Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania seeks sanctions over access to county voting machines

Pennsylvania’s state elections chief wants legal penalties against two Republican county officials and their lawyer for what she calls in a new court filing their “unprecedented, reckless decision” to give an outside group access to voting machines during pending litigation on that subject. Lawyers for acting Secretary...
Pennsylvania County Accused of Breaching Voting System Yet Again

The state of Pennsylvania says Fulton County has breached its voting machines—yet again—in violation of a court-ordered injunction. In a Pennsylvania Supreme Court filing on Tuesday, Secretary of the Commonwealth Leigh Chapman accused the county of breaching its voting system for a second time in July when it let a forensics company look at the equipment. This last breach became apparent after the county sued Dominion Voting Systems, which makes election equipment, claiming it had found issues with the machines after Speckin Forensics LLC’s inspection. Chapman’s lawyers argued that when Fulton County allowed the forensics company access to its voting machines, it violated the “court’s Jan. 27 injunction prohibiting third-party access to the machines,” according to a Reuters report. The lawyers wrote that “in allowing Speckin to access and image the electronic voting machines in July 2022, Petitioners openly thumbed their noses at a clear and direct order of this Court,” and opened up the possibility of voter information leaks and potential election tampering.Read it at Reuters
11 Pennsylvanians weigh in on the candidates for governor and US Senate, and why some are still undecided

To better understand the choices Pennsylvanians are facing, Spotlight PA spoke to 11 people across the state about whether they plan to vote in November and for whom. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.
Time is running out for Pennsylvanians to register to vote

Pennsylvanians have until Oct. 24 to register to vote for the November election if they haven’t already. The Department of State offers an online form at vote.pa.gov. Pennsylvanians can also pick up paper forms at a number of state agencies, including state parks. Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration expanded the number of agencies allowed to carry those earlier this fall.
Some Pennsylvania voters don’t get much out of debates anymore

Ahead of Tuesday’s U.S. Senate candidates, voters weigh in on whether they care that some candidates have bucked the tradition. This story is part of WITF’s pledge to put you, the voter, first in our election coverage – by engaging with you about issues important to your community and shining a light on them. Members of a texting club Sam set up as part of WITF’s collaboration with engagement platform Subtext pitched this story — and several are quoted.
GOP goes to court again over Pennsylvania mail-in ballots

ABOVE PHOTO: A bundle of mail-in ballots marked “Problem Return, (Outer) Envelopes” are set aside as election workers continue counting ballots for the Pennsylvania primary election, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the Mercer County Elections Board in Mercer, Pa. Vote counting continues as Republican candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and David McCormick are locked in a too-early-to-call race for Pennsylvania’s hotly contested Republican nomination for an open U.S. Senate seat. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
NEAL’S POV: Thank you Pennsylvania for screwing everything up again

NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton. We still have some questions about how the votes were counted in the last election. We’ve been told everything is being done this go around to ensure confidence, but look no further than Pennsylvania to see the problem with, you guessed it, mail-in ballots for these midterms.
What manufacturing workers make in Pennsylvania

(STACKER) — Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded as the peak for the number of people employed in the sector, 19.6 million Americans were engaged in manufacturing work.
Pennsylvania election 2022: Where governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro stand on rural health care, broadband, and agriculture

The winner of the 2022 Pennsylvania race for governor will have the authority to address a wide range of issues affecting roughly 3.4 million people. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.
