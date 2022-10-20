Read full article on original website
West Virginia’s wild boar firearms season begins Saturday
West Virginia's first segment of wild boar firearms season starts on Saturday.
nextpittsburgh.com
West Virginia’s Gauley River sets the standard for wild and wonderful in Summersville
It takes a certain type of person to think it’s a good idea to jump from a large boulder into Class V whitewater — with just a helmet and a life preserver. The roaring river, a shot of adrenaline and a cheering crowd standing around on surrounding rocks like some sort of whitewater Roman coliseum.
West Virginia church and food bank to provide food boxes for seniors
BELLE, WV (WOWK) – Facing Hunger Foodbank has partnered with the City of Hope Church to provide food boxes to senior citizens in the Kanawha Valley. Saturday, people were able to sign up to receive those boxes. Each box has foods like cereal, juice, canned goods, fruit, pasta and more. To qualify for the program, […]
Free Thanksgiving meals in Southern WV
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Food prices are on the rise and Thanksgiving dinner is expected to be even more expensive than last year. If you or your family need a little extra help this Thanksgiving, the following are a list of places for Raleigh, Mercer, and Greenbrier Counties where you can get a free Thanksgiving […]
Metro News
DOH accepting bids for 3 bridge replacement projects
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Division of Highways is reviewing bids for three bridge replacement projects and hopes to award the contracts for those projects soon. A bid letting was held last week. Replacement of the Coalwood Bridge in McDowell County will be paid for with funding from Gov....
wwhseagledispatch.org
West Virginia’s Spine Chilling History
Many people in West Virginia have visited or at least heard of places like Fright Night, Fear on the Farm, and Miller’s Nightmare Haunted Farm. These places are popular “haunted” attractions, but have you heard of West Virginia’s real haunted places? Places like Lake Shawnee, Droop Mountain, and The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum have claims of haunting’s in their history.
Woman reunites with missing dog during a group hike
Twenty-seven individuals came together Sunday, October 16, to hike the Potts Valley Rail-Trail. Group hikes like this one were started to promote healthy and active communities, as well as a means to explore new places. The leaves were beautiful, the company was fabulous, food tasty, and precipitation minimal during the event. During the outing, Susan, a hiking participant, reunited with her dog that had been missing for seven days. "Marigold" had gone missing approximately seven miles from where she and her owner reunited along the trail to the joy of everyone in the group! The trailhead begins in West Virginia, near the Virginia border, on the Waiteville Road in Monroe County. The railroad line was used by Norfolk and Western Railway between 1909 and 1932 to haul raw materials out of the mountainous environment. Though in the Appalachian Mountains, the trail bed has a mild grade, which made it easy for trains with heavy cargo to pull and for present-day hikers to enjoy the five-mile section of the trail. Thanks to WVU Monroe County Extension Service and Friends of Monroe for sponsoring this event! The post Woman reunites with missing dog during a group hike appeared first on The Hinton News.
Abandoned building demolished in Bluefield
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – The City of Bluefield started cleanup on an abandoned structure today. The City of Bluefield, along with The West Virginia Auditors office were on hand to bring down an abandoned house on Hill Avenue. Money was awarded to help bring down structures all over the state from the West Virginia Legislature. The […]
woay.com
Fayette County Humane Society to manage local Animal Shelter
Fayette County, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County Commission votes unanimously to work with the new Fayette County Humane Society to manage the County’s Animal Shelter upon New River Humane Society’s departure on November 10. The Commission has authorized the County Administrator to hire six employees and...
West Virginia camp fire leaves one dead
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – A fire left one dead in Fayette County earlier today. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information on the incident. At approximately 1:30 A.M. a fire was reported on Okey L Patteson Rd. (WV Rt 612) and firefighters with the Oak Hill Fire Department were dispatched to the scene. When […]
WDTV
Pocahontas County murder trial results in an acquittal
MARLINON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Pocahontas County man was found ‘not guilty’ on Wednesday after a trial this week in Marlinton. Jeremi L. Kincaid, 29 of Marlinton was indicted in July of 2021, after the November, 27, 2020 shooting death of Gaylen L. Biggs, 48 of Pocahontas County.
I-79S back open after Kanawha County crash
A two-vehicle crash has closed a portion of I-79 South in Kanawha County.
WDTV
Human remains found after fire in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - UPDATE: According to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office, a 61 year-old man died in the camper fire, Wednesday morning. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley says human remains were found in a “fifth-wheel camper”...
