The Saginaw News

SVSU needs last-minute TD to avoid upset

Saginaw Valley State University survived a Saturday-night scare from 1-7 Wayne State, needing a touchdown with less than a minute remaining to earn the win. Derrick Hinton Jr. scored on a 9-yard run with 55 seconds remaining to give the Cardinals a 21-14 win at Wayne State, improving the SVSU record to 6-2.
UNIVERSITY CENTER, MI
FanSided

Michigan State football: Hanging on to Kedrick Reescano is priority No. 1

Earlier this month, 247Sports released its new Top247 rankings for the 2023 class, and Michigan State football commit Kedrick Reescano was one of the biggest risers. Reescano went from outside of the previous Top247 all the way up to No. 179 nationally. He has been one of the quickest risers in the entire class and he looks like a budding superstar. The four-star running back from New Caney, Texas, has been dominating competition during his senior year and it’s attracted more attention.
EAST LANSING, MI
MISportsNow

No. 5 Michigan Beats Lake Superior State in Hockey

SAULT STE. MARIE – The 5th-ranked Michigan Wolverines struck early and often on their way to defeating Lake Superior State 5-2 on Friday night. Adam Fantilli recorded a hat trick for the Wolverines, including two goals in the first period. Lake Superior State got goals from Jordan Venegoni and...
ANN ARBOR, MI
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Kelly Olynyk lists lakefront Michigan mansion for $3.5M

This freshly former Detroit Piston is selling his crib. The recently traded Kelly Olynyk has put his Oakland County, Michigan, abode on the market. News of this listing follows the 31-year-old’s September trade to the Utah Jazz. The Canadian-born NBA player’s single-family ranch is priced at $3.5 million. Ashley...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to insane 91-yard punt

In an era where college football teams are moving to high-powered and high-scoring offenses and coaches are going for it on fourth down more often than ever, it’s rare that a punter makes any sort of highlight reel. But Toledo Rockets punter Jonathon Batzke turned some heads with an absolute blast of a punt during Saturday afternoon’s game against the Buffalo Bulls.
TOLEDO, OH
WILX-TV

Michigan law forces retired teachers to stop coaching

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has a shortage of coaches at K-12 schools across the state. And ironically, a law meant to help schools deal with staff shortages is making things worse. Pat Murray was a Cross Country and Track and Field Coach at East Lansing High School. After...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Jason Carr: Enough with the Grosse Pointes already

Can we just stop with the whole Grosse Pointes nonsense?. First off, how the heck do you spell it/them? Gross Point? Grosse Pointe? Graus Poynt? I’m tired already. Ugh. In Miami there’s the city, Miami Beach and South Beach. That’s it. And Miami is a major metropolis! There’s no Miami Woods. There’s no Miami Farms.
GROSSE POINTE, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you also love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are great options for both a casual meal with friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
MICHIGAN STATE
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Troy, MI

People cannot keep working hard without some enjoyment. People need a reprieve, a bit of enjoyment, and perhaps a night out once in a while to dine in a relaxing atmosphere. Most people enjoy food options when eating out and Troy, Michigan has plenty of high-quality restaurants. High quality does not have to be pricey. High quality can also mean affordable and quality fresh food and produce.
TROY, MI
