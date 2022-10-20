Read full article on original website
Related
Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them
Pastor Darryl Webb and other members of the new progressive coalition called We Choose Us outside the Ramsey County Courthouse last week. Photo by Deena Winter/Minnesota Reformer. Right-wing activists are continuing an election-year campaign to change how Minnesota elections are administered — filing lawsuits, questioning the integrity of election equipment,...
Gusts to 74 mph reported across Minnesota early Monday morning
(Undated)—It was windy across Minnesota over the weekend and into early Monday morning. Some scattered showers and thunderstorms pushed across the late Sunday night into early Monday morning. While the Alexandria area had gusts to 45 mph at times Sunday afternoon and evening, portions of southern Minnesota saw gusts...
Burgum proposes $20 million community revitalization plan
(The Center Square) - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is asking the Legislature for $20 million he says will revitalize communities and improve the workforce. Half of the money for what Burgum calls the "Energizing Our Communities" plan will go toward a Rural Revitalization and Redevelopment Grant Program for cities or towns with 5,000 residents or less.
Central Minnesota man arrested In shooting death of woman
(St. Cloud, MN)--A central Minnesota man is in custody in connection with the shooting death of a 28-year-old woman. Michael Carpenter is reportedly being held on "charges related to homicide" in connection with the deadly shooting. Police say the shooting took place Monday morning in a business parking lot in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue Northeast in St. Cloud.
