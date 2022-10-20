ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Comments / 6

Harry Callahan
2d ago

What has he got to say that anyone would want to hear? Maybe his latest clue on where those weapons of mass destruction are hidden?

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
touropia.com

12 Best Cities in Indiana to Live and Visit

Although routinely disparaged for being ‘The Crossroads of America’, the oft-overlooked Indiana is home to much more than just rural farmland and busy interstates. As well as cool college towns and its vibrant capital Indianapolis, it contains the quiet suburban city of Carmel which is often featured on lists of the best places to live in the US.
INDIANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Mountain Lions In Indiana

One of the big cat species indigenous to North America is the mountain lion, sometimes referred to as the cougar, panther, or puma. It is a fearsome, nimble predator that has successfully adapted to various habitats. Mountains, coniferous woods, grasslands, marshes, and arid shrublands are all habitats for mountain lions.
INDIANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Indiana

With an average elevation of 755 feet above sea level, Indiana is a place with a wide variety of scenic splendor, from broad dunes to rolling green hills. However, Indiana is also home to several notable bodies of water. Sure, everyone is aware of Minnesota’s 10,000 lakes. But it may surprise many that Indiana is no slouch either — it is a lake paradise!
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana reported a budget surplus of $6.1 billion in July, but 9 school corporations are seeking referenda. Why?

Residents of nine different Indiana counties will find an extra question on their ballots Nov. 8, as their school corporations seek additional funding through referenda. Among these nine school corporations, the Monroe County Community School Corporation voted June 28 to place a referendum on the 2022 ballot. A referendum allows the public to vote directly on an issue rather than relying on elected officials.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
The Associated Press

Court temporarily blocks Biden's student loan forgiveness

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal appeals court late Friday issued an administrative stay temporarily blocking President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel billions of dollars in federal student loans, throwing the program into limbo just days after people began applying for loan forgiveness. The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals issued the stay while it considers a motion from six Republican-led states to block the program. The stay ordered the Biden administration not to act on the program while it considers the appeal. It’s unclear what the decision means for the 22 million borrowers who already applied for the relief. The Biden administration had promised not to clear any debt before Oct. 23 as it battled the legal challenges, but the soonest it was expected to begin erasing debt was mid-November. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre encouraged borrowers to continue to apply for the relief, saying the court’s temporary order did not prevent applications or the review of applications.
WISCONSIN STATE
WIBC.com

These Are The Top 10 Colleges & Universities in Indiana

WalletHub compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary. WalletHub came up with this list of the top schools in Indiana. To view the entire report, click here.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana Supreme Court declines appeal from IU, Purdue over tuition lawsuit

The Indiana Supreme Court voted not to hear appeals from both IU and Purdue University concerning three class-action lawsuits regarding tuition reimbursement. The court voted 4-1 against hearing the case. In 2020, IU student Justin Spiegel and Purdue student Elijah Seslar filed lawsuits against their respective universities. The students claimed...
INDIANA STATE
CBS News

Biden travels to Pennsylvania ahead of the midterms

President Biden was in the battleground state of Pennsylvania on Thursday as he continues his busy week of campaigning ahead of the midterm elections. The president is helping democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman raise money in one of the most competitive Senate races in the country. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O’Keefe joins “Red and Blue” to discuss Mr. Biden's trip.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy