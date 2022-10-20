ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FUN 107

Post Malone’s Fiancée – Who Is She?

Earlier this year, Post Malone shocked his fans when he revealed that he and his then-girlfriend were expecting their first child together. Since the birth of his baby daughter, the 27-year-old rapper-singer has managed to keep his relationship very private and his now-fiancée out of the spotlight. Although the...
SFGate

UTA‘s Cheryl Paglierani Talks ‘Astronomical’ Post Malone Numbers, Demand for Dominic Fike: ‘If You Think Long-Term, the Money Will Come’

In an industry long dominated by men, Cheryl Paglierani is among the female agents ushering in a new generation of leaders. Recently named a partner at UTA, where her clients include Post Malone, Cardi B, Dominic Fike, 21 Savage, Flo Milli and Offset, Paglierani came up under Cara Lewis, another trailblazing woman in music. Since her start in 2008, Paglierani spent multiple years at premiere agencies WME and CAA, before landing at the Agency Group ahead of its purchase by UTA.
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Speaks Out About Insane Amount of Duet Requests She Gets

Carrie Underwood is in demand. Most recently, she had a smash with Jason Aldean on “If I Didn’t Love You.” That one hit the top of the charts and earned the duo some hardware. She also had a big collaboration with Keith Urban on “The Fighter.” She’s also rocked out with everyone from Aerosmith to Guns ‘N Roses. But she has to say “no” to a lot. In a new interview with Country Countdown USA, she’s revealing just how many requests she actually gets.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Page Six

Jason Aldean concertgoers boo Maren Morris’ name amid feud

Concertgoers erupted into boos after Jason Aldean mentioned Maren Morris’ name at his show in Nashville on Friday. Amid Morris’ feud with the country star’s wife, Brittany Aldean, Jason name-dropped the “Circles Around This Town” singer while performing at the Bridgestone Arena. “I thought, ‘Man, who could I call? I got some friends in town,’” Jason, 45, reportedly told the crowd, after revealing he had a special guest coming out to perform with him (via Twitter). “I could call Luke Bryan. I could call Kane Brown,” he added. “See if Kenny Chesney’s here and not at the beach.” With each name, the audience cheered, but they had...
NASHVILLE, TN
msn.com

Kelsea Ballerini is on an 'active healing journey' following Morgan Evans divorce

Kelsea Ballerini has opened up about her wellbeing amid her divorce from Morgan Evans. The country music stars announced in August that they were ending their marriage after almost five years. While speaking to CBS Mornings on Monday, the Legends singer opened up about how she's doing amid the breakup.
The Independent

‘Thank god Princess is OK’: Peter Andre reveals house was struck by lightning while daughter was inside

Peter Andre has revealed his home was struck by lightning overnight, which caused bricks to fall from the roof.The 49-year-old said the incident occured on Sunday (23 October), during a thunderstorm, and that he was thankful his daughter, Princess Andre, 15, was OK.“Our house just got struck by lightning,” Andre wrote on Instagram. “The loudest thing I’ve ever heard. Alarms going off. This is mad.“Thank god Princess is OK. Although [I] don’t know what was louder, her scream or the roof.”Andre posted a video of the aftermath, which showed a crack along his chimney and brick debris on the ground.The...
The Guardian

Oona Doherty: Navy Blue review – jagged ode to the cruelty of life

“Costume: €3,000, production design: €4,500...” Oona Doherty’s voice carries over the soundtrack, totting up the costs of putting on a show. Sound, dancers, hotels, choreographer’s fee, childcare, it mounts up to a substantial sum. “And what’s the point?” she asks us, the people who’ve come to see it.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Glorious Ashes’ Review: Compassionate Portrait of Three Vietnamese Women Never Quite Ignites

Three women living in a small village on the Mekong Delta struggle to contend with the men they’re bound up with in Glorious Ashes, a thoughtful if somewhat heavy-handed ensemble piece from Vietnamese writer-director Bui Thac Chuyen (Adrift). Premiering in competition at Tokyo, the film provides an intriguing look at a part of the world where the old ways, whether in farming, fishing or wives being completely subjected to their husbands’ every last whim, still dominate daily life. But the two-hour drama never quite rises above its earnest and weighty message, which makes it more of a thoughtful pedagogical item than...
The Independent

‘Best holiday ever’– what children thought of their Dreamflight trip to Florida

Some 192 children were chosen to go on the annual Dreamflight holiday to Florida.On Sunday they got the chance to swim with dolphins at Discovery Cove in Orlando.Here are some of their thoughts:– Rachel Al Ahmad, 15, from Bradford, West Yorkshire“It was amazing, I loved it so much, I’ve been excited for it all week.“We got to touch the dolphin a lot and feel it and kiss it. I gave it a kiss on the cheek as well.“It was unreal, I never thought I’d be swimming with dolphins ever.“On this holiday we’ve done rollercoasters, waterparks, a lot of things, discos....
ORLANDO, FL
CMT

Jon Pardi and Wife Summer Reveal Gender of First Baby

Summer Pardi revealed in a high-fashion Instagram video Monday that she and her husband are expecting a baby girl after the first of the year. "February 2023… our little Pardi, party of 3," Summer wrote. In the video, the couple embraces when Summer tells her husband she's pregnant. In...
Audacy

Vote on the 'Top 7 @ 7' songs with Rob + Holly

Audacy’s Rob + Holly are bringing the biggest Country songs to our airwaves each weeknight, and they’re letting you pick the playlist on all your favorite Audacy Country stations nationwide.
Taste of Country

Carrie Underwood Shares the Rock Moment in Her ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Show That’s ‘All for Me’ [Watch]

Carrie Underwood strives to outdo herself with every new tour she mounts, and her Denim & Rhinestones Tour is no exception: The show features a packed set list of hits, pyrotechnics and even some aerial stunt work that the singer learned after watching the aerialists each night at her Reflection: Las Vegas residency, which wrapped (for the time being) earlier in 2022.
Newsweek

Newsweek

