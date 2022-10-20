ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, CA

outlooknewspapers.com

Mayfield, FSHA, Poly, Flintridge Prep, Maranatha, Westridge Open CIF Playoffs

First published in the Oct. 20 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Prep League champion Mayfield Senior hosted Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy in a Dig Pink match to end the regular season last Friday. The Cubs won a thrilling five-set nonleague matchup over FSHA, 24-26, 25-17, 23-25, 25-11, 15-10. Annelise Rising collected 15 kills and 19 digs, Audrey Nuckols racked up 15 kills, 10 digs, four blocks and three aces, and Holly Hillman amassed 40 assists, 10 digs and two kills for the Cubs. Kayla Bandow registered nine kills and eight digs, Megan Lee posted four kills, two digs and one block, and Kelsey Babcock finished with three kills and one block. Michelle Guillen recorded 16 digs, two assists and one ace, Kate Grinnell tallied one kill and one assist, and Eva Trujillo and Jessica Choi each had one dig.
PASADENA, CA
onscene.tv

Crews Battle Wind-Driven Mulch Fire | Moorpark

10.24.2022 | 4:22 AM | MOORPARK – Ventura County Fire crews responded to reports of a brush fire at 10951 block of W Los Angeles Ave. When crews arrived on scene, the found two large mulch piles on fire. The fire was being driven by ember casts due to...
MOORPARK, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Kohl’s Heart Is Filled With Passion for the Arts

First published in the Oct. 20 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Music is a universal source of expression and feeling, a vessel that transports its creators and listeners alike to a different place and time — it’s transcendent and transformative. For Terri Kohl, music is all of...
PASADENA, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

LCF City Manager to Retire in Spring

First published in the Oct. 20 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. After 20 years of serving as La Cañada Flintridge’s city manager, Mark Alexander informed the City Council and staff his intent to retire next spring. Alexander was appointed in 2003 as the sixth city manager...
spectrumnews1.com

2 teenagers killed in Porter Ranch crash, 8 others injured

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A hospitalized motorist is expected to face criminal charges following his recovery for triggering a three-vehicle crash in Porter Ranch that killed two teenagers who were inside his vehicle and injuring eight other people, authorities said Sunday. The crash was reported at 5:35 p.m. Saturday...
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Channel 3-12

Driver ejected from truck in single-car accident in the 5000 block of Santa Rosa Road Saturday morning

Santa Barbara County Fire Department alongside Lompoc Fire Department were on the scene of a single-car accident west of Buellton that ejected the driver leaving them with major injuries Saturday morning. The post Driver ejected from truck in single-car accident in the 5000 block of Santa Rosa Road Saturday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
BUELLTON, CA
onscene.tv

Violent Fatal Traffic Collision | Moreno Valley

10.21.22 | 6:51 PM | MORENO VALLEY – California Highway Patrol, Riverside, Cal Fire Riverside County, Moreno Valley responded to a two car traffic collision. When units arrived on scene they found 2 vehicles with major damage, air bags deployed in both vehicles and at least one person trapped, and a confirmed fatality.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Note for Candidates That Have Future in Mind

First published in the Oct. 22 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The only real constant in the world is change, and Burbank faces many challenges, but also numerous opportunities. Work is changing for many of our neighbors, fellow BUSD parents and many missed colleagues. This has been layered upon...
BURBANK, CA
foxla.com

Man shot dead in Oxnard; suspect sought

OXNARD, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Oxnard after a man was shot dead Saturday night. It happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 300 block of Cuesta Del Mar Drive. According to police, the 36-year-old victim died at the scene. His identity has not yet been released. No other...
OXNARD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Mail-in ballots found in dumpster in Lake Elsinore

The Nov 8 election ballots and voter information guides were recovered and delivered the same day. An investigation is under way after mail-in ballots and voter information guides for the Nov. 8 election were found inside a dumpster at a Lake Elsinore apartment complex, officials said. The Riverside County Registrar...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA

