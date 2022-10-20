FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Plenty has changed for the New England Patriots offense in the three weeks since Mac Jones took his most recent snap at quarterback. Two different players have had a chance to lead it. One of them, Brian Hoyer, joined Jones on the sideline following a concussion. And the other, rookie Bailey Zappe, has been one of the biggest surprises of the young season going 2-0 as the starter. Zappe’s success hasn’t created a legitimate controversy, with Jones possibly healthy enough to return against Chicago from the ankle injury he suffered in Week 3. But if Jones is back in the lineup, he will likely be leading a unit that will continue to employ some of the wrinkles that have made Zappe a success.

