News Channel Nebraska
Lexington places four in top 10 to win team crown, Norris' Boonstra wins Class B individual title
KEARNEY, Neb. -- Norris junior Riley Boonstra held off Lexington's Jayden Ureste to win the Class B boys cross country individual title, but it was Ureste's Minutemen that won the team crown Friday. Boonstra finished in 16:14, 15 seconds ahead of Ureste. Lexington's four lead runners all finished in the...
Whippets punch their ticket to the playoffs with 34-18 win; Haymakers fail to play spoiler
COZAD, Neb. -- The Minden Whippets controlled their destiny heading into Friday night’s matchup with the Cozad Haymakers. The Whippets needed a win to secure a spot in the District C1 playoffs while the eliminated Haymakers looked to play spoiler. Minden got to work early, scoring on their first...
The Mural Project in Grand Island brings color to downtown
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — To most, the warehouse at Walnut and South Front Streets near downtown Grand Island just looked like another aging building. But to Sharena Arriola Anson, it looked like hundreds of feet of blank canvas. Now, that canvas is coming to life as The Mural Project.
