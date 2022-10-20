Read full article on original website
Harry Callahan
2d ago
What has he got to say that anyone would want to hear? Maybe his latest clue on where those weapons of mass destruction are hidden?
Purdue murder suspect says 'I'm very sorry,' claims he was blackmailed before court appearance
When asked if he has a message for the victim's family, Ji Min Sha said "I'm very sorry."
Amy Coney Barrett, Missouri federal judge reject challenges to Biden student debt relief
Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett and a federal judge in Missouri each rejected dual challenges to President Joe Biden's student debt relief plan on Thursday.
touropia.com
12 Best Cities in Indiana to Live and Visit
Although routinely disparaged for being ‘The Crossroads of America’, the oft-overlooked Indiana is home to much more than just rural farmland and busy interstates. As well as cool college towns and its vibrant capital Indianapolis, it contains the quiet suburban city of Carmel which is often featured on lists of the best places to live in the US.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden has spent more than a fourth of his presidency working from Delaware, outpacing Trump's regular trips away
President Joe Biden spent the weekend at his home in Delaware, where he met up with his wife, other family members and -- if they followed usual practice -- Willow the cat and Commander the dog. It's a familiar weekly ritual. As of this point in his presidency, Biden has...
a-z-animals.com
Mountain Lions In Indiana
One of the big cat species indigenous to North America is the mountain lion, sometimes referred to as the cougar, panther, or puma. It is a fearsome, nimble predator that has successfully adapted to various habitats. Mountains, coniferous woods, grasslands, marshes, and arid shrublands are all habitats for mountain lions.
Biden Administration Could Start Forgiving Student Debt as Soon as Sunday
The Biden administration could start discharging millions of Americans student debt as soon as Sunday. More than 30 million Americans are expected to benefit from President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. The Biden administration could start discharging millions of Americans' student debt as soon as Sunday. This is possible...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Indiana
With an average elevation of 755 feet above sea level, Indiana is a place with a wide variety of scenic splendor, from broad dunes to rolling green hills. However, Indiana is also home to several notable bodies of water. Sure, everyone is aware of Minnesota’s 10,000 lakes. But it may surprise many that Indiana is no slouch either — it is a lake paradise!
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana reported a budget surplus of $6.1 billion in July, but 9 school corporations are seeking referenda. Why?
Residents of nine different Indiana counties will find an extra question on their ballots Nov. 8, as their school corporations seek additional funding through referenda. Among these nine school corporations, the Monroe County Community School Corporation voted June 28 to place a referendum on the 2022 ballot. A referendum allows the public to vote directly on an issue rather than relying on elected officials.
Court temporarily blocks Biden's student loan forgiveness
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal appeals court late Friday issued an administrative stay temporarily blocking President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel billions of dollars in federal student loans, throwing the program into limbo just days after people began applying for loan forgiveness. The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals issued the stay while it considers a motion from six Republican-led states to block the program. The stay ordered the Biden administration not to act on the program while it considers the appeal. It’s unclear what the decision means for the 22 million borrowers who already applied for the relief. The Biden administration had promised not to clear any debt before Oct. 23 as it battled the legal challenges, but the soonest it was expected to begin erasing debt was mid-November. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre encouraged borrowers to continue to apply for the relief, saying the court’s temporary order did not prevent applications or the review of applications.
WIBC.com
These Are The Top 10 Colleges & Universities in Indiana
WalletHub compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary. WalletHub came up with this list of the top schools in Indiana. To view the entire report, click here.
Courthouse News Service
Federal judge dismisses Republican challenge to Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
ST. LOUIS (CN) — A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a bid by several Republican states to block President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan. U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey, a George W. Bush appointee, entered the 19-page decision finding the six states lacked standing, eight days after a two-hour hearing.
Biden's student loan handout survives legal challenge by Republican-led states
U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey dismissed a lawsuit challenging Biden's student debt forgiveness plan on Thursday that was brought by Republican-led states.
Missouri, Kansas will appeal as White House celebrates court win on student debt plan
“The Biden Administration’s push to cancel student loan debt will unfairly burden working class families with even more economic woes,” said Schmitt’s spokesperson.
President Biden to speak at Fern Hollow Bridge later today
President Joe Biden will be in Pittsburgh Thursday afternoon. He’ll be at the site of the new Fern Hollow Bridge talking about “rebuilding our nation’s infrastructure” according to a release from the White House. The President is expected to arrive at Pittsburgh International Airport at 12:15...
The Hill’s Morning Report — Biden, Obama and Sanders hit the road
At their most useful, political surrogates raise a ton of money, have enough star power to fill a room and can lay out the stakes in ways that turn wishy-washy citizens into actual voters. President Biden wants to be helpful in Philadelphia this afternoon for Senate candidate John Fetterman (D),...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana Supreme Court declines appeal from IU, Purdue over tuition lawsuit
The Indiana Supreme Court voted not to hear appeals from both IU and Purdue University concerning three class-action lawsuits regarding tuition reimbursement. The court voted 4-1 against hearing the case. In 2020, IU student Justin Spiegel and Purdue student Elijah Seslar filed lawsuits against their respective universities. The students claimed...
Biden travels to Pennsylvania ahead of the midterms
President Biden was in the battleground state of Pennsylvania on Thursday as he continues his busy week of campaigning ahead of the midterm elections. The president is helping democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman raise money in one of the most competitive Senate races in the country. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O’Keefe joins “Red and Blue” to discuss Mr. Biden's trip.
Black Republican Candidate Slams Black Caucus for Supporting Her White Male Democratic Challenger
The Congressional Black Caucus has decided to back a White male Democratic congressman rather than his opponent in her quest to become the only Black female GOP member in Congress. “It’s the American people versus the DC politicians and lobbyists,” said Jennifer-Ruth Green, a candidate for Indiana’s First Congressional District....
Todd Rokita endorses Carmel, Avon school board candidates pushing parental rights
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is endorsing multiple school board candidates in suburban school districts that are mostly stressing parental rights and a concern that liberal ideologies are taking over schools. He is endorsing three Carmel candidates – Jenny Brake, Greg Brown and Adam Sharp – who are running a...
CNBC
Wisconsin taxpayers' group asks Supreme Court to block Biden student debt relief program
A taxpayers' group in Wisconsin asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. The request by the Brown County Taxpayers Association in Wisconsin was directed to Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who is responsible for handling emergency application requests from the 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.
