GRAINS-Chicago grains fall on firmer dollar; Black Sea corridor in focus
(Updates prices, adds quotes) Oct 24 (Reuters) - Prices of wheat, soybeans and corn dropped on Monday, pressured by a firmer U.S. dollar and as traders continued to monitor negotiations after a wheat shipment left Ukraine as part of the Black Sea grain deal. The most-active soybean contract on the...
UPDATE 2-China Sept soybean imports jump as low stockpiles spur buying
(Adds comment and origins of soybeans) BEIJING, Oct 24 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports in September rose 12% from a year earlier to 7.72 million tonnes, customs data showed on Monday, reversing a months-long trend of low arrivals. The world's top buyer of soybeans curbed purchases in prior months because...
UPDATE 1-China's Q3 pork output growth slows as farmers reduce breeding herds
BEIJING, Oct 24 (Reuters) - China's third-quarter pork output reached 12.11 million tonnes, up by less than 1% year-on-year, official data showed on Monday, highlighting the impact on production after farmers recorded huge losses earlier in the year. The growth rate of China's pork production has slowed recently since increasing...
China Sept soybean imports at 7.72 mln tonnes -customs
BEIJING, Oct 24 (Reuters) - China's imports of soybeans rose 12% in September from a year earlier to 7.72 million tonnes, customs data showed on Monday. The world's top buyer of soybeans brought in 7.72 million tonnes in September, up from 6.88 million tonnes a year earlier, data from the General Administration of Customs showed. (Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Tom Hogue)
GRAINS-Chicago wheat, soy, corn drop on dollar strength
Oct 24 (Reuters) - Prices of wheat, soybeans and corn dropped on Monday, pressured by a firmer U.S. dollar while traders continued to monitor negotiations after a wheat shipment left Ukraine as part of the Black Sea grain deal. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT)...
CBOT soybeans hit one-week high
CHICAGO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose to a one-week high on Friday, supported by strength in the cash market and concerns about tight global supplies of vegetable oils. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade November soybean futures contract gained 4 cents to $13.95-1/2 a bushel. * CBOT December soymeal was $4.60 higher at $417.90 a ton and CBOT December soyoil gained 1.08 cents to 71.5 cents per lb. * For the week, soybean futures were up 0.8%, soymeal was 1.7% higher and soyoil surged 9.5%. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
USDA attache sees Australia 2022/23 wheat crop at 34 million T
Oct 21 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Canberra:. "Australia is on the path to a third consecutive bumper grain crop in marketing year (MY) 2022/23 after a record-setting winter crop and strong summer crop production in MY 2021/22. After another strong start to the planting season followed up by great rainfalls, there is ample moisture to carry the wheat and barley crops through the grain fill stage. The key risk is rainfall at harvest causing grain quality downgrades. Wheat production is forecast at 34 million metric tons (MMT), down from the record-breaking MY 2021/22 crop of 36.3 MMT but still the second-largest in history. Similarly, barley production is forecast at 12.2 MMT, down from the previous year's 13.9 MMT record. Sorghum production is forecast to achieve the fourth-largest on record in MY 2022/23 at 2.6 MMT and exports at a near-record 2.1 MMT. With plentiful irrigation water available, rice production in MY 2022/23 is forecast to continue to grow for the third successive year to 575,000 MT."
LIVESTOCK-Cattle, hog futures rise on robust demand for beef and pork
CHICAGO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog and cattle futures rose on Friday, with strong consumer demand for pork and beef pushing prices higher, traders said. Live cattle received a boost from concerns about tight supplies. "The big thing on the cattle is that the beef market seasonally...
GRAINS-U.S. corn, soy, wheat end higher but below session peaks
CHICAGO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat, corn and soybean futures edged higher on Friday, recovering from overnight weakness on spillover support from friendly outside markets, traders said. "Equities went from lower to sharply higher, the dollar from higher to lower, and I think that spurred some buying in grains,"...
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Oct 26-Nov 1
MOSCOW, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Oct. 26-Nov. 1 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Oct 26-Nov 1 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,028.0 2,524.2 1,909.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 310.1 280.5 266.4 Oct 19-25 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,934.3 2,479.9 2,410.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.3 279.8 278.2 Oct 12-18 - tax, roubles/tonne 1,926.8 1,632.0 3,114.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 307.7 280.9 317.6 Oct 5-11 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,119.0 1,849.8 3,295.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.1 282.3 317.6 Sept 28-Oct 4 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,476.6 2,152.6 3,659.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.2 281.8 317.6 Sept 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,668.3 2,353.9 3,696.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 311.9 285.8 317.6 Sept 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,962.9 2,717.7 3,784.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 316.8 292.5 317.6 Sept 7-13 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,368.9 2,699.2 3,663.7 - indicative price, $/tonne 329.3 294.7 317.6 Aug 31-Sept 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,053.8 2,729.3 3,569.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 348.0 297.5 317.6 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Jan Harvey)
Australia signs up to global pledge to cut methane emissions by 30%
SYDNEY, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Australia's climate change minister Chris Bowen on Sunday said the government has joined the Global Methane Pledge as part of multilateral efforts to reduce global methane emissions. "By joining the Pledge, Australia will join the rest of the world's major agricultural commodity exporters including the...
Indonesia's oil palm plantations bigger than data shows - minister
JAKARTA, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Indonesia has found the overall size of its palm oil plantations is bigger than its database shows, among several initial findings of a state audit of the industry aimed at improving governance, a senior minister said on Monday. The world's top palm oil producer launched...
China's economic growth accelerates but weak amid shutdowns
BEIJING (AP) — China’s economic growth picked up in the latest quarter but still was among the weakest in decades as the ruling Communist Party tries to reverse a slump while enforcing anti-virus controls and a crackdown on debt in its vast real estate industry. The world’s second-largest economy grew by 3.9% over a year earlier in the three months ending in September, up from the previous quarter’s 0.4%, official data showed Monday. The announcement was planned for last week but postponed while the ruling Communist Party met to award President Xi Jinping a new term as leader. Xi, the most powerful leader in decades, wants a bigger party role in business and technology development. That has prompted warnings tighter control of entrepreneurs who generate jobs and wealth will depress growth that already was in long-term decline.
3 Big Things Today, October 21, 2022
1. Soybean, Grain Futures Fall in Overnight Trading. Soybean and grain futures dropped in overnight trading on concerns about exports from the U.S. Water levels along some parts of the Mississippi River fell to record lows earlier this week and are expected to remain low for several days, making grain transport down the waterway difficult.
UPDATE 1-Brazil's Minerva to buy Australian Lamb Company for about $260 mln
SAO PAULO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker Minerva SA said late on Thursday it has reached a deal to acquire lamb and sheep processor Australian Lamb Company Pty Ltd for around $260 million. The beef-packer will make the purchase through a joint venture with Saudi fund Salic, which is...
Consider call option premium to add value to stored corn, analyst says
With harvest quickly approaching 50% or more completion, many corn producers are relatively certain about their total production. If you are storing, your goal is to capture basis improvement, price improvement, or both. If you are willing to take an additional risk, consider selling call option premium. This is done...
Mexico reports first H5N1 bird flu case
PARIS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Mexico has reported a first case of the severe H5N1 strain of avian influenza, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Friday. The virus was detected in a wild bird in the Metepec district to the west of the capital Mexico City,...
Fed report: Highest financing expenses since 2019 for farmers
Headwinds are intensifying for the farm sector, although high commodity prices support a positive outlook for farm finances through the end of this year, said a survey of ag bankers on Thursday. Alongside increased loan volume during the summer, “interest rates rose sharply and pushed financing expenses to the highest level since 2019.”
