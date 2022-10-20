ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

Man charged in murders of Stephen and Djeswende Reid waives extradition

By CBS Boston
 3 days ago

Man charged with murdering Concord, NH couple waives extradition 00:27

ST. ALBANS, Vt. - A man arrested in Vermont last week agreed Thursday to return to New Hampshire to face charges in the April shooting deaths of a Concord couple.

Logan Clegg, 26, waived extradition during an online hearing in Vermont Superior Court in St. Albans, and New Hampshire authorities said they were prepared to pick him up immediately.

Clegg, was arrested last week in South Burlington on an unrelated fugitive from justice charge from Utah after New Hampshire detectives alerted police. On Wednesday, New Hampshire officials charged him with second degree murder in the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid, who were found shot to death three days after they left their apartment complex to go for a walk near their home.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said Thursday investigators have no information that suggests anyone other than Clegg was involved in the deaths. He otherwise declined to provide information about what led authorities to Clegg, a possible motive for the crime or whether he had any connection to the couple.

"Mr. Clegg's arrest is a significant step in this case, but it's only one step," he said. "There is a long way to go in this case."

He and Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood urged the public to continue coming forward with any information or tips.

"Six months ago, this senseless tragedy became our number one priority. It still remains our highest priority today," Osgood said. "We hope that today will allow for a sense of healing for the community and the Reid family."

Family members issued a statement thanking authorities for their work in identifying and arresting a suspect, as well as those who provided information and donated money to a reward hotline.

