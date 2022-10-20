Read full article on original website
Dollar defies another suspected intervention from Japan
LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - A blast of suspected intervention by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) on Monday to shore up the yen did little to tame the strength of the dollar, while the pound rose as former finance minister Rishi Sunak emerged as frontrunner to become Britain's prime minister.
Philips to cut 5% of workforce as new CEO acts to counter falling sales
AMSTERDAM, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Philips' (PHG.AS) new CEO announced plans on Monday to cut around 4,000 jobs following falling sales and after a massive recall slashed around 70% off the Dutch medical equipment maker's market value in the past year.
As inflation soars, it’s time to make your money work harder
It’s now more expensive to have a cup of tea, an ice-cream, a beer, get a train, go on holiday, buy shoes, eat pizza and play sport. As inflation spirals above 10%, life costs a lot more than it did a year ago, so it is time to make whatever money you have in the bank work as hard as possible.
Pound rises as ex-chancellor Sunak poised to become PM – business live
Markets react positively as nomination deadline for Conservative leadership looms; China’s economy grows faster than expected but lags official target
Hyundai's bright profit view clouded by U.S. EV concerns
SEOUL, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) raised earnings guidance on Monday, buoyed by premium vehicle sales and a foreign exchange lift, but disappointing quarterly results and an uncertain U.S. electric vehicle (EV) sales outlook sent its shares down 3%.
Tory backer says UK economy is ‘frankly doomed’ without Brexit renegotiation
Guy Hands says Conservatives are putting country ‘on a path to be sick man of Europe’
Alibaba Group Kicks Off 2022 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
HANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA; HKEX: 9988) today officially kicked off the 14 th edition of its 11.11 Global Shopping Festival (“11.11” or “Festival”), featuring more than 290,000 brands. This year, Alibaba will equip merchants with tools and solutions to grow their brand loyalty membership programs and unveil new products, among other initiatives, to help them succeed during and beyond 11.11. To date, more than 40 brands on Tmall have loyalty membership programs that surpassed ten million members and 600 brands have loyalty membership programs with over one million members. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005391/en/ Alibaba’s 11.11 Global Shopping Festival is the most powerful engine for merchants’ customer growth every year. (Graphic: Business Wire)
