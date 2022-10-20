Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
The West Coast's Top 4 Vacation DestinationsZoran BogdanovicLos Angeles, CA
Long Beach guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to familiesBeth TorresLong Beach, CA
Are the Ghosts of the Viper Room Still Haunting This Infamous LA Nightclub?Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
California witness says UFO ejected smaller object that moved closeRoger MarshAzusa, CA
Related
The Hockey Writers
Penguins & Blackhawks Emerging as Potential Trade Partners
The Pittsburgh Penguins are expected to go all-in this season as the team is off to a flying start and showing no sign they’ll be slowing down any time soon. While at this point it doesn’t feel like any major moves are around the corner, this could very well change closer to the trade deadline as the Penguins will be loading up for another Cup run. Insert Chicago Blackhawks’ superstar winger Patrick Kane, who is the biggest fish on the trade market this season. Recently, beloved TSN reporter Craig Button sees the Penguins as one of the logical trade destinations for him this season.
The Hockey Writers
4 Bruins Off to Surprising Strong Starts Early in 2022-23
Five games into the 2022-23 season, the Boston Bruins are off to a surprisingly good start considering the injuries they are dealing with. Going into the season, the depth that first-year coach Jim Montgomery had was in question, but with six points in their first four games is just about as good of a start as they could have had.
The Hockey Writers
Cody Hodgson: A Promising Career Cut Short
The Vancouver Canucks have had some rough luck with high picks. They narrowly missed out on selecting Gilbert Perrault first overall in their inaugural draft, traded away Rick Vaive, Bill Derlago, and Cam Neely before they became stars, and whiffed on several top picks in the late 1980s and 1990s. So when top-prospect Cody Hodgson began to flare out only a few years into his young career, it seemed like another example of the franchise being cursed.
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins’ Takeaways From 4-3 Overtime Win Over Wild
Ten days into the 2022-23 NHL season, it’s a safe bet that the Boston Bruins are the biggest surprise. Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy have yet to play a game as they recover from offseason surgeries, while Brandon Carlo has been out with an upper-body injury for seven days and Matt Grzelcyk has played in just two of the first six games. All of that adversity has not stopped the Black and Gold from leading the league with five wins in six games.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Canucks’ Home Opener Loss to the Sabres
Frustration, anger, disappointment, and embarrassment. Four words that best describe the Vancouver Canucks home opener as they fall 5-1 to the Buffalo Sabres for their sixth consecutive loss to start the season. Once again, the team collapsed in the third period, which led to “sell the team” chants, booing, and...
The Hockey Writers
3 Devils’ Takeaways From 2-1 Victory Over the Sharks
The New Jersey Devils wrapped up an impressive week by winning three consecutive games. On Saturday afternoon they hosted the visiting San Jose Sharks and earned their third victory of the season beating their opponent by a final score of 2-1. Yegor Sharangovich and Dawson Mercer lit the lamp while Jesper Bratt kept his point streak alive with eight assists in his first five games of the 2022-23 season.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Mailbag: Goalies, Playoffs & Finding Chemistry
Well, we haven’t had one of these in quite some time and while we only two weeks into the new season, the Toronto Maple Leafs have their fanbase swirling in a mixture of emotion already. Losses to the Arizona Coyotes and Montreal Canadiens, injuries piling up and all of a sudden the storylines to this season have accumulated into a list that many don’t know what to do with.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From the Avalanche’s 3-2 Win Over the Golden Knights
The Colorado Avalanche looked to snap a two-game winless streak as they skated into T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night to take on the Vegas Golden Knights. Colorado was coming off an overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday night and a 3-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Friday. The Avalanche were outshot 38-20 on Friday night and looked very little like the team that won the Stanley Cup just four months ago. Seeking to redeem themselves, the club entered the contest against the Golden Knights—the second of back-to-back games—with a sense of urgency.
The Hockey Writers
3 Reasons the Jets Will Beat the Maple Leafs – 10/22/22
The Winnipeg Jets host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday and as much as everyone outside the local market may underestimate and disregard the Jets resurgence, a win won’t be a surprise to those following them. There are three areas that the team currently hold a distinct advantage over the Maple Leafs, which should lead to victory.
