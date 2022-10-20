Read full article on original website
ewitsme
2d ago
probly because teachers are underpaid and there's 35 kids to each class and kids who are struggling can never get the help they need
Reply
2
ABC
3d ago
This could have a lot to do because Oklahoma school Teachers are not taken care of for what they have to put up with. This is sad
Reply(1)
2
Anita Harris
3d ago
Doesn't surprise me at all....this state (I was born & raised in Okla)is at the bottom of a lot of lists 😖😣
Reply
3
Related
KFOR
Well needed rainfall on the way for Oklahoma!
There’s hope for significant rainfall across Oklahoma late Sunday Night, Monday into very early Tuesday Morning. Here’s a look at weather data guidance showing heaviest rainfall central / eastern Oklahoma with less across northwestern OK and Panhandle. Watching!
Why Oklahoma Seems Pretty Happy With Texas’ Slow Invasion
Scrolling through Facebook this morning, a bit news out of Oklahoma caught my eye. It looks like a Texas staple is increasing the size of its footprint in the Sooner State. Whataburger is continuing the slow invasion of Texas into Oklahoma. A New Whataburger Opening In Western Oklahoma. According to...
kgou.org
2022 Oklahoma Gubernatorial Debate (Encore)
This week’s Sunday Radio Matinee feature is an encore presentation of the October 19th live-stream debate between Oklahoma’s major party gubernatorial candidates - Republican incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt and Democratic party challenger, Joy Hofmeister. The 90-minute debate was sponsored by the Oklahoma State Chamber of Commerce and moderated...
cherokeephoenix.org
OPINION: Voting more critical than ever for Cherokees, Oklahomans
As we draw near to election day, I urge you to begin making your plans to participate. I encourage all Cherokees to vote, either by going to the polls on November 8 or by voting early or absentee. This election is one of the most important elections that we have faced as Native Americans in the state of Oklahoma. This year every congressional and statewide office is on the ballot, as well as hundreds of important state legislative and local races.
city-sentinel.com
Governor Stitt and Health Commissioner Reed clarify that kids in Oklahoma are not required to get vaccination to attend school
Oklahoma City – The office of Governor Kevin Stitt issued a press release with a statement after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) approved adding the COVID-19 vaccine to childhood immunization schedules. “Regardless of what the CDC in Washington...
FBI & CDC Stats Confirm Oklahoma Violent Crime Rate Higher Than New York & California
The debate between Oklahoma's candidates for governor got heated on Wednesday. Claims made by Democratic candidate, Joy Hofmeister, drew questions of validity not just from Governor Kevin Stitt, but moderators as well. Hofmeister couldn't get through that statement before the Governor's questions began; per data from two separate government sources,...
kgou.org
The Race for Oklahoma Governor: Democratic Party nominee Joy Hofmeister
Capitol Insider talks to the Democratic Party nominee for governor of Oklahoma: State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister. Dick Pryor: This is Capitol Insider - taking you inside politics, policy, government…and elections…in Oklahoma. I'm Dick Pryor with Quorum Call publisher Shawn Ashley. Our guest is State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, Democratic Party nominee for governor. Thanks for taking the time to visit with us.
publicradiotulsa.org
When Oklahoma voters choose a governor in November, they’ll be voting on the future of SoonerCare
The contentious governor’s race includes plenty of hyper-partisan issues. But StateImpact’s Catherine Sweeney reports, one of the candidates’ major disagreements doesn’t fall along party lines. The winner will decide what health care looks like for more than one million Oklahomans. Catherine talks with StateImpact editor Logan Layden.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Oklahoma Tax Commission Clarifies Native American Issue
Last week, the Oklahoma Tax Commission ruled that Native Americans living within Oklahoma are still liable for taxes despite a recent ruling by the US Supreme Court that said the Muscogee (Creek) Nation continues to exist for purposes of prosecution of federal crimes. Governor Kevin Stitt hailed the decision by...
