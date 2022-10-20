Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph plays role in Malachi Coleman commitmentThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football offers 2023 edge rusher Nikko TaylorThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Malachi Coleman commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Related
WOWT
Southern Lancaster County Fires
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management reported that there are at least two large grass fires just south of the county. Pedestrian hit by a car near 62nd & Dodge Monday night on Sept. 27, 2022. Hanson Park gazebo fire. Updated: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:17 PM UTC. Omaha Fire investigators...
News Channel Nebraska
Man from Lincoln sentenced to over 20 years of prison time
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Omaha federal court sentenced a Lincoln man to 26 years in prison for firearm charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 35-year-old Blake Ruel, of Lincoln, was sentenced to 322 months' imprisonment on Friday for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Ruel will serve an eight-year term of supervised release after he is released from prison. There is no parole in the federal system.
kios.org
Speeding Stop Turns Up $1 Million Worth Of Fentanyl
The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office seizes tens of thousand of fentanyl pills during a traffic stop near Lincoln. The sheriff's office says deputies stopped a car for speeding on Interstate-80 Wednesday afternoon and found a backpack with about 60-thousand fentanyl pills in it. The sheriff's office says the drugs weighed over 13 pounds and are worth over one-million dollars. Luis Salazar of Omaha is in custody on drug charges.
klkntv.com
Several roads closed because of Nebraska wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Transportation is asking people to avoid roads impacted by the wildfires on Sunday. U.S. Highway 275 is closed in both directions between Nebraska Highway 15 and M Road near Wisner because of the fires. U.S. Highway 136 is closed in both...
News Channel Nebraska
Grass fires in rural area south of Lincoln prompt evacuation
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Residents in a rural area south of Lincoln were ordered to evacuate their homes Sunday afternoon because of wind-driven grass fires in the area. Anyone living in an area between Cortland and Firth in southern Lancaster and northern Gage counties was urged to evacuate because of the fires.
klin.com
UPDATE: Evacuations Ordered in SW Lincoln and Lancaster County Due to Vegetation Fire
Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency: -EMERGENCY MESSAGE If you are between 54th and 38th Firth to Olive Creek, please Evacuate now to the north and east. Nebraska State Patrol: Troopers are assisting emergency management with evacuations of some areas in southern Lancaster County and northern Gage County due to a large fire.
UPDATE: SW Lancaster County 'under control' but avoid area
Due to a fire threat in Lancaster County, evacuations are in order for Southwest Lancaster County. More details to come.
kfornow.com
About 13 Pounds of Fentanyl Seized in Lancaster County
LINCOLN—(KFOR Oct. 20)—A traffic stop Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 80 on the west edge of Lincoln leads to the discovery of more than 13 pounds of fentanyl. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says deputies with the Lancaster County/HSI Criminal Interdiction Unit stopped a vehicle for speeding on I-80 about a mile west of the NW 48th Street interchange heading west.
klkntv.com
Man accused of spray-painting 11 Lincoln businesses & spitting on police twice
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police arrested Michael Daniels on Thursday after they say he spray-painted almost a dozen businesses. We’re told this began at 8:46 p.m. around the 600 block of P Street. Authorities say the 28-year-old matched a description they were given of the vandal. LPD...
WOWT
Sheriff: Structure fire reveals Nebraska marijuana grow operation
CASS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A rural Cass County, Nebraska man was arrested Thursday for allegedly operating a marijuana grow operation. The operation was discovered after firefighters attacked a structure fire. The fire was reported at or near a home east of Highway 75 and Young Street, which is just north of Beaver Lake.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man to federal prison on meth conviction
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man arrested in Omaha for drug possession is going to federal prison. Phillip Goetz, 45, was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Omaha for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. A federal judge sentenced Goetz to five years and 10 months in prison. After his release from prison, he will begin a three- ear term of probation.
klkntv.com
Woman sentenced to federal prison for selling meth in Lincoln area
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Lincoln woman caught selling methamphetamine was sentenced Friday to almost 19 years in prison. Vanessa Lynn Ludeke, 33, will spend 18 years and nine months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a meth mixture.
klkntv.com
Evacuation center set up for people affected by Lancaster County wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An evacuation center is now set up for people who are affected by the wildfires in southwest Lancaster County. The Lincoln-Lancaster Emergency Management Agency says the evacuation center is at Lincoln Southwest High School at 7001 S. 14th St. The American Red Cross is at...
1011now.com
Grand Island teen found in possession of stolen handgun
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A handgun stolen this spring in Grand Island was found to be in the possession of a juvenile. On Thursday, Grand Island police assisted juvenile probation with a search of the suspected teen’s residence. During the search, a firearm, which was found to be...
News Channel Nebraska
Former operator of cleaning business convicted of charges, will enter drug court program
BEATRICE – Amended charges have been filed against a former Beatrice Street Superintendent and former owner of a cleaning business. 56-year-old Dale Simmons, of Milford, Kansas has pleaded guilty to one felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and a single count of theft by receiving…with a value of between $1,500 and $5,000. Both are felonies.
klkntv.com
Stolen boat engine found through social media, Lancaster County sheriff says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A deputy recovered a stolen boat engine Wednesday after it was posted for sale on social media, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said. Around 5:15 p.m., a University of Nebraska-Lincoln rowing team member reported that the engine had been stolen sometime in the last week at the Pawnee Lake marina.
Nebraska man sentenced to prison for possessing 'short shotgun'
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Jared S. Hoerle, 43, of Ewing, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Omaha, Nebraska, for receiving and possessing an unregistered firearm – a “short shotgun.” United States District Court Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Hoerle to 24 months imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from federal prison, he will begin a 3-year term of supervised release.
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police sharing alarming statistics on teen driving
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department encouraged parents to speak to their teenage drivers on Thursday after sharing alarming statistics. Capt. Todd Kocian said National Teen Driver Safety Week is the perfect time to ask your teens to stay safe behind the wheel. “We are asking parents...
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man sentenced for drug trafficking crime
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A Grand Island man was sentenced to more than five years in prison for drug trafficking. Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that 45-year-old Phillip D. Goetz of Grand Island, was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Omaha for possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
iheart.com
Douglas County Inmate Death Reported
Douglas County Corrections reports an inmate death. A spokesperson says 33-year-old John Ehrhart-Plowman was found unresponsive in his cell Wednesday evening. Corrections says repeated efforts to revive him were unsuccessful, and he was declared deceased by the Omaha Fire Department paramedics, who responded and took over life-saving care. The County...
104.5 KDAT
Cedar Rapids, IA
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
104.5 KDAT plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 6