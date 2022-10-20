ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
Cat Country 102.9

Get a Good Quality Education at the Six Best Colleges in Montana

College can be a rewarding experience for those who want to study for a career. However, there are some colleges that just aren't as good as others. There are 16 public universities and 5 private colleges in Montana, so there are plenty of options. Where should you go for your education? Well, WalletHub is at it again, and they've found the 6 best colleges you can attend in Montana. Their new study ranked these colleges based on 7 factors; admission rate, net cost, student-faculty ratio, on-campus crime, gender and racial diversity, graduation rate, and post-attendance median salary.
MONTANA STATE
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can

It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
FLORIDA STATE
GOBankingRates

Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October

When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

This Puppy as Sweet as Ghirardelli Chocolate Looking for a Home

This sweet puppy melted our hearts like his namesake promised today at Townsquare Tower. Ghirardelli, the 10-week-old heeler mix, brightened our studios today. If you are looking for a beautiful puppy to take home and you like getting kisses from puppies, Ghirardelli is the one for you. You can find all the information regarding how to adopt him as well as the other animals at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter by visiting their website below.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Show Me Your Pitties, Billings!

Some people tend to think these adorable creatures are monsters with fur. But that’s not the case at all. Legislators attempted to ban Pit bulls in Montana years ago, but it never passed. However, they’re still frowned upon and have this giant stigma due to their supposed “aggressive nature.”
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Kids Say the Darnedest Things – Montana Edition

I haven’t been to an elementary school for pick-up times, literally since I was a kid myself. Because I don’t have children of my own, I like to ask kids thoughtful and random questions. Their imaginations run wild and that’s exactly what first-grader Brinley brought to the table at West Elementary.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Cat Country 102.9

Billings, MT
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy