Reuters

Dollar defies another suspected intervention from Japan

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - A blast of suspected intervention by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) on Monday to shore up the yen did little to tame the strength of the dollar, while the pound rose as former finance minister Rishi Sunak emerged as frontrunner to become Britain's prime minister.
The Guardian

As inflation soars, it’s time to make your money work harder

It’s now more expensive to have a cup of tea, an ice-cream, a beer, get a train, go on holiday, buy shoes, eat pizza and play sport. As inflation spirals above 10%, life costs a lot more than it did a year ago, so it is time to make whatever money you have in the bank work as hard as possible.
Reuters

Hyundai's bright profit view clouded by U.S. EV concerns

SEOUL, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) raised earnings guidance on Monday, buoyed by premium vehicle sales and a foreign exchange lift, but disappointing quarterly results and an uncertain U.S. electric vehicle (EV) sales outlook sent its shares down 3%.
The Associated Press

Alibaba Group Kicks Off 2022 11.11 Global Shopping Festival

HANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA; HKEX: 9988) today officially kicked off the 14 th edition of its 11.11 Global Shopping Festival (“11.11” or “Festival”), featuring more than 290,000 brands. This year, Alibaba will equip merchants with tools and solutions to grow their brand loyalty membership programs and unveil new products, among other initiatives, to help them succeed during and beyond 11.11. To date, more than 40 brands on Tmall have loyalty membership programs that surpassed ten million members and 600 brands have loyalty membership programs with over one million members. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005391/en/ Alibaba’s 11.11 Global Shopping Festival is the most powerful engine for merchants’ customer growth every year. (Graphic: Business Wire)

