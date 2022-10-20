Read full article on original website
Related
The Ring Magazine
New Faces: Yahir Frank
Height: 5-foot-3 (163 cm) Pro record: 10-0 (7 knockouts) Promoter: Mario Abraham (Max Boxing) Best night of pro career and why: Frank is most pleased with taking a rival’s unbeaten record last summer. “It was against Ivan ‘Tsunami’ Garcia,” Frank told The Ring. “It is well-known that he is...
The Ring Magazine
Manager Peter Kahn and trainer Javiel Centeno nail George Kambosos with lawsuits
On Thursday, October 13, manager Peter Kahn and trainer Javiel Centeno filed lawsuits for breach of contract against former lightweight world champion George Kambosos Jr. in the circuit court of the 17th Judicial Circuit in Broward County, Florida. It’s been a rough few weeks for the Australian. Three days after...
The Ring Magazine
Kiko Martinez saving his last bullet for Jordan Gill
Dangerous veteran Kiko Martinez looks to reignite his career when he challenges Jordan Gill for the European featherweight title at Wembley Arena in London on Saturday. Martinez, who is rated No. 8 by The Ring at 126 pounds, is grateful for the opportunity coming off losing his IBF title to Josh Warrington earlier this year and he knows victory is imperative.
The Ring Magazine
Alycia Baumgardner says she could have looked even better against Mikaela Mayer
As soon as Alycia Baumgardner arrived home in Detroit, Michigan, last week, the newly minted Ring and unified junior lightweight women’s world champion got a chance to bask in Chick-fil-A, laundry and her split-decision victory over previously unbeaten Mikaela Mayer at the O2 Arena in London on October 15, which she has watched numerous times.
The Ring Magazine
Ring Ratings Update: Deontay Wilder advances to No. 1 at heavyweight
The Ring Women’s Ratings Panel had more to discuss and debate this month than the men’s panel, but there were highlights (and some “lowlights”) – mainly from the busy day of October 15 – on the male side of the street, including Deontay Wilder’s explosive return, Devin Haney’s bloody rematch domination of George Kambosos, Caleb Plant’s KO-of-the-Year candidate stoppage of Anthony Dirrell, Edwin Rodriguez’s surprising (to some) master class against Gary Antonio Russell, and (ugh) Conor Benn’s positive VADA test.
The Ring Magazine
Mauricio Lara drops Jose Sanmartin twice, scores third round TKO in Mexico City
Mauricio Lara wasted no time in getting rid of the game but overmatched Jose Sanmartin, dropping him twice in round 3 to score a stoppage in that same round on Saturday at Plaza de Toros in Lara’s hometown of Mexico City, Mexico. The referee waived the featherweight bout off...
Comments / 0