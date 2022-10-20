Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Incredible College GameDay Crowd
Back in August, Desmond Howard told TheSpun that Eugene, Oregon has the best (non-Michigan) atmosphere in all of college football because of how big the crowds for College GameDay get before sunrise. Kirk Herbstreit learned that firsthand today. A massive crowd assembled outside of Autzen Stadium prior to today's Oregon...
Live Duck Got Loose on ‘College GameDay’ Set
Things got out of hand while the crew made their game picks.
Look: The Scene At College GameDay Is Going Viral This Morning
College GameDay is in Eugene, Oregon today for the Ducks' showdown with UCLA, and the crowd has not disappointed so far. Since Oregon is on the West Coast, that means fans and students have to be ready to start early for GameDay. In some cases, we're thinking a few may have pulled all-nighters.
UCLA vs. Oregon College Football Week 8: Postgame Takeaways
Breaking down the most notable storylines that came out of the Bruins' loss the Ducks on Saturday.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Bo Nix opens up about transfer from Auburn to Oregon during College GameDay feature
Auburn’s had quarterback issues all season long since the departure of Bo Nix to Oregon via the transfer portal. Nix, who now serves as the Ducks starting quarterback, recently opened up on how his transition has been moving from the south all the way to the northwest. The two schools could hardly be further away from each other, and one of the most unique things about the move that some may not think about is the change in the culture and the food.
247Sports
Oregon moves up in recent AP Poll following top-10 win against UCLA
Oregon's rise in the AP Poll continues as the week nine edition puts the Ducks at No. 8. The Ducks won their most anticipated matchup of the year against No. 12 UCLA, winning 45-30. Bo Nix continued his dark horse Heisman campaign, throwing for 283 yards and five touchdowns while gaining 51 yards on the ground as well.
Updated college football rankings: Ole Miss, UCLA squander dark-horse playoff chances
The next college football rankings will be heavily impacted by Oregon handling UCLA at Autzen and LSU upsetting Ole Miss in Death Valley. Two top-10 teams fell in the late-afternoon window in Week 8, as No. 9 UCLA could not hang with No. 10 Oregon in Autzen and No. 7 Ole Miss continued to have issues in Baton Rouge vs. an unranked LSU team.
What Chip Kelly said after UCLA lost to Oregon Ducks
No. 9 UCLA lost to No. 10 Oregon, 45-30, Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Chip Kelly recapped the Bruins’ first loss of the season. Below is a transcript of Kelly’s postgame press conference. CHIP KELLY. On inability to get defensive stops …. “We didn’t get stops with our defense...
Unbeaten UCLA Football Falls Behind Oregon, Loses in Eugene
The Bruins' College Football Playoff and Rose Bowl hopes took a hit Saturday as the Ducks racked up the points to seal the win.
UCLA vs. Oregon picks, predictions: Week 8 college football odds, spread, lines
A pair of ranked Pac-12 rivals meet up in the Pacific Northwest as UCLA squares off against Oregon in college football's Week 8 action on Saturday. Both come off an idle weekend, with No. 9 UCLA perfect through six games and boasting two straight wins over ranked conference foes in Washington and ...
fishduck.com
Let Charles E. Kelly Stay Duckless–And Luckless
By now, if you’re a regular reader of these half-crazed rants–okay, okay, totally crazed, out-and-out rampages–you are well aware that I’m not an advocate of “Northwest nice.” But that’s only when it comes to things like love and war. And as we all know, football may as well be war, with terminology like “blitz,” “aerial attack,” “defensive line,” “long bomb,” and “Let’s annihilate those depraved and deranged Washington Huskies.”
4 Great Pizza Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also like to eat pizza often, here is a list of four pizza places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around. Chances are that once you try their food, you will want to go back for more.
Thurston stomps Willamette to remedy 0-2 start with sixth straight win
After starting the 2022 football season 0-2, the Thurston Colts have rattled off six straight wins, with the latest a dominant 54-0 triumph over Willamette on Friday night. Behind 164 yards and three touchdowns through the air from sophomore quarterback Noah Blair, the Colts were in control from start to finish, dismissing rainy conditions to seize firm control of the Class 5A Midwestern League title race.
kqennewsradio.com
DFPA ALLOWING PASTURE BURNING FRIDAY AFTERNOON
With rain expected soon, the window for farmers and agricultural landowners to conduct successful prescribed pasture burning is closing in the near future. With projected moderate air quality levels, staff with the Douglas Forest Protective Association is allowing some permitted pasture burns to take place Friday afternoon. Public Information Officer...
idesignarch.com
Timeless Pacific Northwest Country Ranch in a Wooded Setting
This luxurious log home in Eugene, Oregon is nestled on 160 wooded acres with soaring trees. From the main gate, the driveway winds past meadow through meticulous landscaping to the main house by a natural pond. The interiors of the main residence pay homage to the natural surroundings with river...
klcc.org
Crumb Together announces decision to shutter at end of 2022
A Eugene cookie-shop that was targeted by anti-maskers last year plans to close for good soon. Crumb Together has been in the downtown area for over a decade. But co-owner Tony Stirpe told KLCC that he and his wife, Deirdre, will shutter their business at the end of this year. He said the downtown area is too dangerous.
KGW
Massive I-5 pileup | Photos
A large pileup closed I-5 southbound about 30 miles north of Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. OSP says more than 60 vehicles were involved.
Welcome snow, rain fall on, cool Cedar Creek Fire; crews pulled off lines while area scouted for safety
Welcome, widespread rain and snow fell Saturday on the 127,000-acre Cedar Creek Fire near Waldo Lake, cooling the blaze and reducing fire activity, but also bringing potentially risky working conditions that prompted officials to pull crews off the lines until the area can be scouted for safety. The post Welcome snow, rain fall on, cool Cedar Creek Fire; crews pulled off lines while area scouted for safety appeared first on KTVZ.
One of my best meals ever on the Oregon Coast
Disclaimer: This is based on recollections of a true story. A few years back, I spent some time with my family on the coast. I was looking forward to the nice weather and good laughs. However, I got an unexpected surprise that made the trip even better!
kezi.com
Controversy surrounds book being taught in Elmira High School
ELMIRA, Ore. -- There's controversy in Elmira over a book being taught in 9th grade English classrooms. The book is called "The Hate U Give." It was published in 2017 by Angie Thomas. It follows a sixteen-year-old Black girl after she witnesses the fatal shooting of her best friend at...
Comments / 0