Vogue
Lupita Nyong’o On Her New Jewellery Campaign – And What To Expect From Wakanda Forever
When Black Panther: Wakanda Forever makes its big debut next month, Lupita Nyong’o – who plays Nakia, a Wakandan spy – will need plenty of gowns and jewellery for her various red carpet premieres. So, you could say her new role as De Beers’s first global ambassador is perfectly timed. Nyong’o stars in the fine jewellery label’s new “Where It Begins” campaign.
Vogue
For These Chinese Designers, Lockdown Is Still A Daily Reality
Political chaos, financial turmoil, winter blackouts, Brexit (still!), the race for the Tory leadership (again!), the threat of nuclear war… the problems facing the British public feel never-ending. But one thing they do not have to contend with (at least currently), is the threat of another Covid lockdown. While...
Vogue
Adidas Terminates Its Relationship With Kanye West
Adidas has terminated its relationship with Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, after the rapper made a series of anti-semitic statements in an interview on Fox News and on social media. The sportswear giant was under growing pressure to cut ties with the Yeezy founder, whose incendiary comments have been condemned by high-profile figures. On 21 October, Kering confirmed that Balenciaga – for whom Ye walked the spring/summer 2023 runway just three weeks ago – “has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist”. Ye parted ways with Gap in September.
petapixel.com
Photo of Gorilla Family’s Tender Moment Wins the 2022 Africa in Focus Contest
A moving photo of a newborn gorilla’s older brother touching its head has won the top prize in the 2022 Wilderness Safaris Africa in Focus photo awards. Tomasz Szpila from Poland was awarded the 2022 Wilderness Photographer of the Year for his image titled Touch, capturing the moment a seven-day-old mountain gorilla is tenderly touched by his much older brother.
Time Out Global
These awe-inspiring, award-winning photographs show the majesty of nature
With a hell of a lot of bad news going around at the moment, it can be easy to spend your time doom-scrolling. We could all do with something a little more uplifting to cut through the blues. And that’s exactly what you get with the winners of the Nature Conservancy’s 2022 Global Photo Contest.
