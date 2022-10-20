Read full article on original website
Big Blue View
Giants news, 10/21: Kadarius Toney speaks, Jones’ talks contract, more headlines
Toney, who is expected to miss miss his 12th game out of 24 potential appearances doesn’t know what he can do to prevent further hamstring injuries and remains confident in his ability. “I mean, why would I doubt myself?” he said. “I know what I can do and what...
Big Blue View
POLL: Only 28 percent say Giants must reach playoffs for season to be a success
Do the New York Giants, a surprising 5-1 to start the 2022 NFL season, have to reach the playoffs for the season be considered a success?. Considering the better-than-anticipated start to the season, that is one of the questions we asked voters this week in our ‘SB Nation Reacts’ polling.
Big Blue View
The Chris and Nick Show - Breaking down the Jacksonville Jaguars
The New York Giants will travel down to Florida to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season. The 5-1 Giants are looking to extend their winning streak to four games, and perhaps even pull even with the division-leading Philadelphia Eagles. The 2-4 Jaguars, meanwhile, are hoping to stop their recent 3-game skid.
