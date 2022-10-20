County XC: George breaks own meet record, but every scoring finisher mattered in Oxford victory

Oxford's Noah George leads the pack at the start of Thursday's Calhoun County championship at McClellan. Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

MCCLELLAN — Noah George breaking his own meet and course record mattered in Oxford’s run to the Calhoun County boys’ cross country championship Thursday.

Then again, every other scoring finish mattered in the Yellow Jackets’ one-point victory.

Oxford's boys post with their trophy as the 2022 Calhoun County cross country champions. By Joe Medley, Star Sports Writer, jmedley@annistonstar.com