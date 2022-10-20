The stars are all aligning for Vista del Lago to win a Capital Athletic League championship. Now they just have to go out and get it done on Friday night. The Eagles (5-0 in league, 6-3 overall) play host to archrival Christian Brothers (5-0, 7-2) on Friday night in front of what surely will be a rowdy home student section. The Eagles, fresh off a bye, should have a big advantage with being the fresher, healthier team, and having the extra week to prepare should also be to their advantage.

