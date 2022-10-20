Read full article on original website
Times News
NCC offers health worker session
Are you a trusted member of the community, want to have a positive impact on your community, and have a passion for helping others?. Northampton Community College is offering free virtual information sessions about the Community Health Worker career on Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. and on Nov. 10 at 1 p.m.
Times News
Ready to work; BHA students train at area businesses
A late October Friday calls for a warm bowl of chicken noodle soup and that is just what awaited the Cindy’s Deli lunch crowd in Franklin Township thanks to a Palmerton teen. Josh Ahner, a 19-year-old Behavioral Health Associates student, has been working at the deli each Friday morning...
Times News
Rocktoberfest proceeds given to area businesses
The Lehighton Downtown Partnership has donated funds from this month’s Rocktoberfest to Blended Bakery and their Beards for Breasts campaign, and Perfect Balance Boutique, to help someone who cannot afford products. Through a combination of the community’s support and the partnership’s efforts, $700 was raised at this year’s RockToberfest,...
Bird-brained plan to bring chicken coops to Bethlehem should be plucked | Turkeys & Trophies
No expertise is required to make the case that Bethlehem’s proposed pilot program allowing backyard chickens is both ill-conceived and poorly timed. The city’s administration (Disclosure: Lehighvalleylive.com Editor Nick Falsone is married to Bethlehem Deputy Director of Community Development Sara K. Satullo) is rightly opposed to moving forward on the program for reasons that most city residents can easily comprehend — safety and enforcement. On the safety front, a strain of highly contagious avian influenza is circulating among wild birds and domestic poultry in the United States. There have been confirmed cases recently in both Northampton County and right across the Delaware River in Warren County. Now is not a good time to take on this pet project of Councilwoman Paige Van Wirt, who introduced the proposal and seems to be treating it with a lot more urgency than a matter of this nature deserves. On the enforcement front, if anyone thinks neighbors of the homes accepted into the pilot program aren’t going to complain the first morning they wake up to a chicken coop outside their bedroom window, they probably just moved here from Kansas and need to be reminded that they’re not in Kansas anymore. Even with required setbacks from property lines, Bethlehem is largely an urban setting where most homes are on top of one another and backyards are modest in size. Every stray feather that lands on someone’s front stoop is going to be followed by an angry call to City Hall and a demand that an officer respond to check the compliance of the coop where the feather originated. Bethlehem City Council’s Public Safety and Community and Economic Development committees by a 5-1 vote on Tuesday night sent the proposal to the full council for a vote. They should’ve hit pause on this one. Van Wirt notes this is a small pilot program of 40 coops that can be revisited and repealed if it’s not working. Why not just spend the time to develop a program that will work — one backed by experts and launched at a time when a bird flu isn’t widely spreading? That seems like a far more reasonable approach to us.
Times News
3 Carbon County men receive courage awards
It takes just a moment to change a life. The Valley Preferred Spirit of Courage awards recognized the actions of men and women Tuesday night who placed their own lives at risk to save another person from burn injury or death. Two men from Nesquehoning and one man from Palmerton...
Who is Matt Hackenburg, the Libertarian candidate for Pa. governor from Northampton County?
Matt Hackenburg, a New Jersey transplant who’s been living in Northampton County for about 10 years, is the Libertarian Party’s candidate for governor in Pennsylvania. He’s not running with an expectation of winning and holding the office. “I don’t think there’s much chance of winning at all,”...
sauconsource.com
Signs: Store Cut Hours Due to Potentially ‘Unsafe’ Staffing Level
If you’re accustomed to shopping at the Hellertown Dollar General store between the hours of 6 and 8 p.m., you’re going to have to change your routine for the time being. Signs posted on the front doors this weekend alerted customers to a temporary reduction in the store’s hours of operation–and appeared to place the blame for the reduced hours on the Dollar General corporation.
