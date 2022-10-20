WL roads to be affected Saturday during marathon

Purdue Pete gets a head start on everyone else at the start of the race. Purdue Pete would end up finishing the 5K with a time of around 25 minutes. David Hickey | Senior Photographer

Several West Lafayette streets will be closed on Saturday morning for the Purdue Boilermaker Half Marathon and 5K.

The following roads will be affected by the half marathon, which lasts from 8 a.m. to noon:

Cherry Lane

McCormick Road

Airport Road

Stadium Avenue

State Street

U.S. 231

Cumberland Avenue

Northwestern Avenue

Lindberg Road

The 5K portion of the race will affect:

Tower Drive

Martin Jischke Drive

Third Street

The roads will immediately reopen once runners have cleared them, said Purdue police Lieutenant of Administrative Services Nick Crosby.

The event has drawn about 2,500 participants in the past and will be entirely in West Lafayette this year, a Purdue press release reads.

"It's going to be a busy day on campus," Crosby said. "While our main objective is to protect everyone, we want to accommodate motorists the best we can. We just ask that people follow the directions of the police officers who will be stationed at various intersections and be aware of what's going on around them."