Lucas County voters have two candidates to choose from to become their next county commissioner: one coming from state government and another hoping to make the leap from local township government. State Rep. Lisa Sobecki (D., Toledo) and Sylvania Township Trustee John Jennewine, a Republican, are both vying for the lone open seat on the board. The winner will join commissioners Pete Gerken and Tina Skeldon Wozniak, who are not up for re-election this cycle. The board serves as the county’s legal and managerial body, and the elected commissioners serve four-year terms. In May, Ms. Sobecki defeated incumbent commissioner Gary Byers in the Democratic primary. Mr. Jennewine ran unopposed in the Republican primary. Ms. Sobecki, 55, has served in the Ohio House since 2019 and said that one of the first things she wants to do if elected is to come up with a comprehensive plan to help the county find its “direction.”

LUCAS COUNTY, OH ・ 10 MINUTES AGO