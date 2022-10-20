Read full article on original website
Aaron Rodgers, Packers lose to Commanders, drop 3rd in a row
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers and the offense sputtered as the Green Bay Packers’ losing streak reached three with a 23-21 defeat at the Washington Commanders. It’s the team’s longest skid since 2018. Rodgers struggled to find a rhythm with his receivers. Green Bay also had a muffed punt by Armani Rodgers and a couple of penalties on Eric Stokes that proved costly. The Commanders won a second consecutive game. Taylor Heinicke completed 20 of 33 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns in his first start of the season for Washington.
Pats offense could look similar, even if QB Jones returns
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Plenty has changed for the New England Patriots offense in the three weeks since Mac Jones took his most recent snap at quarterback. Two different players have had a chance to lead it. One of them, Brian Hoyer, joined Jones on the sideline following a concussion. And the other, rookie Bailey Zappe, has been one of the biggest surprises of the young season going 2-0 as the starter. Zappe’s success hasn’t created a legitimate controversy, with Jones possibly healthy enough to return against Chicago from the ankle injury he suffered in Week 3. But if Jones is back in the lineup, he will likely be leading a unit that will continue to employ some of the wrinkles that have made Zappe a success.
Despite playing well enough to win, Browns find ways to lose
BALTIMORE (AP) — Playing on the road against the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland bolted to an early lead. The Browns bottled up versatile quarterback Lamar Jackson throughout the afternoon and had a very good chance to move in front during the closing minutes of the fourth quarter. And then, an offensive pass interference call on an apparent touchdown started a miserable chain of events that included a pivotal false start and a blocked 60-yard field goal attempt. The result: A gut-wrenching 23-20 loss on Sunday. The Browns (2-5) have dropped four straight, with three of those defeats coming by a total of seven points.
Hail to the who? Tanya Snyder drops Commanders for old name
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Under investigation and under scrutiny like never before, team owner Daniel Snyder was nowhere to be seen at the rally that preceded the Washington Commanders’ “homecoming” game, a 23-21 win over Green Bay. His wife Tanya instead greeted the sparse crowd of fans who showed up to meet players from the past as the renamed franchise celebrated 90 years since its founding. Maybe she forgot about the branding change that discarded the club’s offensive nickname, because at the conclusion of her remarks Sunday, she declared: “Hail to the Redskins! And let’s beat Green Bay.” And later, during the game, she was booed when shown on the stadium videoboard. Fans chanted, “Sell the team!”
Carolina Panthers trade Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers, pending physical exam
The Carolina Panthers have confirmed running-back Christian McCaffrey will be traded to the San Francisco 49ers, pending a physical exam, in exchange for a host of draft picks. According to NFL.com, the deal will see the Panthers receive a second, third and fourth-round pick in the 2023 draft, as well...
