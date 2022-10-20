ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mom, 33, Had ‘Strange Aches And Shooting Pains In Her Groin’ And A Small Lump On Her Inner Thigh: It Turned Out To Be A Rare Cancer

By Marisa Sullivan
survivornet.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Michigan news anchor, 31, who put her career on hold to raise her children dies after an 11-month battle with blood cancer

A former Michigan news anchor died at age 31 on Wednesday after an 11-month battle with a rare blood cancer, leaving behind her husband and two young children. Faith Rempe, who was known as Faith Gantner when she appeared on WNEM-TV5, was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) in October 2021, just three weeks after her second son was born.
MICHIGAN STATE
Mary Holman

Man Posts Disturbing Content Two Hours After Wife Dies

A Nigerian man has left the internet divided after sharing disturbing content following the tragic death of his wife. Earlier this past week, the wife of popular businessman Ikechukwu Ogbonna, better known as IVD, was taken to the hospital after allegedly setting herself on fire over domestic issues. According to close sources, the two got into a heated argument after Bimbo, the wife, confronted her husband over the constant beatings she received, and a fight ensued; however, it’s unclear what set the house ablaze with her inside.
Tyla

Man given six months to live after hairdresser pressured him to get dodgy mole checked out

When Nicholas Smithson first noticed the black mole growing on the back of his neck in late 2021, he was told by his GP that he had nothing to worry about. Even after it grew to the size of a pea and started to scab, two different doctors assured him that it was harmless. That's why, as far as the Queensland native was concerned, he had nothing to worry about.
Tyla

Mum claims boyfriend left hospital minutes after 'traumatic' birth to have his phone fixed

A mum-of-five claims her boyfriend left hospital to get a phone screen repair just minutes after the birth of his daughter. Erinjade Rand from Sydney underwent a 'surreal' birth after her youngest daughter, now aged one, was delivered with the umbilical cord wrapped around her neck, leaving her unable to breathe properly. Thankfully doctors were able to quickly resolve the worrying situation.
Outsider.com

Man Eating Bowl of Clams Accidentally Chomps Down on Rare Discovery Worth Thousands

Chances are that if you’re sitting down to enjoy a bowl of clams while on vacation, then your day’s already off to a good start. However, a Pennsylvania man’s feast of clams suddenly gave way to a special discovery when he chomped down on a several-thousand-dollar rare pearl. A jewelry appraiser shared footage of the rare pearl, which you can view below, in an increasingly popular TikTok video.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
People

Couple Welcomes Baby with Emergency C-Section 48 Hours After Finding Out They Were Expecting

Peyton Stover, 23, saw her doctor for symptoms she thought were related to job stress but then found out she was pregnant and that there were complications A Nebraska couple was surprised when they found out they were expecting a baby — and just two days later, the woman gave birth. Peyton Stover, 23, of Omaha, saw her doctor after experiencing symptoms, including fatigue, that she assumed were related to job stress. "I'm a first-year teacher," Stover told KETV. "I just thought it was normal to be tired all the time." But after noticing...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy