House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 10 Review: The Black Queen
It's tough for an episode of TV to evoke every single emotion from viewers, but House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 10 was truly one of the most shocking hours of TV I've watched in years -- possibly ever. Following House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 9 was...
SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 6 Review: Watch Your Six
One thing that's been clear about Bravo Team since the beginning is that it will move mountains to help a colleague in need. At the top of SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 6, I was not too fond of Clay's chances of seeing the light and realizing he needs to work through his trauma.
House of the Dragon: ‘Harrowing’ episode 10 scene leaves viewers feeling traumatised
House of the Dragon featured yet another “traumatising” birth scene in its season one finale.When the series began, the showrunners. Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik, said they would not “shy away” from several births that take place in George RR Martin’s source material, Fire & Blood.One such scene featured in the opening episode, and ended in the death of Queen Aemma (Sian Brooke). A second followed in episode six, when Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) gives birth to Joffrey. *Spoilers follow – you have been warned*In episode 10, Rhaenyra, shortly after learning her father King Viserys (Paddy Considine) has died, goes...
What to Watch: We Wish You a Married Christmas, All Quiet on the Western Front, Louis Armstrong Black & Blues
In case you missed it, Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas started last night, and the holiday will come at you from all directions as the weeks progress. There are also several documentaries and docuseries premiering this week that are worth the watch. And don't forget to watch Netflix's adaptation of All...
Watch Station 19 Online: Dancing With Our Hands Tied
Did the firefighters manage to save a group of teenagers?. On Station 19 Season 6 Episode 3, the gang responded to the scene of a car accident with a group stick in an electric car. Things went in a devastating direction when one of their fathers arrived on the scene.
The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 20 Review: What's Been Lost
As we approach the finish line, the Walking Dead is embracing the confines of the Commonwealth, including its very slanted politics. The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 20 found Yumiko trying to find a solution to do what's right to save every single person she entered the Commonwealth with, which was tough.
NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 3 Review: The Body Stitchers
It was time to resurrect one of the many lost storylines of NCIS: Los Angeles. The Body Stitchers returned on NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 3. NCIS: Los Angeles Season 9 Episode 17, the group of serial killers made their name by sewing together body parts into a new complete corpse, an act that they considered art.
The Mole Season 6 Episode 10 Review: Who Is The Mole?
The end is here, Mole fans! After weeks of suspicions, sabotages, and challenges, we finally got our answer. The Mole has been uncovered on The Mole Season 6 Episode 10. It was a somewhat satisfying end to the return of a thrilling competition overall. And the reveal of a winner who put their all into earning money. Seriously, I love this game!
Watch Walker Online: Season 3 Episode 3
Did Cordell manage to move on from his time in captivity?. On Walker Season 3 Episode 3, things took a turn when his family tried to tell him to take some time. Meanwhile, Stella was forced to come clean about her feelings. Elsewhere, Bonham shared with Liam a way he...
Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 4 Review: ...The Ruthless Pursuit of Blood With All a Child's Demanding
When a relationship is failing, what's something that can reignite the spark?. Some people go on vacation, while others seek therapy. For Louis and Lestat, they find themselves suddenly parents to a fourteen-year-old vampire, who does reignite some happiness for a short while before it all falls apart again. Interview...
