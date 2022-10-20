Read full article on original website
Top 5 Reasons Why El Paso Stands Out From The Rest Of Texas
El Paso is unique in a number of ways. here are 5 of them. KLAQ wants to send you to Las Vegas to see Five Finger Death Punch. In honor of that, I've been putting together "top 5" lists. Here's are 5 ways El Paso is WAY different from the rest of Texas.
Nontraditional Treats to Hand Out for Halloween to Texas Trick or Treaters
Halloween is a time for candy. Period. We all know the main goal of trick-or-treating is to see just how much candy we can put into a bucket, a bag, or even a pillowcase. Oh, how I miss the candy hauls and the excitement of going through the candy and seeing what new candies were given to me for free. FREE! Now a bag of candy is like twenty bucks.
Texas Woman Shares Video About Getting Gored By Bison
Ever hear the saying if you mess with the bull you get the horns? Well in one Texas woman's case it's a bison. Bison R North America's largest land animal Rebecca Clark of Texas found that out the hard way while hiking Caprock Canyon State Park in Texas. Home to...
Want the Best Buffet in Texas? Head to Austin
Yelp has become one of the biggest, and one of the most trusted, apps out there when it comes to restaurants. Yelp is a great place to check out if you're looking for pizza, or a new favorite place to try out. And now, if you are looking to hit up a buffet while driving through the Lone Star state then you'll want to head to Austin for the best buffet in Texas.
My Friend Found Something Disturbing Inside A Texas Watermelon
Texas watermelons are delicious and amazing (and some are still even in season!). Watermelons, in addition to being a sweet treat, are relatively low in calories (47 calories per cup) and are packed with Vitamin C. Watermelons are wonderful and I am a big fan. I have a friend who...
El Paso Is One Of The Top “Instagrammable” Cities In Texas According To This Survey
Finding that Instagrammable spot when you head to other cities out of El Paso can sometimes be a challenge. Finding an instagrammable spot here in El Paso, however, isn’t that difficult if you’ve lived here long enough because you’re probably familiar with all the good spots to stop by to grab a great selfie for the gram.
Texas Monthly Names 2 El Paso Taquerias Best in State
Let's taco 'bout tacos and the taquerias that make them best. Texas Monthly recently published a list of what its "taco editor" has deemed The Top 25 New(ish) Taquerias in Texas, and two spots in El Paso are on it. The List. The list features taco places that have opened...
5 Things In Texas That Are Insanely Big
KLAQ and Townsquare Media are giving away a trip to see Five Finger Death Punch. In honor of that, I'm going to do a few "top 5" lists for you here. Five Finger Death Punch will be performing in Las Vegas and KLAQ wants to send you there to see them. Find out how to enter here and check out their latest video below.
