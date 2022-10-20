Laredo College’s Funfest brought more than just fun and games this weekend, as families were able to enjoy a beautiful Saturday outdoors in south Laredo. Saturday evening's event featured everything from food, activities and games, a petting zoo, music, costume contests, inflatables and even Lucha Libre. Numerous families enjoyed in the fun this weekend as they formed part of the event and also attested to how they are glad to see large local events coming back to life.

