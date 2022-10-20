ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, AL

County XC: George breaks own meet record, but every scoring finisher mattered in Oxford victory

By Joe Medley, Star Sports Writer, jmedley@annistonstar.com
Anniston Star
Anniston Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tF5eR_0igiRYmo00
Oxford's Noah George leads the pack at the start of Thursday's Calhoun County championship at McClellan. Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

MCCLELLAN — Noah George breaking his own meet and course record mattered in Oxford’s run to the Calhoun County boys’ cross country championship Thursday.

Then again, every other scoring finish mattered in the Yellow Jackets’ one-point victory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xNShs_0igiRYmo00
Oxford's boys post with their trophy as the 2022 Calhoun County cross country champions.  By Joe Medley, Star Sports Writer, jmedley@annistonstar.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p6EUl_0igiRYmo00
Pleasant Valley's boys took second in Thursday's Calhoun County cross country meet at McClellan, falling to Oxford 30-31. By Joe Medley, Star Sports Writer, jmedley@annistonstar.com

Anniston Star

Anniston Star

Anniston, AL
