Engadget
Apple's 256GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro is $300 off and cheaper than ever
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
New iPad Pro models expected to launch today, here’s what you need to know
New iPad Pro models should see the light of day today. After a year and a half since Apple introduced the current generation, rumors about new models being available surfaced on the web throughout this year. Now, it seems today we’ll see what’s next for Apple’s most powerful tablets.
Forget iPad Pro M2: The 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 is $200 of right now
Forget Apple's new iPad Pro 2022. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 is $200 off right now at Amazon, and with its killer mini-LED display and M1 chip, it's still a top-tier iPad.
Apple Has A Massive Sales Problem With The iPhone 14 Plus
When Apple announced the iPhone 14 lineup earlier this year, it made a slight change to the lineup by introducing a new model — the iPhone 14 Plus. This model had the exact hardware specifications as the standard iPhone 14 — except for a larger display. While not exactly a replacement for last year's iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 14 Plus filled a void in Apple's 2022 iPhone lineup following the cancellation of the iPhone Mini. Given that people weren't buying the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 13 Mini in sizable numbers, the writing was on the wall for the Mini series. Unfortunately, it is increasingly becoming evident that Apple's larger-screened replacement for the iPhone 13 Mini could meet the same fate.
iPhone SE 4 — all the rumors and what we want to see
Apple could have another iPhone SE with a new look in the pipeline. Here's what we've heard so far about iPhone SE 4 rumors.
The best iPad Pro 2022 prices and deals: Pre-order today
Apple has just announced a brand new iPad Pro for 2022, and it's now on pre-order. in the coming days, weeks and months, we will be bringing you the best options to get the lowest iPad Pro 2022 prices and deals, pulling them into this page, as well as giving a broader context to the new super tablet. So let's dive in!
Engadget
Get a near-mint condition MacBook Air for under $500
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Amazon boasted numerous discounts on Apple products during its Prime Early Access Sale, making it an excellent time to pick up some of the latest tech from the Cupertino giant. But if you missed out on the promotion or felt the deals were still too expensive, we’re offering price drops that might better suit your budget.
TechRadar
Don't buy the new iPad, the 4th-gen iPad Air is way better
On October 18, Apple dropped a trio of new iPads and although the M2-powered iPad Pro was the star of this announcement, the company also introduced a landmark base iPad that bids farewell to the home button and Lightning port. The only thing is, the company did that already, and better, about two years ago.
Phone Arena
Delete these weirdly popular 'utility' apps from your Android phone if you care about your battery
Is there anything worse than those "free" Android apps and games that bombard their users with intrusive ads at every corner, new level, and milestone, often putting you on the brink of desperation before you finally cave, hit "delete", and... start all over again with an equally frustrating alternative?. Based...
Phone Arena
iPhone 15 Ultra may boast premium titanium construction
Apple makes upgrade-worthy changes to its phones every three years so even though the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max have a 48MP camera and fancy cutouts which aren't noticeably less obtrusive than the notch (did we get played?), they aren't aren't massive upgrades over their predecessors. Next year is when bigger changes are expected and today a leaker has revealed another thing that can make the rumored iPhone 15 Ultra stand out from the 15 Pro.
Phone Arena
iPhone 15 Ultra puts end to 6.1-inch super-premium iPhone (users react strongly to Apple's plan)
You got it right (if you did) - Apple's 2023 iPhone 15 lineup is bound to disappoint those who like compact(ish) iPhones with premium features…. After killing off the mini iPhone in September, Apple's witch hunt seems to be continuing - at least if the leaks are to be believed. Speaking of leaks and rumors, multiple sources with years of experience as analysts are now weighing in on Cupertino's big surprise.
Phone Arena
Vote now: Do you think Google will (ever) catch Apple with its Pixel phones?
All the major phone reveals are now behind our back, and it’s time to analyze and meditate. The Galaxy S22 lineup is already a bit old, as Samsung was the first of the bunch to jump the gun and reveal its flagships, but Apple and Google more or less shared a very tight announcement time frame.
Science Focus
Black Friday Apple: The best deals on iPads, iPhones and more
Get your £10 Amazon Gift Card when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. Apple products rarely see big discounts, but for a saving, Black Friday is the best time to look. Buying a new product from Apple can be an expensive affair. Whether you're after the latest iPhone,...
Phone Arena
Android's iPhone? Next joke! Issues when switching to Pixel 7 make me rethink Google's promises
Switching from iPhone to Android or vice versa has always been a hot topic in the tech world - what you win, what you lose, what's better, and what's worse on each platform has been dividing opinions forever now. However, what if you've already decided to switch to Pixel and you're coming from an iPhone or even an older Pixel?
The Verge
Apple’s lead hardware designer Evans Hankey is leaving
The person in charge of the physical look and feel for Apple’s iPhones, Macs, and everything else is leaving the company, as Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman first reported. Industrial design vice president Evans Hankey will only remain with Apple for another six months. Hankey took over hardware design three years ago after longtime chief design officer Jony Ive exited to start his own design firm.
Phone Arena
Android 13 QPR1 beta 3 adds a new toggle switch to a particular Pixel feature
Yesterday we told you that Google had surprised Pixel users by releasing the third and last beta for Android 13 QPR1. The Quarterly Platform Release beta program gives Pixel users "feature drops, bug fixes, and performance improvements ahead of the public release schedule." The next Quarterly Feature Drop is expected to be released on December 5th, the first Monday of the month.
The 10th-generation iPad leaves education users behind
If you’re an education user, the new 10th-generation iPad wasn’t made for you. Since Apple began to differentiate the iPad lineup with the iPad Air, iPad mini, and iPad Pro, the base model iPad slowly fell into the role of the beginner iPad and the iPad for education. The low cost of the base model made it a clear competitor with Google’s Chromebooks, and, since most kids end up with an iPad as their first “computer,” it’s easy for educators to deploy the tablet in schools as most students are familiar with the operating system.
Phone Arena
Google says that what Pixel Watch users think is burn-in on the display is something else.
With the release of the Google Pixel Watch earlier this month, not only did Google expand the Pixel ecosystem, but it also brought to market an eagerly awaited device that many Pixel and Android users had been looking forward to. But some Reddit subscribers have been complaining about screen burn-in with the always-on display (AOD) belonging to the Pixel Watch. This is a "ghost image" created on a permanent basis and can be annoying since the image does not go away.
Phone Arena
Samsung unveils its third 200MP camera sensor and this one could be used on the Galaxy S23 Ultra
The main camera sensor for the rear camera array on next year's Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra might have been unveiled by Samsung. The 200MP ISOCELL HPX is the third 200MP camera sensor introduced by Sammy following last year's release of the ISOCELL HP1 and this year's introduction of the ISOCELL HP3. The former is used on the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and the Xiaomi 12T Pro.
imore.com
2018 iPad Pro price cut makes it a better deal than the new 10th generation iPad
The latest deal from Apple on the 11-inch iPad Pro from 2018 might make it a better deal than its brand new 10th generation iPad. The 2018 iPad Pro has been in the Certified Refurbished Store (opens in new tab), Apple's online store that features used Apple products that have been meticulously refurbished and sold in like-new condition, for years now. It's already been a decent deal but, as Michael Burkhardt noticed on Twitter and was reported by MacRumors, Apple has responded to the launch of the 2022 iPad Pro models with an additional price cut.
