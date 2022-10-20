Read full article on original website
UPDATE 1-China's Q3 pork output growth slows as farmers reduce breeding herds
BEIJING, Oct 24 (Reuters) - China's third-quarter pork output reached 12.11 million tonnes, up by less than 1% year-on-year, official data showed on Monday, highlighting the impact on production after farmers recorded huge losses earlier in the year. The growth rate of China's pork production has slowed recently since increasing...
GRAINS-Chicago wheat, soy, corn drop on dollar strength
Oct 24 (Reuters) - Prices of wheat, soybeans and corn dropped on Monday, pressured by a firmer U.S. dollar while traders continued to monitor negotiations after a wheat shipment left Ukraine as part of the Black Sea grain deal. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT)...
China Sept soybean imports at 7.72 mln tonnes -customs
BEIJING, Oct 24 (Reuters) - China's imports of soybeans rose 12% in September from a year earlier to 7.72 million tonnes, customs data showed on Monday. The world's top buyer of soybeans brought in 7.72 million tonnes in September, up from 6.88 million tonnes a year earlier, data from the General Administration of Customs showed. (Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Tom Hogue)
UPDATE 1-China Sept soybean imports jump 12% from a year earlier -customs
BEIJING, Oct 24 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports in September rose 12% from a year earlier to 7.72 million tonnes, customs data showed on Monday, reversing a months-long trend of low arrivals. The world's top buyer of soybeans curbed purchases in prior months because of high global prices and poor...
China Jan-Sept pork output up 5.9% y/y at 41.5 mln tonnes - stats bureau
BEIJING, Oct 24 (Reuters) - China's pork output reached 41.5 million tonnes in the first nine months of the year, up 5.9% from the corresponding period a year ago, official data showed on Monday. China's pig herd increased by 1.4% compared to the same period a year earlier to stand...
CBOT wheat futures rise after dollar turns lower
CHICAGO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures rose on Friday, with a falling dollar sparking hopes for a pick up in export demand and signaling a risk-on day for speculative traders ahead of the weekend. * MGEX spring wheat also was firm but K.C. hard red winter wheat futures ended in negative territory after hitting technical resistance. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat futures contract threatened to hit a fresh four-week low overnight but turned higher when the dollar weakened shortly after the start of the day trading session. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat settled up 1-1/2 cents at $8.50-3/4 a bushel. For the week, the contract dropped 1.0%. * K.C. December hard red winter wheat ended 3 cents lower at $9.46-3/4 a bushel and MGEX December spring wheat rose 1-1/2 cents to $9.64 a bushel. * The December K.C. HRW contract faced resistance at its 30-day moving average. * Spring wheat was up 1.0% this week and hard red winter wheat was down 0.6%. * Turkey's state grain board TMO has provisionally purchased about 470,000 tonnes of wheat in a large international tender. Traders suspected the Black Sea region, especially Russia, will be a main supply origin. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Sandra Maler)
USDA attache sees Australia 2022/23 wheat crop at 34 million T
Oct 21 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Canberra:. "Australia is on the path to a third consecutive bumper grain crop in marketing year (MY) 2022/23 after a record-setting winter crop and strong summer crop production in MY 2021/22. After another strong start to the planting season followed up by great rainfalls, there is ample moisture to carry the wheat and barley crops through the grain fill stage. The key risk is rainfall at harvest causing grain quality downgrades. Wheat production is forecast at 34 million metric tons (MMT), down from the record-breaking MY 2021/22 crop of 36.3 MMT but still the second-largest in history. Similarly, barley production is forecast at 12.2 MMT, down from the previous year's 13.9 MMT record. Sorghum production is forecast to achieve the fourth-largest on record in MY 2022/23 at 2.6 MMT and exports at a near-record 2.1 MMT. With plentiful irrigation water available, rice production in MY 2022/23 is forecast to continue to grow for the third successive year to 575,000 MT."
CBOT soybeans hit one-week high
CHICAGO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose to a one-week high on Friday, supported by strength in the cash market and concerns about tight global supplies of vegetable oils. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade November soybean futures contract gained 4 cents to $13.95-1/2 a bushel. * CBOT December soymeal was $4.60 higher at $417.90 a ton and CBOT December soyoil gained 1.08 cents to 71.5 cents per lb. * For the week, soybean futures were up 0.8%, soymeal was 1.7% higher and soyoil surged 9.5%. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
UPDATE 1-French soft wheat sowing nears halfway point
PARIS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - French farmers had sown 46% of the expected soft wheat area for next year's harvest by Oct. 17, compared with 21% a week earlier and ahead of year-ago progress of 36%, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday. Farmers also advanced swiftly in winter barley sowing...
