Lubbock, TX

everythinglubbock.com

Police provide update on fatal North Lubbock shooting late Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday, the Lubbock Police Department released additional information concerning a fatal shooting that occurred late Friday evening on the north side of the city. The shooting occurred in the in 200 block of North Avenue R. around 11:00 p.m. According to a press release from...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

One moderately injured in north Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a crash in north Lubbock. The crash occurred on the westbound access lane of Clovis Road near North Loop 289 just before 2:30 p.m. Two vehicles crashed on the access road, leaving one person moderately injured. Police are still...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Saturday morning top stories: 1 person dead after overnight shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. One person is dead after a late night shooting on Friday. A federal complaint has revealed details of an O’Donnell staff member’s alleged inappropriate communication with a student. Nicholas Dominique Bueno was charged with enticement of a child and is...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Friday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Man sentenced to life for cyberstalking and kidnapping underage Lubbock girl. A federal judge sentenced a man to life in prison for cyberstalking and kidnapping an underage Lubbock girl. A jury convicted Thomas Boukamp in June of transportation of a minor to engage...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

City of Lubbock Municipal Court hosting Trunk or Treat event on Thursday, Oct. 27

LUBBOCK, Texas – The City of Lubbock Municipal Court will host a Trunk or Treat event on Thursday, October 27 downtown. The event is free to the public. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the event will be held from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. outside the new Municipal Court office at the corner of 14th Street and Avenue L.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock Man Arrested for 2021 Chase Pleads Guilty to Federal Firearm Charge

A Lubbock man that was arrested after a high-speed chase in 2021 has now pleaded guilty to a federal firearm charge. KAMC News reports that 27-year-old Jeremy Leland Garcia led law enforcement on a chase in September of 2021. A Texas DPS trooper initially attempted a traffic stop on the Marsha Sharp Freeway and I-27, but Garcia fled. This led to a pursuit that lasted about 20 minutes.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Man arrested in Lubbock, police said young victim had marks with ‘deep red and purple bruising’

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was arrested and accused of injuring a preschool-aged child, according to a police report. David Cox, 26, was arrested Sunday. According to a police report, video showed Cox throwing the victim onto a couch and using a plastic spoon to “forcefully strike [the victim] in the buttocks approximately 9-10 […]
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

1 stabbed at Lubbock apartment complex overnight, serious injuries

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock police responded around 12:40 a.m. to a stabbing at an apartment complex near Avenue S. and 13th Street. According to the Lubbock Police Department, Noris Davidson, 40, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. At the time, no arrests had been made, LPD said.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Talk 1340

