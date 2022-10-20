Read full article on original website
Sasha and Malia Obama Chill In West Hollywood While Parents Vote In Chicago
In-N-Out Customer's Request for a Cheeseburger Without Cheese Leaves TikTok Baffled
Many Californians to get more money back with new IRS tax rates
Where to Go For All You Can Eat Korean BBQ In Los Angeles
Deadline nears for Los Angeles Section 8 waiting list lottery for low-income rental assistance
outlooknewspapers.com
Mayfield, FSHA, Poly, Flintridge Prep, Maranatha, Westridge Open CIF Playoffs
First published in the Oct. 20 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Prep League champion Mayfield Senior hosted Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy in a Dig Pink match to end the regular season last Friday. The Cubs won a thrilling five-set nonleague matchup over FSHA, 24-26, 25-17, 23-25, 25-11, 15-10. Annelise Rising collected 15 kills and 19 digs, Audrey Nuckols racked up 15 kills, 10 digs, four blocks and three aces, and Holly Hillman amassed 40 assists, 10 digs and two kills for the Cubs. Kayla Bandow registered nine kills and eight digs, Megan Lee posted four kills, two digs and one block, and Kelsey Babcock finished with three kills and one block. Michelle Guillen recorded 16 digs, two assists and one ace, Kate Grinnell tallied one kill and one assist, and Eva Trujillo and Jessica Choi each had one dig.
KEYT
Bishop Diego blows out Westlake to win second straight Marmonte League game
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - AJ Vele rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another score in the first half as Bishop Diego celebrated a homecoming blowout win 48-12 over Westlake. Qu'Ran Gossett also ran for two touchdowns as the Cardinals improve to 6-3 on the season and 2-2 in the...
onscene.tv
Crews Battle Wind-Driven Mulch Fire | Moorpark
10.24.2022 | 4:22 AM | MOORPARK – Ventura County Fire crews responded to reports of a brush fire at 10951 block of W Los Angeles Ave. When crews arrived on scene, the found two large mulch piles on fire. The fire was being driven by ember casts due to...
outlooknewspapers.com
Kohl’s Heart Is Filled With Passion for the Arts
First published in the Oct. 20 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Music is a universal source of expression and feeling, a vessel that transports its creators and listeners alike to a different place and time — it’s transcendent and transformative. For Terri Kohl, music is all of...
outlooknewspapers.com
LCF City Manager to Retire in Spring
First published in the Oct. 20 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. After 20 years of serving as La Cañada Flintridge’s city manager, Mark Alexander informed the City Council and staff his intent to retire next spring. Alexander was appointed in 2003 as the sixth city manager...
This is the best Cheeseburger in California
Thick and juicy, thin and crispy, slapped between a fluffy bun and topped with melting cheese—there's nothing like the perfect cheeseburger. Cheeseburgers are one of California's most wondrous inventions!
4 Great Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you also love to go out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for their delicious food made with fresh ingredients only.
Wildlife crossing project on 101 Freeway gets $5 million donation from OC couple
Philanthropists Joann and Frank Randall of Newport Beach have made a $5 million donation to the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing project.
One taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after falling 50 feet from a cliff in Isla Vista Friday night
A man in his twenties sustained major injury after falling 50 feet from a cliff to land on the beach below near 6741 Del Playa Dr. in Isla Vista Friday night. The post One taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after falling 50 feet from a cliff in Isla Vista Friday night appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Oak Tree Falls Across Paradise Road, Neighbors and Firefighters Respond
Part of a giant Oak tree fell across Paradise Road, at the Los Prietos Campground entrance, in Santa Barbara County, in the Los Padres National Forest area Saturday night, Oct 22, 2022, at 11:00 pm PST. The downed tree fell on a car -- the driver was able to disentangle...
Single vehicle rollover crash in Buellton results in major injuries and DUI arrest for Lompoc man
Responding officers transported the Lompoc man to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for his injuries, where he was later contacted and arrested by CHP for driving under the influence of alcohol. The post Single vehicle rollover crash in Buellton results in major injuries and DUI arrest for Lompoc man appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
spectrumnews1.com
2 teenagers killed in Porter Ranch crash, 8 others injured
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A hospitalized motorist is expected to face criminal charges following his recovery for triggering a three-vehicle crash in Porter Ranch that killed two teenagers who were inside his vehicle and injuring eight other people, authorities said Sunday. The crash was reported at 5:35 p.m. Saturday...
Comedian Andy Dick arrested in Santa Barbara for felony residential burglary
Comedian Andy Dick was arrested in Santa Barbara on the evening of Oct. 13 for burglarizing a vacant home that was under construction. The post Comedian Andy Dick arrested in Santa Barbara for felony residential burglary appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Man, 35, found dead in CA mountains had been shot
A 35-year-old man missing since July whose body was found this month in Southern California's Santa Monica Mountains was shot to death, according to a coroner's report.
Driver ejected from truck in single-car accident in the 5000 block of Santa Rosa Road Saturday morning
Santa Barbara County Fire Department alongside Lompoc Fire Department were on the scene of a single-car accident west of Buellton that ejected the driver leaving them with major injuries Saturday morning. The post Driver ejected from truck in single-car accident in the 5000 block of Santa Rosa Road Saturday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
onscene.tv
Violent Fatal Traffic Collision | Moreno Valley
10.21.22 | 6:51 PM | MORENO VALLEY – California Highway Patrol, Riverside, Cal Fire Riverside County, Moreno Valley responded to a two car traffic collision. When units arrived on scene they found 2 vehicles with major damage, air bags deployed in both vehicles and at least one person trapped, and a confirmed fatality.
outlooknewspapers.com
Note for Candidates That Have Future in Mind
First published in the Oct. 22 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The only real constant in the world is change, and Burbank faces many challenges, but also numerous opportunities. Work is changing for many of our neighbors, fellow BUSD parents and many missed colleagues. This has been layered upon...
Oxnard Police offers $25,000 for information about Saturday homicide on Cuesta Del Mar Drive
A 36-year-old man died from a gunshot wound in the 300 block of Cuesta Del Mar Drive in Oxnard at 10:15 p.m. Saturday night. The post Oxnard Police offers $25,000 for information about Saturday homicide on Cuesta Del Mar Drive appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
foxla.com
Man shot dead in Oxnard; suspect sought
OXNARD, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Oxnard after a man was shot dead Saturday night. It happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 300 block of Cuesta Del Mar Drive. According to police, the 36-year-old victim died at the scene. His identity has not yet been released. No other...
2urbangirls.com
Mail-in ballots found in dumpster in Lake Elsinore
The Nov 8 election ballots and voter information guides were recovered and delivered the same day. An investigation is under way after mail-in ballots and voter information guides for the Nov. 8 election were found inside a dumpster at a Lake Elsinore apartment complex, officials said. The Riverside County Registrar...
