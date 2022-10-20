AUBURN, Ala. – No. 3 Auburn men's golf will wrap up its fall season at the Isleworth Collegiate for the fifth time in the last six years, competing Oct. 23-25. "We are grateful for another opportunity enjoy the world-class event that is Isleworth," Tigers head coach Nick Clinard said. "It's obviously somewhere that is dear to my heart, but it is also an incredible experience for any collegiate golfer. It will challenge us in all the ways that any team with championship aspirations needs to be challenged. Not only is the course a tall task, but the competition will be unrelenting, which is exactly why we've scheduled it. Our guys are excited to get out there and show everyone just how hard they've been working."

