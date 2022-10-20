Read full article on original website
Republican Mastriano spells out his plan ‘to take Pennsylvania back’
DRUMS — Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano Saturday said what’s at stake in the Nov. 8 general election is “e
therecord-online.com
Election 2022: Shapiro, Mastriano argue too many taxes, regulations in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, PA – The economy is the top concern for voters, and the nominees in Pennsylvania’s governor race know it. Yet, as different as Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano are, both sound frustrated with high taxes and too much bureaucracy holding back the commonwealth’s economy.
Pennsylvania seeks sanctions over access to county voting machines
Pennsylvania’s state elections chief wants legal penalties against two Republican county officials and their lawyer for what she calls in a new court filing their “unprecedented, reckless decision” to give an outside group access to voting machines during pending litigation on that subject. Lawyers for acting Secretary...
Scott Perry does not have Pennsylvania constituents’ best interest in mind | PennLive letters
So you think Scott Perry has his Pennsylvania constituents’ best interest in mind? Think again. Scott Perry voted against the following legislation to help Americans. - NO to Whistleblower Protection Improvement Act of 2021. - NO to Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. - NO to Infrastructure. - NO to...
MSNBC
Why crime is on the ballot in the Pennsylvania Senate race
Reporter Dasha Burns discusses how crime is on the ballot in the Pennsylvania Senate race between John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz.Oct. 21, 2022.
Pennsylvania County Accused of Breaching Voting System Yet Again
The state of Pennsylvania says Fulton County has breached its voting machines—yet again—in violation of a court-ordered injunction. In a Pennsylvania Supreme Court filing on Tuesday, Secretary of the Commonwealth Leigh Chapman accused the county of breaching its voting system for a second time in July when it let a forensics company look at the equipment. This last breach became apparent after the county sued Dominion Voting Systems, which makes election equipment, claiming it had found issues with the machines after Speckin Forensics LLC’s inspection. Chapman’s lawyers argued that when Fulton County allowed the forensics company access to its voting machines, it violated the “court’s Jan. 27 injunction prohibiting third-party access to the machines,” according to a Reuters report. The lawyers wrote that “in allowing Speckin to access and image the electronic voting machines in July 2022, Petitioners openly thumbed their noses at a clear and direct order of this Court,” and opened up the possibility of voter information leaks and potential election tampering.Read it at Reuters
11 Pennsylvanians weigh in on the candidates for governor and US Senate, and why some are still undecided
To better understand the choices Pennsylvanians are facing, Spotlight PA spoke to 11 people across the state about whether they plan to vote in November and for whom. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.
Time is running out for Pennsylvanians to register to vote
Pennsylvanians have until Oct. 24 to register to vote for the November election if they haven’t already. The Department of State offers an online form at vote.pa.gov. Pennsylvanians can also pick up paper forms at a number of state agencies, including state parks. Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration expanded the number of agencies allowed to carry those earlier this fall.
Some Pennsylvania voters don’t get much out of debates anymore
Ahead of Tuesday’s U.S. Senate candidates, voters weigh in on whether they care that some candidates have bucked the tradition. This story is part of WITF’s pledge to put you, the voter, first in our election coverage – by engaging with you about issues important to your community and shining a light on them. Members of a texting club Sam set up as part of WITF’s collaboration with engagement platform Subtext pitched this story — and several are quoted.
philasun.com
GOP goes to court again over Pennsylvania mail-in ballots
ABOVE PHOTO: A bundle of mail-in ballots marked “Problem Return, (Outer) Envelopes” are set aside as election workers continue counting ballots for the Pennsylvania primary election, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the Mercer County Elections Board in Mercer, Pa. Vote counting continues as Republican candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and David McCormick are locked in a too-early-to-call race for Pennsylvania’s hotly contested Republican nomination for an open U.S. Senate seat. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
wdiy.org
Pro-Fracking Legislator Sent Letter to DOH, Urged It Not to Participate in Public Health Forum
In a recently surfaced letter to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, a Washington County legislator urged the agency to withdraw from a public health forum on fracking. For StateImpact Pennsylvania,. The Allegheny Front’s Reid Frazier reports that a week after receiving the request, both the Department of Health and the...
ketk.com
NEAL’S POV: Thank you Pennsylvania for screwing everything up again
NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton. We still have some questions about how the votes were counted in the last election. We’ve been told everything is being done this go around to ensure confidence, but look no further than Pennsylvania to see the problem with, you guessed it, mail-in ballots for these midterms.
Swing and miss: Mastriano is a no-show at ReAwakening America shows in Lancaster
MANHEIM - Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor Doug Mastriano lost a chance to connect with some of his staunchest supporters here, as he missed a scheduled appearance to close out the two-day, far-right festival known as ReAwakening America Saturday. Mastriano, whose campaign had three of its own rallies scheduled...
Pennsylvania’s hospitals are in crisis. How will Josh Shapiro, Doug Mastriano address this growing issue?
Pennsylvania is one of just a little more than a dozen states nationwide that does not have certificate of need regulations for handling hospital acquisitions and closures. Hahnemann University Hospital’s closure back in 2019 left shockwaves in Philadelphia and was a sign of worsening things to come. Chester County...
President Joe Biden stumps for Democratic U.S. Senate Candidate John Fetterman in Pennsylvania, says ‘world is looking’
Biden sounded the alarm about what he viewed as the urgency of the moment, saying Republicans are trying to roll back access to abortion and raise the price of prescription drugs. President Joe Biden said Thursday that the “rest of the world is looking” to see who holds control of...
Pennsylvania U.S. Senate debate between John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz
Republican US Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and his democratic opponent Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman will square off in their only scheduled face-to-face debate on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 8 p.m. Listen live to the debate. Follow along here as WITF’s Democracy Beat reporter Robby Brod and WHYY’s Kenny Cooper...
Washington Examiner
Fetterman uses PA county sheriff to spread misinformation about crime in campaign ad
For a political party that was so adamant about the importance of truth when Donald Trump was president, Democrats seem to have no problem spreading misinformation when it comes to advancing their political careers. That's the tactic John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee in Pennsylvania's Senate race, used in a recent...
abc27.com
What manufacturing workers make in Pennsylvania
(STACKER) — Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded as the peak for the number of people employed in the sector, 19.6 million Americans were engaged in manufacturing work.
Pennsylvania election 2022: Where governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro stand on rural health care, broadband, and agriculture
The winner of the 2022 Pennsylvania race for governor will have the authority to address a wide range of issues affecting roughly 3.4 million people. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.
CDC puts 29 Pennsylvania counties at medium COVID-19 community level. See latest data
Here’s what to know about COVID-19 cases, test positivity, hospitalizations and more in Centre County and across the commonwealth.
