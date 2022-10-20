ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernalillo County, NM

RRHS’s ‘Big Event’ is approaching; still time to get help

Senior citizens, and disabled and/or wheelchair-bound folks in Rio Rancho, here’s a great time to rid your yard of weeds, get those windows cleaned, have that layer of leaves raked or even get some painting done – not to mention some help in putting up the Christmas tree.
RIO RANCHO, NM
Sights and Sounds: NM Dream Team gets spooky with haunted house

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Dream Team is a youth-led organization fighting for immigrant rights throughout the state. They turned their offices into a haunted house yesterday to raise money for the association. It was their first-ever event in their new Downtown Albuquerque location. Dozens of people showed up to support their cause […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Halloween spookiness comes early on Casper Road

Halloween arrives Monday, Oct. 31, in Rio Rancho and, no doubt, you’ve been seeing area yards in the City of Vision becoming festive for the “spookiest night” of the year. Here are a few you might see at one annually spooky residence on Casper Road, only about a third of the way prepared!
RIO RANCHO, NM
Windy, colder evening ahead with rain and snow showers

Windy, colder evening ahead with rain and snow showers. Windy, colder evening ahead with rain and snow showers. Adopted animals seem to be heading back to rescues, …. Adopted animals seem to be heading back to rescues, ABQ non-profit says. 9 people attacked, robbed at University of New Mexico, …
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Get ready for the second annual Rio Rancho Fall Festival Saturday

The City of Rio Rancho’s 2022 edition of the Rio Rancho Fall Festival is coming this Saturday,. Presented by Oxford Wealth Advisors, the event is a free, family-friendly event. This year, the festivities will take place at Campus Park at City Center. “Last year’s Fall Festival was a huge...
RIO RANCHO, NM
A look at a Los Lunas mansion's "haunted" legacy

LOS LUNAS, N.M. — Kitchen doors opening and closing on their own. Unoccupied chairs rocking back and forth. A mysterious child in a photo. Over the years, the Luna Mansion in Los Lunas has gained a reputation as being "haunted". Guests and staff alike have shared stories of unexplained activity, which some chalk up to the paranormal.
LOS LUNAS, NM
Albuquerque church awarded special funding to keep grounds 'historic'

Immanuel Presbyterian Church, in the heart of Albuquerque's Nob Hill, has stood tall since 1956. Now, the church has been given funds to help preserve its grounds. https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/albuquerque-church-awarded-special-funding-to-keep-grounds-historic/. Albuquerque church awarded special funding to keep …. Immanuel Presbyterian Church, in the heart of Albuquerque's Nob Hill, has stood tall since...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico

If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in New Mexico, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in New Mexico that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving incredibly delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Lucky Leaf Expo kicks off in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Lucky Leaf Expo kicked off in Albuquerque Friday. It features more than one hundred cannabis exhibits at the Albuquerque Convention Center. The expo offers a myriad of vendors and educational panels that attendees can visit. “It’s good for networking, just even by talking to people in the cannabis space you’re […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Albuquerque elementary students receive a new pair of shoes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students at an Albuquerque elementary school received new shoes Friday. Thanks to generous donations to the KRQE Cares program, more than 600 students at Painted Sky Elementary got a pair of new shoes. Sallie Oden, the school’s principal says the new shoes is something parents of the students are especially grateful for. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Deadly crash closes roads in Nob Hill area of Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a deadly crash in the Nob Hill area. Around 9:30, officers were called to a crash at the intersection of Coal Avenue southeast and Vassar Drive southeast. According to APD, a passenger was taken to the hospital and the driver...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Friday night collision proves fatal for motorcyclist

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A motorcycle traveling at high speed collided with a vehicle making a U-turn Friday night at the intersection of Central Avenue NW and 86th Street, resulting in the death of the motorcyclist. The man riding the motorcycle, who was not identified, was wearing a helmet and...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Halloween store near Cottonwood Mall robbed at gunpoint

Robbery was at Spirit Halloween store near Cottonwood Mall. A Halloween specialty store manager got a different kind of fright Monday afternoon. Police say two shoplifters put a gun in the manager’s face when she tried to stop them, and made off with $300 worth of merchandise, including shirts, a Halloween mask and a bag from the West Side store.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

