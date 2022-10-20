Adidas has terminated its relationship with Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, after the rapper made a series of anti-semitic statements in an interview on Fox News and on social media. The sportswear giant was under growing pressure to cut ties with the Yeezy founder, whose incendiary comments have been condemned by high-profile figures. On 21 October, Kering confirmed that Balenciaga – for whom Ye walked the spring/summer 2023 runway just three weeks ago – “has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist”. Ye parted ways with Gap in September.

