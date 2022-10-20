Some might say that wide receiver prospect Creed Whittemore (pronounced Whit-a-more) was born to be a Florida Gator. The F.W. Buchholz standout lives in Gainesville. The 5-11, 175 pound wide receiver was even born as the son of a former Gator Women's Volleyball player. Creed's older brother, Trent, is a fourth generation Gator. The younger Whittemore tried Coach Billy Napier's program on for size, before backing away from early commitment to Florida. Whittemore shares that there are no hard feelings. It was simply a matter of philosophical differences.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 13 HOURS AGO