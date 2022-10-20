Whether it's been a family tradition for decades or it's your first outing to get one, folks in Larimer County should be aware of the "how?" and "What not to dos." It is silly, how we bring a tree into the home for Christmas. It's said that the tradition dates back to the 16th century in Germany. Germany is a long way from Larimer County, but we have wonderful trees that will make great additions to the home for the holidays.

LARIMER COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO