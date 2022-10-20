Read full article on original website
rrobserver.com
RRHS’s ‘Big Event’ is approaching; still time to get help
Senior citizens, and disabled and/or wheelchair-bound folks in Rio Rancho, here’s a great time to rid your yard of weeds, get those windows cleaned, have that layer of leaves raked or even get some painting done – not to mention some help in putting up the Christmas tree.
Bookings fill up fast at Albuquerque ‘Stranger Things’ Airbnb
"The house is really fun; we left it as much like the film as possible," the owners of the home said.
Adopted animals seem to be heading back to rescues, ABQ non-profit says
"We don't just give up on them. If they have that will and that spunk and quality of life, then we're going to keep going for them," said the rescue's president.
Sights and Sounds: NM Dream Team gets spooky with haunted house
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Dream Team is a youth-led organization fighting for immigrant rights throughout the state. They turned their offices into a haunted house yesterday to raise money for the association. It was their first-ever event in their new Downtown Albuquerque location. Dozens of people showed up to support their cause […]
rrobserver.com
Halloween spookiness comes early on Casper Road
Halloween arrives Monday, Oct. 31, in Rio Rancho and, no doubt, you’ve been seeing area yards in the City of Vision becoming festive for the “spookiest night” of the year. Here are a few you might see at one annually spooky residence on Casper Road, only about a third of the way prepared!
KRQE News 13
Windy, colder evening ahead with rain and snow showers
Windy, colder evening ahead with rain and snow showers. Windy, colder evening ahead with rain and snow showers. Adopted animals seem to be heading back to rescues, …. Adopted animals seem to be heading back to rescues, ABQ non-profit says. 9 people attacked, robbed at University of New Mexico, …
rrobserver.com
Get ready for the second annual Rio Rancho Fall Festival Saturday
The City of Rio Rancho’s 2022 edition of the Rio Rancho Fall Festival is coming this Saturday,. Presented by Oxford Wealth Advisors, the event is a free, family-friendly event. This year, the festivities will take place at Campus Park at City Center. “Last year’s Fall Festival was a huge...
KOAT 7
A look at a Los Lunas mansion's "haunted" legacy
LOS LUNAS, N.M. — Kitchen doors opening and closing on their own. Unoccupied chairs rocking back and forth. A mysterious child in a photo. Over the years, the Luna Mansion in Los Lunas has gained a reputation as being "haunted". Guests and staff alike have shared stories of unexplained activity, which some chalk up to the paranormal.
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque church awarded special funding to keep grounds 'historic'
Immanuel Presbyterian Church, in the heart of Albuquerque's Nob Hill, has stood tall since 1956. Now, the church has been given funds to help preserve its grounds. https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/albuquerque-church-awarded-special-funding-to-keep-grounds-historic/. Albuquerque church awarded special funding to keep …. Immanuel Presbyterian Church, in the heart of Albuquerque's Nob Hill, has stood tall since...
4 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in New Mexico, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in New Mexico that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving incredibly delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Lucky Leaf Expo kicks off in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Lucky Leaf Expo kicked off in Albuquerque Friday. It features more than one hundred cannabis exhibits at the Albuquerque Convention Center. The expo offers a myriad of vendors and educational panels that attendees can visit. “It’s good for networking, just even by talking to people in the cannabis space you’re […]
Albuquerque elementary students receive a new pair of shoes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students at an Albuquerque elementary school received new shoes Friday. Thanks to generous donations to the KRQE Cares program, more than 600 students at Painted Sky Elementary got a pair of new shoes. Sallie Oden, the school’s principal says the new shoes is something parents of the students are especially grateful for. […]
KOAT 7
Deadly crash closes roads in Nob Hill area of Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a deadly crash in the Nob Hill area. Around 9:30, officers were called to a crash at the intersection of Coal Avenue southeast and Vassar Drive southeast. According to APD, a passenger was taken to the hospital and the driver...
9 people attacked, robbed at University of New Mexico, alert says
Details are limited about the incident as of Sunday evening.
rrobserver.com
A French nunnery, a jail, a country store: Corrales’ Casa Vieja has an interesting history and now is home to nine signature beers
Gary West, Casa Vieja general manager, is about to serve a lager and a stout to customers sitting in the patio. The brewery is known for The Duke’s Red Ale and Blue Corn Lager. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal) If you are looking for a serene and historic vibe, then Casa...
Man arrested for Santa Fe bank robbery
The Santa Fe Regional Emergency Communication center received a call about a bank robbery at the Bank of America location on St. Michael's Drive.
KOAT 7
Friday night collision proves fatal for motorcyclist
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A motorcycle traveling at high speed collided with a vehicle making a U-turn Friday night at the intersection of Central Avenue NW and 86th Street, resulting in the death of the motorcyclist. The man riding the motorcycle, who was not identified, was wearing a helmet and...
Albuquerque police: Man arrested for shooting wife at store
The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested a man accused of shooting his wife
New development proposed for southwest Albuquerque
There is a push to build a shopping area in a booming part of Albuquerque where there really aren't many places to shop or eat: the Southwest Mesa.
rrobserver.com
Halloween store near Cottonwood Mall robbed at gunpoint
Robbery was at Spirit Halloween store near Cottonwood Mall. A Halloween specialty store manager got a different kind of fright Monday afternoon. Police say two shoplifters put a gun in the manager’s face when she tried to stop them, and made off with $300 worth of merchandise, including shirts, a Halloween mask and a bag from the West Side store.
