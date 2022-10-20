Read full article on original website
auburntigers.com
Softball battles AUM in final fall contest
AUBURN, Ala. – In the final contest of the fall exhibition slate, Auburn softball returns to Montgomery Sunday afternoon to face Auburn University at Montgomery. First pitch from the AUM Softball Complex is slated for 12 p.m. CT. The Warhawks, the reigning Gulf South Regular Season Championship, are Auburn's lone Division II opponent during the fall slate.
auburntigers.com
Auburn, LSU play to scoreless draw in Baton Rouge
AUBURN, Ala. — Even with 27 total combined shots, the full 90 minutes was not enough for either Tiger team to find the back of the net as Auburn and LSU battled to a 0-0 tie Sunday at the LSU Soccer Stadium. With the draw, Auburn (6-5-6, 2-5-2) upholds...
auburntigers.com
Vogelsong catches fire, leads Auburn to 12-stroke lead after 18 at Isleworth
ORLANDO, Fla. – After 18 holes of play at the Isleworth Collegiate, No. 3 Auburn sits in first with a 12-stroke lead at 273 (-15) thanks to a trio of rounds in the 60s Sunday at Isleworth Country Club. "I am really proud of how our group played today...
auburntigers.com
No. 3 Tigers to close out fall slate at Isleworth Collegiate
AUBURN, Ala. – No. 3 Auburn men's golf will wrap up its fall season at the Isleworth Collegiate for the fifth time in the last six years, competing Oct. 23-25. "We are grateful for another opportunity enjoy the world-class event that is Isleworth," Tigers head coach Nick Clinard said. "It's obviously somewhere that is dear to my heart, but it is also an incredible experience for any collegiate golfer. It will challenge us in all the ways that any team with championship aspirations needs to be challenged. Not only is the course a tall task, but the competition will be unrelenting, which is exactly why we've scheduled it. Our guys are excited to get out there and show everyone just how hard they've been working."
auburntigers.com
Auburn heads to LSU for final SEC road contest
AUBURN, Ala. — With conference tournament implications on the table, Auburn soccer will close out its regular season road contests with a matchup against LSU Sunday, Oct. 23 at 1 p.m. The Tigers currently sit 12th in the SEC standings and will need a push to at least 10th...
auburntigers.com
Ashley-Sinclair Curtis named recipient of 2022 Tom Cousins Award
ATLANTA, Ga. – Auburn junior Ashley-Sinclair Curtis has been named a recipient of the 2022 Tom Cousins Award, the Tom Cousins Award committee announced at the annual Party on the Green at East Lake Golf Club on Saturday evening. The committee, which is overseen by representatives from Golf Channel,...
auburntigers.com
No. 6 Auburn too much for No. 9 UT Martin in 16-4 win
AUBURN, Ala. – The No. 6 Auburn equestrian team put together a big win in its home opener, downing No. 9 UT Martin Saturday afternoon, 16-4, at the Auburn University Equestrian Center. "The work that coaches Jessica Braswell and Taylor Searles are doing right now is unbelievable," head coach...
auburntigers.com
Raucous crowd energizes Auburn Volleyball’s win over Tennessee
AUBURN, Ala. – No fifth-set magic needed in Neville on Friday. Auburn Volleyball dug deep when it mattered most, moving past Tennessee, 3-1 (25-15, 25-13, 27-29, 27-25) to stay undefeated at home, move to 18-2 on the season and 7-2 in the SEC. Behind a raucous home crowd on...
auburntigers.com
Tigers to conclude fall season on national television at prestigious East Lake Cup
ATLANTA, Ga. – The Tigers will conclude their season this week in front of a national audience at the prestigious East Lake Cup at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga. Every year since 2015, the East Lake Cup has invited the final four teams from the previous season's NCAA Championship to compete in the event at East Lake Golf Club, which is the site of the PGA Tour's annual TOUR Championship as well as the home course of golf legend Bobby Jones.
auburntigers.com
Softball completes comeback to knock off AUM in fall finale
MONTGOMERY, Ala.– Falling behind by an early run, Auburn softball used a six-run fifth inning to come from behind, knocking off Auburn University at Montgomery 11-9 in a scheduled nine-inning game at AUM Softball complex. Sydney Cox was one of the heroes at the plate as she went 2-for-3...
