Rockingham, NC

OBITUARY: Darlene Jennings

By Nelson Funeral Service
The Richmond Observer
 3 days ago
ROCKINGHAM — Darlene Jennings, 60, of Rockingham, passed on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.

Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 at Greenlake Missionary Baptist Church, 507 Greenlake Church Road, Rockingham.

Public viewing will be held on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, noon until 4 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 1021 E. Washington St., Rockingham.

The family will receive friends and visitors at 493 Greenlake Road, Rockingham.

Nelson Funeral Service is serving the family.

