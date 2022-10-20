After the New York Rangers (3-1-1) lost on Oct. 20 to the San Jose Sharks in overtime, they will seek their fourth win of the year against one of their Metropolitan Division foes, the Columbus Blue Jackets. They did not play well for a full 60 minutes during their last contest which contributed to why they allowed the opposition to gain its first win of the season. The Rangers are still seeking to replicate their play from their Oct. 11 opening night victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Vitali Kravtsov is anticipated to be in the lineup for the upcoming game and his presence presents another opportunity for Filip Chytil to play alongside another fellow young forward with Alexis Lafreniere and Kaapo Kakko being placed on other lines.

