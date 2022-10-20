Read full article on original website
Related
Netflix's 14 biggest TV shows of all time, including 'Stranger Things' and 'Dahmer'
Netflix's top original TV show hits of all time, based on viewing hours, include "Squid Game," "Bridgerton," and "Stranger Things."
House of the Dragon ending was foreshadowed in Viserys and young Rhaenyra scene from episode 1
House of the Dragon foreshadowed the finale’s climactic scene back in episode one.The HBO series’s first season drew to a close on Sunday (23 October), ending with a plot twist with repercussions that will ricochet through the episodes to come.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*In the hopes of recruiting allies and maintaining support from people who believe her to be the rightful heir to the throne, Rhaneyra (Emma D’Arcy) sends her son Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) to Storm’s End with his dragon Arrax.Rhaenyra urges him to act as a diplomat. When he arrives, however, something is amiss and he notices...
House of the Dragon: What is the song that Daemon sings in High Valyrian to new dragon Vermithor?
The season finale of House of the Dragon has finally arrived.HBO aired the 10th and final instalment of season one on Sunday (23 October), with fans already poring over every Easter egg and detail in the episode.Spoilers for episode 10 below!Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) arrives at Dragonstone to tell Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Daemon (Matt Smith) of King Viserys’s (Paddy Considine) death and the subsequent ascension of Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) to the throne. Deciding what they should do about the situation, Rhaneyra and Daemon speak about the options open to them, including war.Daemon points out that their side has...
‘Glorious Ashes’ Review: Compassionate Portrait of Three Vietnamese Women Never Quite Ignites
Three women living in a small village on the Mekong Delta struggle to contend with the men they’re bound up with in Glorious Ashes, a thoughtful if somewhat heavy-handed ensemble piece from Vietnamese writer-director Bui Thac Chuyen (Adrift). Premiering in competition at Tokyo, the film provides an intriguing look at a part of the world where the old ways, whether in farming, fishing or wives being completely subjected to their husbands’ every last whim, still dominate daily life. But the two-hour drama never quite rises above its earnest and weighty message, which makes it more of a thoughtful pedagogical item than...
‘Thank god Princess is OK’: Peter Andre reveals house was struck by lightning while daughter was inside
Peter Andre has revealed his home was struck by lightning overnight, which caused bricks to fall from the roof.The 49-year-old said the incident occured on Sunday (23 October), during a thunderstorm, and that he was thankful his daughter, Princess Andre, 15, was OK.“Our house just got struck by lightning,” Andre wrote on Instagram. “The loudest thing I’ve ever heard. Alarms going off. This is mad.“Thank god Princess is OK. Although [I] don’t know what was louder, her scream or the roof.”Andre posted a video of the aftermath, which showed a crack along his chimney and brick debris on the ground.The...
Los Angeles officials condemn demonstrators seen in photos showing support of Kanye West's antisemitic remarks
Los Angeles officials are condemning the display of banners from a freeway overpass this weekend by a group of demonstrators seen in bystander photos showing support for antisemitic comments recently made by rapper Kanye West, also known as Ye.
Comments / 0