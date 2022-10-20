Astronomers around the globe spotted the most powerful gamma ray burst in recorded history last week, NASA announced Thursday. A wave of X-rays and gamma rays passed through the solar system, setting off radiation detectors on NASA's Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope, the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory, and the Wind spacecraft on Sunday. The pulse was detected from the Sagitta constellation and likely occurred when a massive star collapsed on itself, creating a new black hole, astronomers said. The explosion, dubbed GRB221009A, is also believed to be one of the closest bursts to the Earth ever recorded, at 2.4 billion light years away.

8 DAYS AGO