It’s the Most Haunted Town in Oklahoma
At first glance, this picturesque and friendly small town in Oklahoma appears to be just that and nothing more. But if you look below the surface you'll quickly learn that it's the most haunted town in the entire Sooner State. It has more ghost stories, urban legends, and haunted locations than any other town, city, or place in the Sooner State. It's been featured on several TV shows and documentaries throughout the years. People from all over the state, nation, and world come to tour and visit this beautiful yet truly terrifying town.
KOCO
Oklahoma pediatricians see huge demand for appointments
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma pediatricians see a huge demand for appointments. If you call your doctor’s office to make an appointment for your children, it may be pretty hard to get them in. "Doctor's offices, PA's offices, and nurse practitioners are just getting overwhelmed with calls and visits,"...
OBN: ‘Ghost Owners’ May Be Tied To Quarter Of Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Businesses
Three Oklahoma attorneys are accused of enlisting state residents to pose as “ghost owners” of medical marijuana businesses from out-of-state. The practice, according to state drug investigators, has galvanized black-market drug production in Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics has accused Eric Brown and Logan Jones of the...
news9.com
Amazing Oklahomans: Joe Ihle
This week's record breaking cold snap destroyed pecan crops across Oklahoma including about 95% of Joe Ihle's. Despite losing nearly his entire crop, Joe says he's going to continue doing what he loves. The World War Two vet served in the Marine Corps, and fought at Iwo Jima. He started...
KOCO
Students at two Oklahoma high schools walk out to protest bathroom law
NORMAN, Okla. — Dozens of students at two Oklahoma high schools walked out of class to protest the state’s “bathroom law.”. The high schoolers are angry about a recent punishment of a transgender teen. Students, former students, parents and community members showed up to support one another...
Oklahoma’s Favorite Food Is A Side Dish
How in the world does a study get done on what each state's favorite food is, and Oklahoma lands on a throwaway side dish instead of bar-b-que or steak?. Okra... Specifically, fried okra was voted as both the most popular snack to have in the state as well as the favorite overall food.
This Haunted Oklahoma Restaurant is Known Nationwide for its Food & Frights
This 100-plus-year-old restaurant in Oklahoma is well-known across the Sooner State for its awesome menu of delicious, mouth-watering, homemade country-style cuisine. People come from all over the state, even the Nation to experience these incredible dishes. But it's not just the amazing food that people are interested in!. The Old...
Your Gas Bill Account Is Changing In November
If you're a consumer of natural gas in Oklahoma and live in the portions of the state that have been provided by Centerpoint Energy, the very lengthy process of selling us off to the highest bidder will finally come to an end starting in November with Summit Utilities. It all...
Black vultures attacking Oklahoma’s livestock while alive, costing ranchers
INOLA, Okla. — Kirt Thacker owns Circle T Cattle Company in Inola lost 4 calves and a heifer to black vultures. It was only when he made some noise with his shot gun that scared them away. Black Vultures are migratory birds that are protected by the Migratory Bird...
Washington Examiner
Midterm elections 2022: Here are the issues Oklahoma voters care about the most
As the country inches closer to Election Day, voters are homing in on issues that may decide the fate of Congress and several state governments in November. The Washington Examiner is tracking which issues are on the top of voters' minds as they prepare to head to the polls, particularly in key battleground states that could bring a shift in power to the federal government. Specifically, we’re tracking how voters are researching our top five issues — abortion, crime, education, inflation, and taxes — and how these interests fluctuate as we get closer to Election Day.
State Narcotics Bureau Finds Out-Of-State Marijuana Businesses Recruited To Oklahoma
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said it found evidence some law firms and consultants have recruited out-of-state marijuana businesses to Oklahoma. OBN said some firms use the "ghost owning" method to get around residency laws. Some of these "ghost owners" were even placing ads in Mandarin on websites and in...
Comments / 5