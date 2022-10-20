Read full article on original website
Avid Colorado hiker died, then came back a new person
Bethany Liefer doesn’t remember anything about the morning she died. What she does remember about June 19, 2021: doing yardwork in the morning with her father, moving slowly, being out of breath, feeling unwell. What she remembers next: being locked inside a coma, intubated and trached, frightened, her mom’s...
Big Game Poaching Ring Uncovered in Colorado, 3 Men Arrested
Thanks to the diligence of Colorado Parks and Wildlife a poaching ring in the front range has been put to a stop. According to a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), 3 men have been arrested in connection to a poaching ring in Park County. What is Poaching?
Scam Targeting Older Adults Rears Its Ugly Head Again In Colorado
There is a scam happening in Colorado right now you need to be aware of. Scams are going on all the time across the state. The crudballs that go after vulnerable and gullible people never sleep. They are always working on new ways to get some free money. This particular...
Is It Legal to Sleep In Your Car in Colorado?
Are you allowed to sleep in your car overnight in the state of Colorado? The shortest and easiest answer is: it depends. While there is no outright state or federal law that prohibits people from sleeping in their car, posted signs that prohibit overnight parking could get you an expensive violation. It really comes down to the municipality you are in, and if the area you are planning to park in allows long-term or overnight parking.
Cutting Down Your Own Beautiful Colorado Christmas Tree in Larimer County in 2022
Whether it's been a family tradition for decades or it's your first outing to get one, folks in Larimer County should be aware of the "how?" and "What not to dos." It is silly, how we bring a tree into the home for Christmas. It's said that the tradition dates back to the 16th century in Germany. Germany is a long way from Larimer County, but we have wonderful trees that will make great additions to the home for the holidays.
Does Colorado Allow You To Put Pizza Boxes In The Recycle Bin?
Can you actually recycle your pizza boxes in Colorado? It's a question I think about for about two seconds on Friday nights when I'm craving pizza with friends. With a visual check, you can tell if your pizza box is going to need to go in the recycle bin or the trash. Find the official tip below.
highlandsranchherald.net
Anonymously drop off unused or expired medications on Oct. 29
Since becoming an emergency physician in 2013, Don Stader said he has seen a tremendous and overwhelming increase in drug overdoses, especially opioids. “We know that the number one reason why people are exposed to opioids is often through friends and family who have opioids leftover,” said Stader, an emergency and addiction medicine physician who works at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood.
How Do They Decide Where to Put Animal Crossing Signs in Colorado?
Since Colorado is home to an abundance of deer, moose, and elk, it's not uncommon to find these animals in the road. When driving through the Centennial State, you'll see signs reminding you to watch for wandering wildlife. But how do officials decide where to put these signs? It's not...
Tumbleweed drama rolls into Southern Colorado
With high winds ripping through Southern Colorado over the weekend, the tumbleweeds rolled up in dramatic fashion on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22-23, piling up on roadways and on people's homes and cars.
This Colorado City Made Top Ten on Most Pet-Friendly Cities List
Pets make life more meaningful. Whether it's meow, tweet, or bark, Colorado loves pets. Coloradoans take good care of their pets, travel with their pets, and promote the well-being of our little buddies. Colorado has several shelters that take in animals from other states knowing that Coloradoans will step up....
Kayaks Capsize In High Winds, Two People Die On Popular Colorado Lake
The weekend turned deadly at a popular Colorado state park. Two people died Sunday when three kayaks capsized during high winds and waves at Lake Pueblo State Park. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, winds were gusting 35-45 mph on Lake Pueblo when a kayak carrying an adult and a child capsized. Two other kayakers tried to help, but both capsized, leaving four people in the water near the Sailboard beach area on the north shore of the lake.
Young Woman Reported Missing After Going Out To Bars Alone In Fort Collins
A young woman has just been reported missing by Fort Collins Police, and now officials are seeking the public's help in locating her. On Monday night (Oct. 24) at around 11:20 p.m. local time, Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) received a report of found property that had been left near a bar in downtown Fort Collins.
Love Crumbl Cookies? New NoCo Area Store Is Finally Open
The Crumbl Cookies craze continues across Colorado as their newest location in the Northern Colorado area has finally opened its doors for business. OK, I'll be honest, when these specialty cookie stores started popping up around Colorado, I didn't quite know what to make of them. I mean, I love cookies, even though I'm not supposed to. I'm a real-life cookie monster.
This Colorado Lake Has Water As Clear And Blue As The Tropics
Ok, so Colorado is a LOT of things but I don't think I would use tropical at any point as an adjective to describe our awesome state. However, in this case, it kind of applies, because just looking at this place makes me want to check it out and dive in.
A New Trail in Fort Collins is Now Open to the Public
In just two days during the month of October, 70 volunteers from around Northern Colorado teamed up to help complete a new trail at Horsetooth Mountain Open Space in Fort Collins. Many helping hands spent hours in the sun building over 3,500 lineal feet of new trail. The project consisted...
Gun violence claims seven over weekend along Colorado's Front Range
Seven people died in eight separate shootings along the Front Range this past weekend. The incidents occurred in Denver, Aurora, Adams County, Louisville and Johnstown. The Louisville and Johnstown incidents were officer-involved shootings which ended in two deaths of suspects brandishing knives. The incidents seem unrelated, but represented a higher-than-normal...
Giordano’s Pizza in Loveland Appears to Have Closed for Good
Chicago-based pizzeria, Giordano's, has apparently closed its Loveland location. After receiving a text from a friend saying that they could no longer order pizza from the Loveland location at 6020 Stallion Drive off of Crossroads Boulevard, I did some investigating. Giordano's does not have a location listed in Loveland anymore....
Colorado Park Closes Amid Outbreak of Mount Muscoco Wildfire
Following the news that a wildfire broke out at Mount Muscoco, nearby Colorado parks North Cheyenne Canyon and Helen Hunt Falls have reportedly been forced to close. The Colorado Springs Fire Department reports that the wildfire, which has been named the Four Corners Fire, was first reported at 6 a.m. on Saturday (October 22nd). “We ordered the MMA from the State to fly over at first light. Fire is named Four Corners Fire. No evacuations have been ordered at this time. [North] Cheyenne Canyon Park/Helen Hunt Falls will be closed today.
Is The Drive To Colorado’s Only Whataburger Worth It? We Didn’t Think So
The only Colorado location for the famous Whataburger is down in Colorado Springs. Is it worth the 1-2 hour drive from Northern Colorado and Denver? Our experience says no. Is Whataburger In Colorado Springs Worth The Drive?. There are many famous burger joints around the country, with two of the...
These Are the 5 Most Popular Dog Breeds in Colorado
Colorado residents love their dogs — in fact, Fort Collins recently ranked as the most dog-friendly city in the Centennial State. Still, some dogs are more common than others. According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), labrador retrievers, French bulldogs, golden retrievers, German shepherds, and poodles are the most popular breeds in the U.S.
