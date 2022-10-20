Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: These dogs are up for adoption in Rockdale County
These animals are available for adoption through Rockdale County Animal Services. Each animal is listed by their identification number, or name if they have been assigned one. For more information on the animals, please visit the Facebook page.
Report: AEW Working on CM Punk Contract Buyout
CM Punk's time with AEW could be nearing its end.
Post Malone Suffers Yet Another Concert Injury on Stage
Post Malone isn't having very good luck on his Twelve Carat Tour.
PAWSITIVELY PERFECT: These dogs are up for adoption in Butts County
If you are ready to adopt the love of your life, please click HERE, to see the truly fabulous adoptable dogs available through Butts Mutts. All are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, tested and treated for intestinal parasites, tested and treated for heart worms (if positive), given flea/tick and heart worm prevention, and microchipped prior to adoption.
2 employees were killed in a Dallas hospital shooting
Two employees were killed Saturday morning in a shooting at a Dallas hospital, the local health system said. Authorities responded to the Methodist Dallas Medical Center at roughly 11 a.m. local time on Saturday, according to a statement from the Methodist Health System.
