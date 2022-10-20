ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AZFamily

Mesa dad confronts nail tech accused of being inappropriate with daughter

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Video shows a Mesa father confronting a nail tech at Happy Feet Nails and Spa after he said the man was inappropriate with his teen daughter. Chad Howie says his two daughters went to the nail salon on Power and McDowell Roads on Oct. 14. According to Howie, nail tech “Jacky” Thaun Tran started talking to one of his 16-year-old daughters about psychics and spirits he said were following him. “He said in order to get rid of these spirits, he needed to wear a pair of underwear on his head from a young, pure virgin and it was difficult to find virgins these days,” said Howie. “After saying that, my daughter clammed up and said she immediately went stiff. She said it was almost out of body.”
MESA, AZ
phoenixwithkids.net

Arrowhead Farmers Market in Glendale

The Arrowhead Farmers Market in Glendale is part of the Get Local Arizona Events network and offers dozens of local vendors a place to connect with the public. In addition, this market has fun kid-friendly activities, making it a fun family outing every Saturday!. We stopped by the farmers market...
GLENDALE, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Scottsdale's Fall Festival returns

Mark the calendar for the return of Scottsdale Park and Recreation Department’s annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Eldorado Park. This year marks the 51st annual Fall Festival. However, the city's long-running event has not been held since 2019 due to the pandemic, so it’s coming back with a bang. The event also has a new start time and will run from noon to 4 p.m. this year.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix pushes back remaining bulk trash pickup dates for 2022

PHOENIX – Residents of Phoenix should double-check the schedule before dragging out their bulk trash on previously scheduled pickup dates. The city has adjusted its bulk trash pickup schedule for the remainder of 2022 to account for delays caused by staffing shortages. “Due to staffing challenges, the City of...
PHOENIX, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Largest K9 Competition in US to be at WestWorld

The country’s largest K9 Competition is coming to WestWorld of Scottsdale this weekend, along with public safety demonstrations, a trunk or treat, food and shopping options. This event is put on by the Arizona Law Enforcement Canine Association (ALECA), which is a nonprofit that supports police K9s throughout Arizona.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

10th annual Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival coming to Scottsdale

PHOENIX — The tenth annual Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival is making its way to Scottsdale this weekend. The festival, which features over 20 hot air balloons on display, is set to take place Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Salt River Fields, event organizers said in a press release.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Maricopa County Provides More Than $9 Million in Emergency Rental Assistance to Local Cities

Residents facing eviction in Glendale and Mesa can once again apply for financial assistance for rent and utilities thanks to a vote by the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors. The County will immediately provide a total of $9.193 million in funding to the cities of Glendale and Mesa to replenish their Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) programs.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
12news.com

FBI offering $5,000 reward for missing Navajo woman

PHOENIX — The FBI is now offering a $5,000 reward in the disappearance of Ella Mae Begay who has been missing from the Navajo Nation since June 2021. Begay was reported missing on June 15, after her truck was seen driving away from her home early in the morning, according to the FBI. Her truck, a 2005 silver or gray Ford F-150 is believed to have gone toward New Mexico.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Antisemitic flyers distributed in Tempe, mayor says

TEMPE, Ariz. - Tempe Mayor Corey Woods is speaking out amid reports of antisemitic flyers being distributed in parts of the city. According to a tweet made by Woods on Oct. 21, the flyers were reportedly left on front yards and doorsteps of homes in an areas southwest of the city's downtown area.
TEMPE, AZ

