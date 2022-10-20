LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Omaha federal court sentenced a Lincoln man to 26 years in prison for firearm charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 35-year-old Blake Ruel, of Lincoln, was sentenced to 322 months' imprisonment on Friday for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Ruel will serve an eight-year term of supervised release after he is released from prison. There is no parole in the federal system.

