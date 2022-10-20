HANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA; HKEX: 9988) today officially kicked off the 14 th edition of its 11.11 Global Shopping Festival (“11.11” or “Festival”), featuring more than 290,000 brands. This year, Alibaba will equip merchants with tools and solutions to grow their brand loyalty membership programs and unveil new products, among other initiatives, to help them succeed during and beyond 11.11. To date, more than 40 brands on Tmall have loyalty membership programs that surpassed ten million members and 600 brands have loyalty membership programs with over one million members. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005391/en/ Alibaba’s 11.11 Global Shopping Festival is the most powerful engine for merchants’ customer growth every year. (Graphic: Business Wire)