The Hockey Writers
Jets Weekly: Ehlers, Pionk, & Road Trip Finale
Welcome to the third installment of “Jets Weekly.” This author will cover the past week in Winnipeg Jets news every Saturday during the regular season and break down storylines involving the Jets organization. It was an extremely busy week for the Jets, who embarked on a three-game road...
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets Missing Influence of Bobrovsky & Tortorella
Saturday night at Nationwide Arena proved to be the same old horror movie for the Columbus Blue Jackets. Despite a much better first period, the Pittsburgh Penguins did what they always seem to do to the Blue Jackets: win and win going away. The Blue Jackets built a 2-0 lead...
The Hockey Writers
3 Canucks Prospects That Need Strong 2022-23 Seasons
A new hockey season is underway and that means elevated expectations for Vancouver Canucks prospects entering another year of development – especially for those who were drafted before 2020. It may be unfair, but if these players aren’t showing progression two or three seasons after their draft year, they are often labeled as a bust. Also, as new and shiny picks and free-agent signings enter the pipeline, they risk dropping off the depth chart entirely and ending up as trade bait. That is why it’s so important for the following trio of Canucks prospects to break through the proverbial wall this season and show management that they are still worth keeping around.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Maple Leafs’ 3-2 OT Win Over Stars – 10/20/22
After a whirlwind of a couple of days following an embarrassing 4-2 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Monday, the Toronto Maple Leafs fought off some of their demons by responding with a 3-2 overtime win against the Dallas Stars. The story of the game was forward Nick Robertson making his season debut against his older brother, Stars forward Jason Robertson, and the former showed up for the game in a big way, potting a pair of goals including the overtime winner.
The Hockey Writers
Kraken Need to Play Shane Wright More
When Shane Wright fell to the Seattle Kraken at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, everyone was ecstatic. Not often is a projected first-overall pick available at fourth overall. After a strong training camp and preseason, he made the opening night roster, but now questions about his deployment have arisen. Here is a look at what has happened during his first three games and why it is problematic.
The Hockey Writers
Capitals’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Brown Injury, Poor Performances & More
Welcome to the latest edition of our ‘3 Up, 3 Down’ column for the 2022-23 Washington Capitals. This series will be published each week, reflecting on the highs and lows from the previous seven days. Are the Capitals in trouble? Because it feels like they could be. They’re...
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Kevin Bahl Needs More Playing Time
Scoring chances were 5-0 in the New Jersey Devils’ favor in Thursday’s (Oct. 20) 4-1 win over the New York Islanders when Kevin Bahl was on the ice. The 6-foot-6 defenseman recorded the second least amount of time on ice (TOI) amongst Devils’ players but finished top five in many advanced statistical categories. As a result, he should see much more ice time if he is able to build off his impressive season debut.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens’ Rookie Defensemen Make Edmundson Expendable
Prior to the start of the 2022-23 season, the Montreal Canadiens had serious question marks throughout their blue line. The inexperienced rookie defensemen were seen as the biggest weakness on the roster, especially as there were few veterans at management’s disposal. The expectation was that head coach Martin St....
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks News & Rumors: Domi, Mrázek, Stalock, Richardson
This edition of Blackhawks News & Rumors highlights storylines far more appealing than what the Chicago Blackhawks chose to release as their Reverse Retro 2.0, with the club looking to continue riding the surprising momentum gained through a solid start to the season. Domi Becoming a Dominant Blackhawk. One of...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Samsonov, Robertson & Matthews
The battle of the Robertson took place, and once again the younger Nick’s team beat the elder Jason’s team. This time, Nick Robertson scored two goals for the Toronto Maple Leafs to lead them to a 3-2 overtime win. It was a tough game, but Robertson provided a...
The Hockey Writers
A Fan’s Perspective of Lightning’s Amalie Arena
When the first cords to AC/DC’s Thunderstruck screamed across the speakers to the synchronized lightning bolts streaking across the ice, I was totally emerged in the moment. Then, Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy skated out right before team captain Steven Stamkos. I could barely hear their names being called from the frenzy of applause.
Comments / 0