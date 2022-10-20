Read full article on original website
Get a Good Quality Education at the Six Best Colleges in Montana
College can be a rewarding experience for those who want to study for a career. However, there are some colleges that just aren't as good as others. There are 16 public universities and 5 private colleges in Montana, so there are plenty of options. Where should you go for your education? Well, WalletHub is at it again, and they've found the 6 best colleges you can attend in Montana. Their new study ranked these colleges based on 7 factors; admission rate, net cost, student-faculty ratio, on-campus crime, gender and racial diversity, graduation rate, and post-attendance median salary.
If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can
It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October
When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
Dad Was Serial Killer, Woman says, as Cadaver Dogs Scour Field of Nightmares
Lucy Studey says her father forced her and her siblings to help bury his murder victims for years. Now she believes cadaver dogs have found the burial sites.
This Puppy as Sweet as Ghirardelli Chocolate Looking for a Home
This sweet puppy melted our hearts like his namesake promised today at Townsquare Tower. Ghirardelli, the 10-week-old heeler mix, brightened our studios today. If you are looking for a beautiful puppy to take home and you like getting kisses from puppies, Ghirardelli is the one for you. You can find all the information regarding how to adopt him as well as the other animals at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter by visiting their website below.
Sweet and Shy With a Face You’ll Love! Bonsai Visits For Wet Nose
Today, Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter stopped up to the Townsquare Tower with Bonsai! A 7-year-young "border collie" that is shy and the absolute sweetest. After a few minutes of hiding, and plenty of pets, Bonsai was hopping around our studio enjoying his visit!. About Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. Yellowstone Valley...
Show Me Your Pitties, Billings!
Some people tend to think these adorable creatures are monsters with fur. But that’s not the case at all. Legislators attempted to ban Pit bulls in Montana years ago, but it never passed. However, they’re still frowned upon and have this giant stigma due to their supposed “aggressive nature.”
Kids Say the Darnedest Things – Montana Edition
I haven’t been to an elementary school for pick-up times, literally since I was a kid myself. Because I don’t have children of my own, I like to ask kids thoughtful and random questions. Their imaginations run wild and that’s exactly what first-grader Brinley brought to the table at West Elementary.
