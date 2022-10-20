Read full article on original website
How Matthew Perry Convinced Julia Roberts to Guest on Friends, Why He Dumped Her
The former sitcom star also shares that Jennifer Aniston was his biggest supporter through addiction from the cast: "She was the one that reached out the most." It may not be a big deal to see an A-list movie star chilling on the small screen these days, but the divide between the two formats used to be an insurmountable chasm. That's why it was such a huge deal when Julia Roberts showed up on "Friends" in 1996.
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
4 Popular Fan Theories About Taylor Swift's Midnights Album — From John Mayer Romance to Kanye West Feud
The singer has dropped her 10th studio album -- and Swifties are already breaking down possible hidden meanings in the songs. The world can always count on Swifties to decode Taylor Swift's lyrics. The 11-time Grammy winner's highly-anticipated 10th album, "Midnights," has just been released. On Friday morning at midnight,...
Drew Barrymore Reveals 'Drunk' Makeout Session with George Clooney's 'Best Friend'
"It was an emotional time for you," recalled George, who absolutely remembered the night in question. Drew Barrymore shared her surprising connection to one of George Clooney's good friends when the "Ticket to Paradise" star stopped by her daily talk show on Friday. After Drew remarked that it seemed like...
Amanda Kloots Says 3-Year-Old Son Elvis Has Started Asking 'Where His Dad Is'
Nick Cordero died two years ago due to complications from Covid when Elvis was just 13 months old. For two years, Amanda Kloots has been processing her own grief after the tragic death of her husband Nick Cordero from COVID-19 complication in July 2020. Now, she finds herself having to help her son with his own.
House of the Dragon ending was foreshadowed in Viserys and young Rhaenyra scene from episode 1
House of the Dragon foreshadowed the finale’s climactic scene back in episode one.The HBO series’s first season drew to a close on Sunday (23 October), ending with a plot twist with repercussions that will ricochet through the episodes to come.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*In the hopes of recruiting allies and maintaining support from people who believe her to be the rightful heir to the throne, Rhaneyra (Emma D’Arcy) sends her son Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) to Storm’s End with his dragon Arrax.Rhaenyra urges him to act as a diplomat. When he arrives, however, something is amiss and he notices...
Kim Kardashian Celebrates 42nd Birthday, Family and Friends Share Heartfelt Tributes
North West shared a mother-daughter video to their joint TikTok account with the "Only When I'm Lying In Bed On My Own" trend. Kim Kardashian is celebrating another year around the sun -- and the reality star's loved ones are honoring her on her special day. On Kim's 42nd birthday...
Lana Del Rey Reveals Her Computer Containing New Music and 200-Page Book Were Stolen From Her Car
"I do want to be honest about the fact that I do have concerns about what’s going to be out there" Lana Del Rey has a message regarding her stolen belongings. In a series of videos shared to Instagram, the "Norman F--king Rockwell'' artist revealed that a backpack containing multiple devices including a computer holding new music and a 200-page book was stolen when her car was broken into in Los Angeles.
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Star Sophia Grace Reveals She's Pregnant with First Child
"It's, like, mad to think there's literally another life inside of you," said the 19-year-old, who shared that she's 21 weeks along. On Saturday, the 19-year-old internet personality -- who is best known for her several dozen appearances on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" -- shared a YouTube video in which she revealed she's pregnant and expecting her first child.
