thelocalne.ws
Column: Who wants to be a millionaire? In Massachusetts, maybe no one.
When I was a student at the University of Wisconsin, during the days of radical protest in the late ‘60s, I would occasionally see the slogan “Eat the rich” scrawled in bright red paint on campus walls. My first thought was that someone was cleverly playing off...
cohaitungchi.com
10 Chill Romantic Getaways in Massachusetts
From the scenic coastlines of the Cape to the panoramic hills of the Berkshires, Massachusetts’ romantic landscapes don’t disappoint. You are reading: Places to go in massachusetts for couples | 10 Chill Romantic Getaways in Massachusetts. The diversity of Massachusetts’ lands makes for an interesting mix of couples’...
Why 'yes' vote on Question 4 matters
Come Nov. 8, vote yes on Question 4 on your Massachusetts ballot. My own story shows why it’s important. I remember when I first drove a car in the United States. I was 21, driving without a license, and I got stuck in a snowbank. There I was, crying...
Nice Job, Massachusetts! We Top The List Of Most Energy-Efficient States
These days almost everyone is doing their part to save energy and hopefully by doing so, save money. Well, guess what, Berkshire County? So many of us here in the Bay State are doing so well at saving energy that Massachusetts is ranked #1 in a new study!. The awesome...
Here Are the Top 25 Small Cities in Massachusetts
I grew up in the Boston suburb of Tewksbury. It's about 25 minutes north of the city. When I was growing up, I never would have imagined living anywhere that was any distance from the big city. In fact, I even had dreams of living and working in New York.
20+ Safest Cities In Mass. Any From The Berkshires Make The List?
Here's a question for you, Berkshire County: Do you consider where you live "safe"? Do you feel reasonably safe on your block? Your street? Your neighborhood? If you don't, rest assured, you're not alone. Recently SafeWise, an online resource that provides tools and info to help people make their life...
Massachusetts launching new six-year STEM academies for young students
Massachusetts plans to launch between four to six so-called STEM Tech Career Academies, allowing students to earn both their high school diplomas and postsecondary credentials through free six-year programs at community colleges. Up to 2,000 students could be enrolled in the programs to earn associate degrees and industry credentials, the...
country1025.com
TOP Employers IN Massachusetts
As the holidays approach, a natural event in our lives occur. We evaluate the year that’s about to pass. How did we do? Was it a great year? Not so great? With the New Year about sixty days away, I found a list of the top employers in Massachusetts. For many, the new year could bring a positive change.
commonwealthmagazine.org
For safety and fairness, vote yes on Question 4
OPPONENTS OF DRIVER’S licenses for undocumented immigrants are hammering one message – fear. Yet, every day we all drive safely next to undocumented workers who legally travel to Massachusetts from neighboring states. Vermont, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New York have all passed laws giving their undocumented residents the ability to pass a driving test and earn a driver’s license.
manchesterinklink.com
Kamen: With $44M grant, NH will become the epicenter of a new industry ‘like none other created in our lifetime’
MANCHESTER, NH – When Dean Kamen gives you homework, you should probably get to it – especially when an emergent global industry hangs in the balance. Kamen, who is Executive Director and board chair of Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute/BioFabUSA was the featured speaker during Friday’s Build Back Manchester Community Celebration, acknowledging the game-changing $44 million investment in the city’s biomanufacturing future.
wgbh.org
Even if they lose, what is the role of the Republican party in Massachusetts?
Recent polling shows Republican candidates are likely to lose in Massachusetts' upcoming general election. So, what is the role of the GOP in the state and does the party have a future here?. Local political experts weighed in on Greater Boston. "A Massachusetts Republican is very, very different than a...
Cranberry bog tours now open in southeastern Massachusetts
ROCHESTER - If you've ever wanted to tour a cranberry bog, now's the time!For the next few weekends, you can take tours in southeastern Massachusetts to learn about the wet harvest.You'll see workers growing and picking the berries as they prepare to corral them and pump them into a truck.For more information on the tours, visit cranberries.org
Before you vote on Question 1, look at history
This November, Massachusetts voters need to look at history before casting their ballot on Question 1. This ballot question represents the seventh attempt to change the Massachusetts flat tax rate structure. History shows that Massachusetts voters want a flat tax and the Legislature cannot be trusted on how to spend the new tax dollars.
NECN
COVID Risk Rising in New England as US Prepares for Possible Winter Surge
The COVID-19 risk is rising across New England as national data appears to show the virus is digging in ahead of winter. This week's Massachusetts coronavirus case numbers actually saw a slight decrease from the previous week, and wastewater data is not showing any increase at this time. But the COVID risk levels assessed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have seen an uptick across the region in recent weeks.
NECN
This New Spot Has Some of the Boston Area's Best Thai Food (at Great Prices)
When it comes to Thai food in the Greater Boston area, it can be difficult to find a restaurant that disappoints. The vast majority serve up delicious dishes whether they’re full-service dining spots or little takeout places. But even though most offer above-average fare, there are still different levels...
This Massachusetts Street Named One of the Most Beautiful in The World
Residents and visitors alike know how amazing Massachusetts is. The beauty from Cape Cod to the Berkshires is unmatched and shows off the unique scenery our corner of the world has to offer. When we talk about Massachusetts, we talk about dream-like beaches on the Cape, the history and charm...
Here’s what is on the 2022 Massachusetts election ballot
These are the statewide and federal candidates and ballot questions before Massachusetts voters this fall. Massachusetts voters will have the opportunity to weigh in on several open, major statewide races this fall, including in elections for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, and auditor. Voters across the commonwealth are also tasked...
Wilmington Apple
Governor Charlie Baker Endorses Sal DeFranco For State Senate
HAVERHILL, MA — On Friday, Governor Charlie Baker announced his endorsement of former US Navy SEAL and State Senate candidate Sal DeFranco. “Sal’s experience as a Navy SEAL and entrepreneur gives him a unique perspective on the Commonwealth’s toughest challenges,” Baker said. “Sal is the commonsense candidate with a proven record of service. I cannot think of a better Senate candidate to represent the people and businesses within the Second Essex and Middlesex District.”
Is Massachusetts A Good State To Reside In…If You’re A Vampire?
I guess with Halloween rapidly approaching this is not too weird of a question to ask, is it? Whether it is or it isn't, the question remains: If you were a vampire, would Massachusetts be a good place to live?. Well, I guess I technically can't use the term "live"...
New Hampshire and Massachusetts Share Love for This Curse Word
It's not news that people curse. Curse words have become normal vocabulary that can be used in good, bad, or neutral situations. Heck, we can even be talking to ourselves and curse during that conversation. Yes, at a young age we learned swearing "is bad," but, it is really bad?
