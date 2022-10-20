Read full article on original website
South Laredo Santa Rita Community Center celebrates grand opening
Laredo officials proudly gathered to cut the ribbon to south Laredo’s newest community center this week. The Santa Rita Community Center is a multifaceted facility to benefit residents in the surrounding area and will offer services that are part of the Juntos for Better Health Program. It is located at 301 Castro Ordiales Dr. and stands out among the green foliage with a bright yellow wall color.
Riders in 2-day Rotary Polio Moto fighting polio
Completing an 800-mile motorcycle ride through some cities in South Texas during the weekend to raise funds to eradicate polio is a difficult task, but it is inspiring for the members of the different Rotary clubs belonging to District 5930, who join the global effort as Rotary has designated Oct. 24 as World Polio Day.
LCA to host Music + Art + Beer Street Fest 2022
Saturday will be an eventful day in the Gateway City, as one event in particular plans to showcase some of the most significant local talent both artistically and musically while collecting money for a good cause. The Laredo Center for the Arts will host their major fundraiser Music + Art...
'All Kinds of Minds' autism and special needs masterplan continues data gathering
City officials and special needs advocates gathered last week to discuss the community's needs in regard to the Autism and Special Needs Masterplan. This follows a previous town hall meeting that allowed residents to provide feedback and recommendations based on theirs or their loved one’s needs and challenges. According...
Shooting reported in parking lot of N. Laredo club
A shooting was reported early Saturday at a North Laredo club in an incident which also resulted in multiple stab wounds. The incident occurred at approximately 2 a.m. at Club Vibe located at 6408 Crescent Loop according to the Laredo Police Department. Officers who responded to the scene discovered bullet casings in the parking lot.
LC's Funfest gathers families for fun, games and wrestling
Laredo College’s Funfest brought more than just fun and games this weekend, as families were able to enjoy a beautiful Saturday outdoors in south Laredo. Saturday evening's event featured everything from food, activities and games, a petting zoo, music, costume contests, inflatables and even Lucha Libre. Numerous families enjoyed in the fun this weekend as they formed part of the event and also attested to how they are glad to see large local events coming back to life.
