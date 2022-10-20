Body One person was killed and three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident on Saturday morning on FM 1053, 16 miles west of Crane. Fort Stockton resident Chelsea Sanchez, 29, was driving southbound on FM 1053 at 7:02 a.m. when she veered across the center line in a Nissan Rogue and crashed into a Dodge Ram that was heading northbound with three individuals inside according to a crash report provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

