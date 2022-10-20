ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tom Brady apologizes for 'very poor choice of words' in work-life balance comments

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DL4As_0igieCwD00

Before taking any questions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback used his Thursday media availability to issue an apology for a statement he made about playing football and the military on his "Let's Go!" podcast earlier in the week.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner said he used “a very poor choice of words” while discussing his lack of work-life balance during football season.

“I almost look at a football season like you’re going away on deployment for the military,” Brady said Monday, “and it’s like, ‘Man, here I go again.’”

Brady, 45, was speaking with Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant about the need to separate from normal life in the effort to win a Super Bowl.

During the conversation, Brady also acknowledged the desire but inability to spend more time away from work because of his innate competitiveness:

"You can really only be authentic to yourself," he said. "Whatever you may say, like, 'Ah, man, I want to make sure I spend a little more time doing this,' when it comes down to it, your competitiveness takes over. And as much as you want to have this playful balance with the work balance, you're going to end up doing exactly what you've always done, which is why you are who you are. You're going to go, 'How ... do I get it done?'"

TB12’s farewell season

This may not be the farewell season Brady foresaw when he un-retired in March. Even before his podcast comments, Brady's work-life balance has seemed to require more attention from the quarterback than usual.

Brady missed two preseason games and over a week of training camp in August due to “personal reasons.” Most recently, he attended Patriots owner Robert Kraft's wedding in New York City and skipped the Buccaneers' meetings and walk-through Saturday before joining his teammates in Pittsburgh, where they lost the Steelers on Sunday.

Absences aside, Brady also used his media availability to say that he still has no plans to retire.

"I love the sport. I love the teammates. I want to do a great job with this team like I always have. So, no retirement in my future" Brady said Thursday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

Done! Tom Brady 'No Longer Thinking About' Getting Back Together With Gisele Bündchen As $400 Million Divorce Battle Looms

Tom Brady is officially done holding out hope for the survival of his marriage to Gisele Bündchen. A source spilled to Radar, the former New England Patriots quarterback has been gearing up for a $400 million divorce battle as he knows the end of his union with the supermodel is near. “Tom’s no longer thinking about a reconciliation,” the insider explained. “His football buddies are telling him Gisele is too much trouble. They want him to rejoin the dating pool and go clubbing with them!”'LIFE HAS ITS STRESSES': TOM BRADY ADMITS HE'S 'GOING THROUGH' TOUGH TIMES AS GISELE BÜNDCHEN DIVORCE...
FLORIDA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Week 7 NFL Sunday Night Recap: Green Bay & Tampa Bay in free fall, San Francisco trades for Christian McCaffrey & Seahawks take lead in NFC West

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. The top two vote getters in the 2021 NFL MVP race are in trouble. Aaron Rodgers & Tom Brady lost again this weekend as the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers both fell to 3-4 as their teams near the halfway mark of the season. Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab kick off the Sunday night podcast with a question that needs to be legitimately asked at this point: are Rodgers and Brady hitting a wall?
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Jets RB Breece Hall, offensive rookie of the year frontrunner, carted off vs. Broncos

New York Jets rookie running back Breece Hall won't return against the Denver Broncos after suffering a knee injury late in the second quarter, the team announced. Hall was carted off the field after being hit on a two-yard run with 3:37 left in the second quarter. Hall first went to the medical tent, then walked under his own power to the cart before being taken to the locker room by the medical staff.
DENVER, CO
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
197K+
Followers
136K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy