1 injured in Plainview, ‘shot multiple times’
Police in Plainview responded to a shooting Saturday night at the Goodfellas Bar and Grill, 2105 Dimmit Road.
everythinglubbock.com
Police provide update on fatal North Lubbock shooting late Friday
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday, the Lubbock Police Department released additional information concerning a fatal shooting that occurred late Friday evening on the north side of the city. The shooting occurred in the in 200 block of North Avenue R. around 11:00 p.m. According to a press release from...
1 dead in overnight shooting, North Lubbock
Lubbock Police said a Friday night shooting in the 200 block of North Avenue R killed a person, but specific details were not yet available.
Drive by shooting of 6-year-old, Lubbock woman headed to prison
LUBBOCK, Texas — Dezarey Marie Ramos, 25, was sentenced to 20 years in the drive-by-shooting of a 6-year-old boy in Lubbock. Previous court documents said Ramos trafficked marijuana and methamphetamine, and someone stole her drugs in a robbery. Ramos thought the person responsible lived at a home in the 5000 block of 38th Street, according to […]
KCBD
Sunday morning top stories: 1 person injured in overnight shooting in Plainview
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. One person was injured in a late night shooting at a Plainview bar. Plainview police stated the person was shot multiple times. The person was taken directly to a Lubbock hospital. More details here: 1 person ‘shot multiple times’ at Plainview bar...
Lubbock man shot in the face, police report reveals
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department discovered a man was shot in the face after officers responded to a disturbance call Saturday around 6:30 a.m. in the 5000 block of 40th Street. The victim was identified in a police report as, Isaiah Manuel Ramos, age not listed. According to a police report, a neighbor […]
KCBD
One moderately injured in north Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a crash in north Lubbock. The crash occurred on the westbound access lane of Clovis Road near North Loop 289 just before 2:30 p.m. Two vehicles crashed on the access road, leaving one person moderately injured. Police are still...
Man shot at by burglary suspect in Lubbock, police report said
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man told Lubbock Police officers that he was shot at by a burglary suspect early Sunday morning in the 4500 block of 49th Street, according to a police report. A police report stated that a man went outside to confront a suspect after he was told someone was inside his vehicle. […]
KCBD
Saturday morning top stories: 1 person dead after overnight shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. One person is dead after a late night shooting on Friday. A federal complaint has revealed details of an O’Donnell staff member’s alleged inappropriate communication with a student. Nicholas Dominique Bueno was charged with enticement of a child and is...
KCBD
Friday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Man sentenced to life for cyberstalking and kidnapping underage Lubbock girl. A federal judge sentenced a man to life in prison for cyberstalking and kidnapping an underage Lubbock girl. A jury convicted Thomas Boukamp in June of transportation of a minor to engage...
Traffic backs up after crash on South Loop near Slide, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas — Traffic was backed up after a crash involving “five or six vehicles” on South Loop 289 near Spur 327 on Friday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 4:59 p.m. One person had minor injuries, according to police. Authorities said the crash was in the westbound […]
One seriously hurt after crash with motorcycle at University Avenue, LPD said
One person was seriously injured after a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle at 82nd Street and University Avenue on Thursday, according to the Lubbock Police Department.
Overnight crash, Northwest Lubbock with moderate injuries
Lubbock Police said a car crashed into a tree overnight in the 5700 block of 4th Street.
everythinglubbock.com
City of Lubbock Municipal Court hosting Trunk or Treat event on Thursday, Oct. 27
LUBBOCK, Texas – The City of Lubbock Municipal Court will host a Trunk or Treat event on Thursday, October 27 downtown. The event is free to the public. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the event will be held from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. outside the new Municipal Court office at the corner of 14th Street and Avenue L.
Woman accused in Lubbock crash that killed 63-year-old asks for lower bail
LUBBOCK, Texas — A woman arrested and accused of intoxication manslaughter in the death of a 63-year-old Timothy Lee Harr asked for her bail to be reduced on Tuesday, according to court records. Stephanie Fair, 23, was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center after the October 14 crash. Her bond was set at $85,000. […]
fox34.com
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock woman survives vicious dog attack at Buddy Holly Park
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A walk at Buddy Holly Park has turned into a story of survival for Ruth Ann Muffley. Muffley said she walks her dog, Flaca at the park every day, and Tuesday, Sept. 27 was no different. Muffley said she and Flaca were enjoying a beautiful, quiet...
Lubbock Man Arrested for 2021 Chase Pleads Guilty to Federal Firearm Charge
A Lubbock man that was arrested after a high-speed chase in 2021 has now pleaded guilty to a federal firearm charge. KAMC News reports that 27-year-old Jeremy Leland Garcia led law enforcement on a chase in September of 2021. A Texas DPS trooper initially attempted a traffic stop on the Marsha Sharp Freeway and I-27, but Garcia fled. This led to a pursuit that lasted about 20 minutes.
Man arrested in Lubbock, police said young victim had marks with ‘deep red and purple bruising’
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was arrested and accused of injuring a preschool-aged child, according to a police report. David Cox, 26, was arrested Sunday. According to a police report, video showed Cox throwing the victim onto a couch and using a plastic spoon to “forcefully strike [the victim] in the buttocks approximately 9-10 […]
everythinglubbock.com
1 stabbed at Lubbock apartment complex overnight, serious injuries
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock police responded around 12:40 a.m. to a stabbing at an apartment complex near Avenue S. and 13th Street. According to the Lubbock Police Department, Noris Davidson, 40, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. At the time, no arrests had been made, LPD said.
33 felony arrests made in Lubbock anti-gang operation, TAG says
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center made 33 felony arrests and identified 20 gang members during a two-day operation, according to a release Monday. TAG said the gang-suppression operation, conducted on October 13 and 14, was focused on combating violent crime. The operation resulted in 47.7 grams of methamphetamine, 12.8 ounces of marijuana […]
Talk 1340
Lubbock, TX