GRAINS-Chicago futures ease with focus on exports, Black Sea corridor
* Dollar rise, economy worries curb grain markets * Soybeans had rallied on Thursday on upbeat export news * Turkey's Erdogan sees no obstacles to corridor renewal (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Chicago corn, wheat and soybean futures edged lower on Friday as a sharp rise in the dollar tempered export sentiment, while traders continued to monitor talks to prolong a wartime shipping corridor for Ukrainian grain. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.7% at $13.82 a bushel by 1120 GMT. CBOT wheat gave up 1.1% to $8.39-3/4 a bushel while corn lost 0.5% to $6.80-3/4 a bushel. Soybeans had climbed on Thursday after the biggest weekly U.S. export sales in a year along with the announcement of a new export sale to China. But Friday's rally in the dollar index, as investors remained preoccupied by interest rate hikes to counter inflation, put the focus back on export headwinds. A stronger dollar makes U.S. commodities more expensive overseas. "Economic concerns ... still linger and overshadow the demand outlook for commodities," consultancy CRM Agri said in a note. An advancing U.S. corn and soybean harvest was also creating supply pressure, along with early expectations for a bumper Brazilian soy crop next year. Grain markets have also been reacting to mixed indications regarding talks to prolong a United Nations-backed shipping corridor from Ukrainian ports. After Russian officials renewed criticism of Moscow's concerns not being addressed, Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted on Friday saying he saw no obstacles to the corridor deal being extended. U.S. and European wheat futures fell to a four-week low earlier this week on hopes that the corridor will be maintained beyond November, although a wave of tenders from importers helped underpin prices. Wheat traders are also monitoring declining prospects for Argentina's drought-affected harvest. The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange on Thursday cut its forecast of the upcoming crop to 15.2 million tonnes from 16.5 million a week earlier. Prices at 1120 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 839.75 -9.50 -1.12 770.75 8.95 CBOT corn 680.75 -3.25 -0.48 593.25 14.75 CBOT soy 1382.00 -9.50 -0.68 1339.25 3.19 Paris wheat 336.75 -2.00 -0.59 276.75 21.68 Paris maize 331.75 -0.50 -0.15 226.00 46.79 Paris rape 624.75 -7.25 -1.15 754.00 -17.14 WTI crude oil 84.88 0.37 0.44 75.21 12.86 Euro/dlr 0.98 0.00 -0.30 1.1368 -14.20 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Devika Syamnath)
TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to Oct. 17
PARIS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on soft wheat and winter barley sowing, along with harvest progress and crop conditions for grain maize, covering week 41 ending Oct. 17. Figures are percentages of the crop area. SOFT WHEAT SOWING Week 41 average in France 46 Week 40 2022 21 Week 41 2021 36 WINTER BARLEY SOWING Week 41 average in France 67 Week 40 2022 37 Week 41 2021 54 GRAIN MAIZE HARVESTING Week 41 average in France 92 Week 40 2022 83 Week 41 2021 30 GRAIN MAIZE CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 41 average in France 10 21 28 37 4 Week 40 2022 10 21 28 37 4 Week 41 2021 0 1 10 76 13 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Jan Harvey)
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Oct 26-Nov 1
MOSCOW, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Oct. 26-Nov. 1 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Oct 26-Nov 1 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,028.0 2,524.2 1,909.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 310.1 280.5 266.4 Oct 19-25 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,934.3 2,479.9 2,410.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.3 279.8 278.2 Oct 12-18 - tax, roubles/tonne 1,926.8 1,632.0 3,114.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 307.7 280.9 317.6 Oct 5-11 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,119.0 1,849.8 3,295.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.1 282.3 317.6 Sept 28-Oct 4 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,476.6 2,152.6 3,659.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.2 281.8 317.6 Sept 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,668.3 2,353.9 3,696.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 311.9 285.8 317.6 Sept 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,962.9 2,717.7 3,784.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 316.8 292.5 317.6 Sept 7-13 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,368.9 2,699.2 3,663.7 - indicative price, $/tonne 329.3 294.7 317.6 Aug 31-Sept 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,053.8 2,729.3 3,569.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 348.0 297.5 317.6 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Jan Harvey)
UPDATE 1-Brazil's Minerva to buy Australian Lamb Company for about $260 mln
SAO PAULO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker Minerva SA said late on Thursday it has reached a deal to acquire lamb and sheep processor Australian Lamb Company Pty Ltd for around $260 million. The beef-packer will make the purchase through a joint venture with Saudi fund Salic, which is...
Iowa egg processor to expand 50% with federal help
A central Iowa egg processor will expand its output by 50% with help from a new federal program that backs loans for those expansions. Nutriom, of Panora, turns the equivalent of about 24 million eggs each year into a powder that can later be combined with water and heated to create food akin to scrambled eggs, among other products. The U.S. military is one of its biggest customers.
Grains finish mixed | October 21, 2022
Corn futures ended the day down less than a penny. January and November soybeans closed up 2¢. CBOT wheat is down a penny. KC wheat is down 3¢. Minneapolis wheat is up a penny. Live cattle are up 75¢. Feeder cattle are up 80¢. Lean hogs are up...
Consider call option premium to add value to stored corn, analyst says
With harvest quickly approaching 50% or more completion, many corn producers are relatively certain about their total production. If you are storing, your goal is to capture basis improvement, price improvement, or both. If you are willing to take an additional risk, consider selling call option premium. This is done...
