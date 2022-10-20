ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BGR.com

Astronomers may have found new planets that are more habitable than Earth

Astronomers continue to find super-Earths throughout the universe. A group working on NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite recently discovered a few exciting planets orbiting within the star’s habitable zone. And now they say many of these habitable planets may be more friendly to life than Earth is. One...
Vice

Scientists Discover Unexplained Structures at Boundary to Interstellar Space

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered weird ripples and unexplained structures at the boundary between our solar system and the vast expanse of interstellar space beyond it, reports a new study. The results show that the border of the heliosphere,...
Interesting Engineering

Astronomers around the world weigh in on one of the most intense gamma-ray bursts ever

Earlier this month, on October 9th, one of the most intense gamma ray bursts hit the Earth. It was spotted by a number of space telescopes including Nasa’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope, and China’s High Energy Burst Searcher (HEBS) and Hard X-ray Modulation Telescope (Insight-HXMT), according to an article by the South China Morning Post (SCMP) published on Friday. The telescopes were scanning the skies for cosmic explosions and now their scientists are weighing in on the incredible discovery.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Video: NASA telescope takes 12-year time-lapse of ‘entire sky’

NASA has released a time-lapse video of space in all directions over 12 years. The Near-Earth Object Wide Field Infrared Survey Explorer has been taking photos in all directions since NASA repurposed the satellite in 2011. Since then, it has been taking images in every direction, which are later stitched together to create an “all-sky” map of celestial objects.
Washington Examiner

Astronomers just spotted the most powerful flash of light ever seen

Astronomers around the globe spotted the most powerful gamma ray burst in recorded history last week, NASA announced Thursday. A wave of X-rays and gamma rays passed through the solar system, setting off radiation detectors on NASA's Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope, the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory, and the Wind spacecraft on Sunday. The pulse was detected from the Sagitta constellation and likely occurred when a massive star collapsed on itself, creating a new black hole, astronomers said. The explosion, dubbed GRB221009A, is also believed to be one of the closest bursts to the Earth ever recorded, at 2.4 billion light years away.
TheDailyBeast

NASA Spots Brightest Explosion Ever Seen in Space

A group of telescopes around the world spotted the brightest explosion ever recorded in the universe. It also created a massive pulse of high-energy radiation known as a gamma ray burst (GRB) that hit the Earth on October 9—thereby alerting astronomers to the boom.The explosion, dubbed GRB 221009A, actually occurred 1.9 billion years ago and researchers believe that it’s the result of a massive star collapsing into a black hole. These events have been known to cause huge bursts of gamma radiation before. In fact, NASA also recently discovered a similar blast due to two stars colliding that traveled at...
Phys.org

NASA's Chandra finds galaxy cluster collision on a 'WHIM'

Astronomers taking inventory of the material in the local universe keep coming up short. A new result from NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory about a system of colliding galaxy clusters may help explain this shortfall. Although scientists know a great deal about the composition of the universe, there has been a...
scitechdaily.com

Hubble Space Telescope Spies a Cosmic Keyhole

NGC 1999, a reflection nebula in the constellation Orion is showcased in this peculiar portrait from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. Located approximately 1350 light-years from Earth, NGC 1999 lies near the Orion Nebula, which is the closest region of massive star formation to Earth. In fact, NGC 1999 itself is a relic of recent star formation — it is composed of detritus left over from the formation of a newborn star.
AFP

NASA kicked asteroid off course in test to save Earth

NASA on Tuesday celebrated exceeding expectations during a mission to deflect a distant asteroid, in a sci-fi like test of humanity's ability to stop an incoming cosmic object from devastating life on Earth. - Mass extinction - No known asteroid larger than 140 meters (460 feet) in size -- big enough to devastate a city -- has a significant chance to hit Earth for the next 100 years, according to NASA. But wait long enough, and it will happen.
The Independent

NASA’s Lucy spacecraft just passed Earth on its way to Mars and won’t be back for another two years

Astronomers and skywatchers are sharing their images and videos of Nasa’s Lucy spacecraft as it buzzed close by Earth on Sunday.The large school bus-sized Lucy spacecraft passed within 220 miles of Earth on Sunday morning, and was visible to viewers in Western Australia and the western US. Lucy’s flyby came on the one-year anniversary of its launch, the first high-speed close encounter of a planned 12-year mission to visit the Jupiter Trojan asteroids. Nasa encouraged people to share images of Lucy on social media using the hashtag #SpotTheSpacecraft, or images of themselves waving at the passing Lucy using the hashtag...
