaware and Flights Start at $49
A discount airline is soon landing at Wilmington Airport (ILG) as commercial air travel returns to Delaware just in time for snowbirds to fly off to Florida this winter. 🛫 Texas-based Avelo Airlines announced Thursday morning its plans to launch a hub at the New Castle County airport. Starting on Feb. 1, 2023,, Avelo will fly nonstop from Wilmington to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Tampa and West Palm Beach in Florida. 🌴
WBOC
Constructive Conversation at Mayors of Delmarva Meeting
OCEAN CITY, Md. - Seven mayors from Delmarva met Thursday in Ocean City to discuss challenges and opportunities for their respective communities. They spoke on such issues as crime, COVID-19, and major projects that will alter their city or town. But, there was one big challenge that all municipalities shared.
delawarepublic.org
Examining why Great Oaks Charter School is under formal review
A Wilmington charter school is under ‘formal review’ by the state’s Department of Education as enrollment numbers slip. In its eighth year, Great Oaks Charter School is falling short of its authorized minimum number of students as it seeks to phase out its middle school program and become a high school only.
Big National Chain to Close Another Store in Center City Philadelphia, PA
The retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a two-story store in Center City. Within the past few days, Wawa made headlines when they announced that they would be shutting down a pair of locations over, "continued safety and security challenges and business factors," according to a statement. Those stores are located on Market Street, one at 12th and the other at 19th Street.
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington woman charged with trying to rob several TD Bank branches
An alleged wannabe bank robber with apparently high brand loyalty is cooling her heels behind bars. LaShawnda Jones of Wilmington gave a note demanding cash to a teller at the TD Bank branch on Songsmith Drive Saturday morning. The teller notified her manager, and by the time troopers got there,...
WDEL 1150AM
Fast start sends Delaware to 38-7 victory over Morgan State
NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Nolan Henderson’s 72-yard scoring strike to Marcus Yarns capped a 14-point first quarter and Delaware led start to finish in a 38-7 victory over Morgan State on Saturday. Jourdan Townsend gave Delaware (6-1) a 7-0 lead on the Blue Hens’ first possession with a...
Avelo Airlines to open Wilmington base, 5 routes to Florida
Low-cost carrier Avelo Airlines is betting big on New Castle’s Wilmington Airport (ILG), announcing a new east coast base with five destinations. The base will begin operations in February. Destinations include: Orlando (MCO) — Special Inaugural Flight Wednesday, February 1, 2023 — Effective February 3, 2023 — Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays Fort Lauderdale (FLL) — Effective February 2, 2023 – ... Read More
delawarepublic.org
University of Delaware poll shows strong support for Democrats in the First State
The 2022 midterm election is just over two weeks away and the only significant public poll assessing the state of the top-of-the-ticket races is out this week. The University of Delaware Center for Political Communication released its survey of voters, highlighting two major statewide races and a host of key issues.
CBS News
Gov. Hogan visits McCormick & Co. new distribution center in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE - Maryland Governor Larry Hogan was om Baltimore County Thursday to tour McCormick's new 1.8 million square-foot Northeast Distribution Center at Tradepoint Atlantic Park, largest distribution site for McCormick in the world. The governor was joined by McCormick & Company CEO Lawrence Kurius and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski.
Sparrows Point residents protest new development over bald eagle protection
BALTIMORE - As bulldozers work at Sparrows Point, protestors rally support across the street.Local residents say new development at Sparrows Point poses a threat to a family of bald eagles in the area, and they want to see the site preserved. Historians point out the Penwood Fields is the only truly green part of Sparrows Point without any history of industry. Development, though, has picked up in recent days.Longtime residents say the fields mean a lot to the community. For at least a decade, locals say they've been home to multiple eagles."This was a sensitive piece of property with the history,...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Bicycle Accident
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal bicycle accident that occurred Saturday evening in the Milford area. On October 22, 2022, at approximately 6:26 p.m., a 2013 Honda Civic was traveling southbound in the left lane of Bay Road (Route 1), just south of Tub Mill Pond Road. The Honda was traveling behind another vehicle that was not involved. At the time, a bicyclist entered the left, southbound lane of Route 1 attempting to cross from east to west. The bicyclist entered the path of the uninvolved vehicle causing it to stop suddenly. This action caused the Honda to change lanes into the right travel lane. The bicyclist was crossing the right travel lane and in the path of the Honda. The front of the Honda struck the right side of the bicycle and ejected the bicyclist.
WDEL 1150AM
'For me, it's the Nobel Peace Prize of Delaware' | Dreams come true at 2022 Kandler Awards
Making lemons into lemonade has described Corie Priest's life in the last several years. Living in poverty and eventually becoming incarcerated, Priest knew that making a difference in his own life as well as other's lives was possible. On October 19, 2022, he was awarded the American Civil Liberties Union...
