ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

Avid Colorado hiker died, then came back a new person

Bethany Liefer doesn’t remember anything about the morning she died. What she does remember about June 19, 2021: doing yardwork in the morning with her father, moving slowly, being out of breath, feeling unwell. What she remembers next: being locked inside a coma, intubated and trached, frightened, her mom’s...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Is It Legal to Sleep In Your Car in Colorado?

Are you allowed to sleep in your car overnight in the state of Colorado? The shortest and easiest answer is: it depends. While there is no outright state or federal law that prohibits people from sleeping in their car, posted signs that prohibit overnight parking could get you an expensive violation. It really comes down to the municipality you are in, and if the area you are planning to park in allows long-term or overnight parking.
COLORADO STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

Cutting Down Your Own Beautiful Colorado Christmas Tree in Larimer County in 2022

Whether it's been a family tradition for decades or it's your first outing to get one, folks in Larimer County should be aware of the "how?" and "What not to dos." It is silly, how we bring a tree into the home for Christmas. It's said that the tradition dates back to the 16th century in Germany. Germany is a long way from Larimer County, but we have wonderful trees that will make great additions to the home for the holidays.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Anonymously drop off unused or expired medications on Oct. 29

Since becoming an emergency physician in 2013, Don Stader said he has seen a tremendous and overwhelming increase in drug overdoses, especially opioids. “We know that the number one reason why people are exposed to opioids is often through friends and family who have opioids leftover,” said Stader, an emergency and addiction medicine physician who works at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood.
ENGLEWOOD, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Kayaks Capsize In High Winds, Two People Die On Popular Colorado Lake

The weekend turned deadly at a popular Colorado state park. Two people died Sunday when three kayaks capsized during high winds and waves at Lake Pueblo State Park. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, winds were gusting 35-45 mph on Lake Pueblo when a kayak carrying an adult and a child capsized. Two other kayakers tried to help, but both capsized, leaving four people in the water near the Sailboard beach area on the north shore of the lake.
COLORADO STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

Love Crumbl Cookies? New NoCo Area Store Is Finally Open

The Crumbl Cookies craze continues across Colorado as their newest location in the Northern Colorado area has finally opened its doors for business. OK, I'll be honest, when these specialty cookie stores started popping up around Colorado, I didn't quite know what to make of them. I mean, I love cookies, even though I'm not supposed to. I'm a real-life cookie monster.
COLORADO STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

Giordano’s Pizza in Loveland Appears to Have Closed for Good

Chicago-based pizzeria, Giordano's, has apparently closed its Loveland location. After receiving a text from a friend saying that they could no longer order pizza from the Loveland location at 6020 Stallion Drive off of Crossroads Boulevard, I did some investigating. Giordano's does not have a location listed in Loveland anymore....
LOVELAND, CO
Outsider.com

Colorado Park Closes Amid Outbreak of Mount Muscoco Wildfire

Following the news that a wildfire broke out at Mount Muscoco, nearby Colorado parks North Cheyenne Canyon and Helen Hunt Falls have reportedly been forced to close. The Colorado Springs Fire Department reports that the wildfire, which has been named the Four Corners Fire, was first reported at 6 a.m. on Saturday (October 22nd). “We ordered the MMA from the State to fly over at first light. Fire is named Four Corners Fire. No evacuations have been ordered at this time. [North] Cheyenne Canyon Park/Helen Hunt Falls will be closed today.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

These Are the 5 Most Popular Dog Breeds in Colorado

Colorado residents love their dogs — in fact, Fort Collins recently ranked as the most dog-friendly city in the Centennial State. Still, some dogs are more common than others. According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), labrador retrievers, French bulldogs, golden retrievers, German shepherds, and poodles are the most popular breeds in the U.S.
COLORADO STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

Power 102.9 NoCo

Windsor, CO
25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Power 102.9 plays the best hip hop and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy