ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Majic 94.5

Rickey Unleashed: Rickey Smiley Gives Parenting Advice [WATCH]

By India Monee&#039;, Justin Thomas
Majic 94.5
Majic 94.5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBs9K_0igiZ67H00

When it comes to parenting, we all know that Rickey Smiley is strict about raising kids. He feels like a lot of kids these days are very entitled and he gives some advice to parents on how to not create people they don’t like out of children.  In Rickey Unleashed, he dives deep into parenting dos and don’ts.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

Related
Majic 94.5

“American Idol” Finalist Willie Spence Dies at 23

We are sad to report that Willie Spence, the powerhouse singer who made it to the finals of ABC’s American Idol last year, died at the young age of 23. The news of his passing was shared on Tuesday (October 11) by fellow Idol alum Katherine McPhee-Foster. The season 5 runner-up mentioned that Spence died from injuries sustained in a car accident. “Only 23 years old. Life is so unfair and nothing is ever promised,” she wrote. “God rest your soul Willie. It was a pleasure to sing with you and to know you.”
TENNESSEE STATE
Majic 94.5

What’s Trending: What Do You Hate About Aging? [WATCH]

When it comes to aging it can be a lot. We’re discussing things we hate about aging or the things we’re looking forward to. The aching back, being around young kids, popping gum, it’s a bunch of things that have come with age, that we’re discussing in What’s Trending.
Majic 94.5

Angela Bassett And Courtney B. Vance Celebrate 25th Wedding Anniversary

Congratulations to actress Angela Bassett and her husband, actor Courtney B. Vance who recently celebrated 25 years together in marriage, and all we can say is: couple goals!. The beautiful couple took to Instagram to share an emotional video from inside their milestone anniversary party which featured the couple’s close friends and family members who all gathered together to share in Angela and Courtney’s everlasting love.
Majic 94.5

Majic 94.5

18K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Home of Rickey Smiley in the Morning and the real sound of Dallas!

 https://majic945.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy