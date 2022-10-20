Read full article on original website
Related
Buoyed by Latinos, DeSantis could become the first Republican candidate for governor to win Miami-Dade in 20 years
MIAMI — Florida Democrats are fretting over Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ popularity among Latinos, saying they are boosting his chances of becoming the first Republican governor in 20 years to win traditionally blue Miami-Dade County and therefore propelling his chances of a successful presidential run in 2024. Miami-Dade,...
New York governor's race takes sudden turn after Zeldin surge
New polls this week showed the race tightening — maybe to low single digits, uncomfortably close for Democrats after two decades of statewide dominance in New York.
Control of Congress: What's at play in the 2022 midterms?
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Democrats have held both chambers of Congress and the presidency for the last two years, but they may not have such consolidated power for much longer. Republicans are favored to win the House in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, bolstered by frustration over the economy and advantages in the redistricting process that takes place every 10 years. But Democrats are working to hold their ground, campaigning on maintaining access to abortion and other issues.
AOL Corp
'Bless his heart': Jeb Bush says Trump’s handling of documents a 'far cry' from his father's
Former GOP presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Jeb Bush appeared Thursday on Your World With Neil Cavuto and responded to former President Donald Trump’s accusation that Bush’s late father, former President George H.W. Bush, mishandled government documents after leaving office. Trump accused the 41st president of taking millions of documents to a former bowling alley and former Chinese restaurant.
Pro-Trump Rally Warns Lindsey Graham, Top Dems to Face Death by Year's End
A speaker at the "ReAwaken America" rally warned high profile politicians including Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer that the "Angel of Death is coming for them."
Soft-on-crime Dems ruining communities: GOP pledges to support police, public safety
Radical Democrats have made our communities less safe by slashing police budgets, ending cash bail, and allowing violent offenders back onto our streets.
The Blade
Rep. Sobecki, Trustee Jennewine seek Lucas County commissioners seat
Lucas County voters have two candidates to choose from to become their next county commissioner: one coming from state government and another hoping to make the leap from local township government. State Rep. Lisa Sobecki (D., Toledo) and Sylvania Township Trustee John Jennewine, a Republican, are both vying for the lone open seat on the board. The winner will join commissioners Pete Gerken and Tina Skeldon Wozniak, who are not up for re-election this cycle. The board serves as the county’s legal and managerial body, and the elected commissioners serve four-year terms. In May, Ms. Sobecki defeated incumbent commissioner Gary Byers in the Democratic primary. Mr. Jennewine ran unopposed in the Republican primary. Ms. Sobecki, 55, has served in the Ohio House since 2019 and said that one of the first things she wants to do if elected is to come up with a comprehensive plan to help the county find its “direction.”
Florida Phoenix
U.F.’s loudmouth leftists need to straighten up and fly right!
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Did you see those ungrateful commie brats at the University of Florida hollering and hissy fit-pitching at Emerson Hall just because our wise and benevolent governor chose U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Some State Without A Coastline, to become president of their school? The students, faculty, staff, and those nosy types who think they have a […] The post U.F.’s loudmouth leftists need to straighten up and fly right! appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Comments / 0