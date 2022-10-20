Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Taco Seafood Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Popular Restaurant Closed During COVID Returns to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Letting Your Story Out: NaNoWriMo 2022Suzy Jacobson CherryTempe, AZ
New Proposed HOV Lanes at the I-10 and Loop 101 Intersection Highlight Increased TrafficMark HakePhoenix, AZ
KTAR.com
Sonora Quest launches curbside blood draws for routine tests at 5 Arizona sites
PHOENIX — Sonora Quest will now offer blood draws through a curbside service for routine lab tests at five Arizona sites, the laboratory announced Wednesday. Patients can visit the centers located in Tempe, Scottsdale, Sun Lakes, Bullhead City and Show Low, with more expected to launch soon, according to a press release.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Pie In All Of Arizona
Tasting Table compiled a list of places to get the best pie in each state.
AZFamily
Mesa dad confronts nail tech accused of being inappropriate with daughter
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Video shows a Mesa father confronting a nail tech at Happy Feet Nails and Spa after he said the man was inappropriate with his teen daughter. Chad Howie says his two daughters went to the nail salon on Power and McDowell Roads on Oct. 14. According to Howie, nail tech “Jacky” Thaun Tran started talking to one of his 16-year-old daughters about psychics and spirits he said were following him. “He said in order to get rid of these spirits, he needed to wear a pair of underwear on his head from a young, pure virgin and it was difficult to find virgins these days,” said Howie. “After saying that, my daughter clammed up and said she immediately went stiff. She said it was almost out of body.”
fox10phoenix.com
Dogs rescued from deadly Phoenix fire now under humane society care
Officials with the Arizona Humane Society say the dogs, which were rescued from a fire that killed a woman in her 80s, were part of a hoarding situation, and are suffering from other health problems. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen reports.
phoenixwithkids.net
Arrowhead Farmers Market in Glendale
The Arrowhead Farmers Market in Glendale is part of the Get Local Arizona Events network and offers dozens of local vendors a place to connect with the public. In addition, this market has fun kid-friendly activities, making it a fun family outing every Saturday!. We stopped by the farmers market...
KTAR.com
Mesa, Glendale receive over $9M from Maricopa County for emergency rent aid
PHOENIX – Two of the larger cities in the Valley will have almost $9.2 million at their disposal immediately to help renters stave off eviction, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors said. The board announced Thursday further funding of the emergency rental assistance programs in Mesa and Glendale. The...
citysuntimes.com
Scottsdale's Fall Festival returns
Mark the calendar for the return of Scottsdale Park and Recreation Department’s annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Eldorado Park. This year marks the 51st annual Fall Festival. However, the city's long-running event has not been held since 2019 due to the pandemic, so it’s coming back with a bang. The event also has a new start time and will run from noon to 4 p.m. this year.
KTAR.com
Phoenix pushes back remaining bulk trash pickup dates for 2022
PHOENIX – Residents of Phoenix should double-check the schedule before dragging out their bulk trash on previously scheduled pickup dates. The city has adjusted its bulk trash pickup schedule for the remainder of 2022 to account for delays caused by staffing shortages. “Due to staffing challenges, the City of...
AZFamily
Phoenix man disagrees with hoarding allegations against mother after 30+ dogs die in fire
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The woman who died in a house fire over the weekend was a well-known dog breeder in the Valley. Now she’s being blamed for neglect after Phoenix police say around 37 dogs were found in the home. Thirty-one dogs died from the fire, and the six that survived are now with the Arizona Humane Society’s trauma team.
citysuntimes.com
Largest K9 Competition in US to be at WestWorld
The country’s largest K9 Competition is coming to WestWorld of Scottsdale this weekend, along with public safety demonstrations, a trunk or treat, food and shopping options. This event is put on by the Arizona Law Enforcement Canine Association (ALECA), which is a nonprofit that supports police K9s throughout Arizona.
Nearly 400,000 fentanyl pills found near Phoenix
The Buckeye Police Department (BPD) and the Maricopa County Drug Suppression Task Force (MCDST) worked together on a massive fentanyl bust, which led to one arrest.
fox10phoenix.com
A look inside a Scottsdale cryogenics facility freezing bodies for the future
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A Scottsdale cryogenics company is freezing patients after they die so that one day, they might live again. Inside their aluminum tanks of liquid nitrogen are the bodies and heads of roughly 200 people. The canisters are housed at an Alcor Life Extension Foundation's facility in Scottsdale,...
KTAR.com
10th annual Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival coming to Scottsdale
PHOENIX — The tenth annual Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival is making its way to Scottsdale this weekend. The festival, which features over 20 hot air balloons on display, is set to take place Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Salt River Fields, event organizers said in a press release.
This Is The Coziest Restaurant In Arizona
Cheapism compiled a list of the coziest restaurants in America.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Maricopa County Provides More Than $9 Million in Emergency Rental Assistance to Local Cities
Residents facing eviction in Glendale and Mesa can once again apply for financial assistance for rent and utilities thanks to a vote by the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors. The County will immediately provide a total of $9.193 million in funding to the cities of Glendale and Mesa to replenish their Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) programs.
Phoenix New Times
Breakfast Bitch to Open A Second Phoenix Restaurant as Owner Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison
The space that housed bar and restaurant Golden Margarita at Third and Roosevelt Streets in downtown Phoenix for almost two years will soon be home to a new restaurant — and more controversy. Following Golden Margarita's strife-laden closure in May, another restaurant wrapped in drama, Breakfast Bitch is moving...
A cat has been living at a Chandler Home Depot for years providing cuteness and keeping critters away
CHANDLER, Ariz. — If they are lucky, retail stores have that one special employee that customers come to see. For one Home Depot, that employee is a cat. The cat has been a fixture at the Home Depot at 650 N. 54th St. for the past six or seven years.
1 Arizona Bar Lands On List Of Best Wine Bars In America
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best wine bars in the country.
12news.com
FBI offering $5,000 reward for missing Navajo woman
PHOENIX — The FBI is now offering a $5,000 reward in the disappearance of Ella Mae Begay who has been missing from the Navajo Nation since June 2021. Begay was reported missing on June 15, after her truck was seen driving away from her home early in the morning, according to the FBI. Her truck, a 2005 silver or gray Ford F-150 is believed to have gone toward New Mexico.
fox10phoenix.com
Antisemitic flyers distributed in Tempe, mayor says
TEMPE, Ariz. - Tempe Mayor Corey Woods is speaking out amid reports of antisemitic flyers being distributed in parts of the city. According to a tweet made by Woods on Oct. 21, the flyers were reportedly left on front yards and doorsteps of homes in an areas southwest of the city's downtown area.
