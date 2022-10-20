OBITUARY: Darlene Jennings
ROCKINGHAM — Darlene Jennings, 60, of Rockingham, passed on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 at Greenlake Missionary Baptist Church, 507 Greenlake Church Road, Rockingham.
Public viewing will be held on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, noon until 4 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 1021 E. Washington St., Rockingham.
The family will receive friends and visitors at 493 Greenlake Road, Rockingham.
Nelson Funeral Service is serving the family.
