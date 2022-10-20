First published in the Oct. 20 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Prep League champion Mayfield Senior hosted Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy in a Dig Pink match to end the regular season last Friday. The Cubs won a thrilling five-set nonleague matchup over FSHA, 24-26, 25-17, 23-25, 25-11, 15-10. Annelise Rising collected 15 kills and 19 digs, Audrey Nuckols racked up 15 kills, 10 digs, four blocks and three aces, and Holly Hillman amassed 40 assists, 10 digs and two kills for the Cubs. Kayla Bandow registered nine kills and eight digs, Megan Lee posted four kills, two digs and one block, and Kelsey Babcock finished with three kills and one block. Michelle Guillen recorded 16 digs, two assists and one ace, Kate Grinnell tallied one kill and one assist, and Eva Trujillo and Jessica Choi each had one dig.