Times News
Parryville to conduct income survey
Parryville plans to conduct an income survey for its Act 537 sewage plan. Council President Jason Smith said at Monday’s borough council meeting that he’s working with the borough’s Sewage Enforcement Officer, Barry Isett & Associates, to conduct the survey of the residents. In order to begin...
Auction bids farewell to the Tannersville Inn
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- An auction held at the legendary Tannersville Inn was the official farewell bid to the business that never reopened after closing in March of 2020. The Tannersville Inn parking lot was filled for the very last time, as more than 500 pieces from the historic building were up for bid at […]
Times News
Tamaqua Hunger Campaign enters final week
Tamaqua 2022 Hunger Campaign enters its final week with several key events. Wednesday and Thursday are Dine Out Against Hunger days at four Tamaqua restaurants. These businesses will donation a portion of their proceeds from the day to the hunger campaign. Tommy’s Italian Specialty Shop and the Beacon Diner are...
A life-saving donation in Danville
DANVILLE, Pa. — Brian Witmer and Danny Gable of the Danville area have been friends for about 20 years. Witmer is a former fire chief and Danville borough council president and has been dealing with cirrhosis of the liver for nearly a decade. About a year and a half...
Times News
Franklin hears pitch to build town houses
High-end town houses could be built on a portion of a recently sold campground in Franklin Township. Joe Rentko and Wayne Knirnschild reviewed plans for the project with supervisors on Tuesday for the property at 1500 Rock St., formerly RelaxNation. The campground was sold for $3.8 million in June to...
Times News
Palmerton Hospital ceremony set
It served the community’s healthcare needs for well over a half-century. In doing so, the former St. Luke’s Palmerton Hospital left an indelible mark on its patients, their families, and its employees. As a final testament to its everlasting legacy, a Remembrance Ceremony will be held from 10...
GB Boutique Opens Doors in downtown Pittston
PITTSTON – The City of Pittston welcomed another new business to the downtown. GB Boutique, featuring new and used clothing, opened for
Teen sleeping out to help the homeless in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A Luzerne County teen is raising awareness to shed light on homelessness by spending 24 hours outside. When we turned 16, most of us wanted a car for our birthday. But not Juliet Price; she's asking for donations to help those in need. Fifteen-year-old Juliet...
Times News
Tamaqua BPW celebrates national women’s week
Business and Professional Women announces that the annual National Business Women’s Week was held Oct. 17-21. NBWW offers communities, companies and organizations an opportunity to celebrate the contributions of working women and companies that have made strides toward improving working women’s lives in their communities. “NBWW is a...
Uline again hiring nearly 30 workers at new Lehigh Co. warehouse, up to $35 hourly
Shipping supply company Uline needs another nearly 30 workers to staff its new Alburtis area-based distribution center, and is offering wages up to $35 hourly. The 925,910-square-foot building recently completed construction along Congdon Hill Drive in Lower Macungie Township, just outside Alburtis. Uline representatives previously said the new warehouse would be continuing the company’s trend of double-digit growth experienced throughout North America over the past five years.
Times News
Issues at Monroe jail addressed
At the Monroe County Commissioners meeting there was some movement in solving the safety issues at the Monroe County Correctional Facility. Chairman Sharon Laverdure thanked Officer Don Kubik, the Teamsters’ Union Shop steward, for attending last Wednesday’s prison board meeting. “It was an informative presentation and at the...
Times News
Walnutport Kmart building sells for $3.7M
The Kmart in Walnutport has sold for $3.7 million. Borough solicitor Michael Corriere said per the deed that was recorded on April 26, the old Kmart was owned by Seritage KMT Finance LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company. Corriere said it was sold to IRPG/WP, LLC, a Pennsylvania Limited Liability...
Pa. school district to get electric buses with the help of a $1M grant
A $1 million Pennsylvania grant is helping one Lehigh Valley school district switch some school buses from diesel to electric. The grant for Bethlehem Area School District will allow it to purchase electric buses as well as install the chargers needed to keep them running. BASD has 110 buses that drive about 6,000 miles a day.
