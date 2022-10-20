ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Mural Project in Grand Island brings color to downtown

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — To most, the warehouse at Walnut and South Front Streets near downtown Grand Island just looked like another aging building. But to Sharena Arriola Anson, it looked like hundreds of feet of blank canvas. Now, that canvas is coming to life as The Mural Project.
