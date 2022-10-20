Read full article on original website
Arlington's Green wins second title in as many years; Wayne holds off Auburn for team title
KEARNEY, Neb. - Keeli Green of Arlington sure is happy she decided to go out for cross country. Two years after starting the sport, the senior won her second Class C girls state championship. She overcame a good test from Lindee Henning of Ogallala to get the win with a time of 19:15.5. Green thanked her coach Michaela Curran and her teammate Hailey O'Daniel when recapping the race with NCN's Michael Shively.
Gonzalez, Fremont sweep Class A boys titles
KEARNEY, Neb. -- Fremont swept the team and individual titles in the Class A boys cross country championships Friday. Sophomore Juan Gonzalez edged Lincoln Southwest junior Max Myers by two seconds to win the individual crown. Gonzalez and his teammates ran away from the competition, scoring a comfortable win over runner-up Millard West.
Pioneers upset Bulldogs in season finale
NEBRASKA CITY-An epic River Country Rivalry game would take place at Pioneer Field on Friday night. Nebraska City and Auburn would square off in an end of season finale that would look much different for both teams. Auburn with only two losses on the year would be looking to solidify a high seed in the Class C1 playoffs. While Nebraska City with only on win on the season would look to end the year on a high note.
Raiders handle Knights, advance in playoffs
LAWRENCE, Neb. - Lawrence-Nelson is moving on after handling Lourdes Central Catholic Thursday night 62-16 in the qualifying round of the D2 Eight Man playoffs. The game was even at 16-16 in the first quarter, but the Raiders then clamped down defensively forcing a couple of Knight's turnovers. The Raiders...
Lexington places four in top 10 to win team crown, Norris' Boonstra wins Class B individual title
KEARNEY, Neb. -- Norris junior Riley Boonstra held off Lexington's Jayden Ureste to win the Class B boys cross country individual title, but it was Ureste's Minutemen that won the team crown Friday. Boonstra finished in 16:14, 15 seconds ahead of Ureste. Lexington's four lead runners all finished in the...
Huskers Roll to Sweep at Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - The third-ranked Nebraska volleyball team continued to roll with its sixth Big Ten sweep in a row - a 25-14, 25-16, 25-22 win at Illinois in front of a sold-out crowd of 4,152 at Huff Hall on Saturday night. The Huskers (18-1, 10-0 Big Ten) have swept...
3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Horse racing dates scheduled for 2023 season
LIINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Live horse racing dates are set for the upcoming season. The Nebraska Racing & Gaming Commission approved the dates during its meeting on Friday. Fonner Park in Grand Island will once again have the most live thoroughbred horse racing dates with a total of 37 days of scheduled racing. It will run from Feb. 10, 2023 through May 6, 2023.
Lincoln Southwest High School opens to evacuees
LINCOLN, Neb. -- With thousands needing a place to go following wildfires in southeast Nebraska, a capital city school has opened its doors. Lincoln Southwest High School was used as an evacuation center for the many forced from their homes due to wildfires. The American Red Cross and Salvation Army...
Grass fires in rural area south of Lincoln prompt evacuation
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Residents in a rural area south of Lincoln were ordered to evacuate their homes Sunday afternoon because of wind-driven grass fires in the area. Anyone living in an area between Cortland and Firth in southern Lancaster and northern Gage counties was urged to evacuate because of the fires.
Rural fires torch hundreds of acres across three SE Nebraska Counties
BEATRICE - It was a dangerous scenario in southeast Nebraska Sunday, with field fires raging out of control. Firefighters in Gage, Saline and Lancaster Counties spent much of Sunday afternoon fighting field fires that raged out-of-control, pushed by south winds gusting above 40-miles-per-hour. One of the fires that started in northern Gage County pushed into Lancaster and Saline Counties, prompting evacuations in Lancaster County, according to Gage County Emergency Management Coordinator Lisa Wiegand.
Sunday forecast: Record-breaking heat, damaging winds and severe thunderstorms possible for Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Sunday brings the potential for strong winds, very high fire danger, record-breaking heat and severe storms to the Omaha area. Winds of 40 to 50+ mph are possible Sunday afternoon, which could lead to tree limbs being blown down, as well as a few power outages. Any fires that spark at this time could rapidly spread and be extremely difficult to control.
This Nebraska Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska
What is your favourite comfort? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side, this article is for your, especially if you live in Nebraska. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
Emerson teen dies in a rollover accident in Mills County
(Mills Co) An Emerson teen died in a rollover accident in Mills County Friday afternoon. The Iowa State Patrol says the 17-year-old female was driving a 1998 Honda Civic eastbound on Noyes Avenue and lost control after traversing through the intersection with 290th Street. The Honda left the roadway to the left and rolled several times, coming to rest on its wheels in a field.
Latest Update from 3 News Now | October 21 | 10 PM
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Friday evening, October 21, 2022. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
Two injured after two-vehicle crash in south Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two people were injured after a two-vehicle crash near 27th Street and Highway 2 on Saturday. According to Lincoln Police, the two vehicles, a sedan and a motorcycle, were traveling west on Highway 2 when the two collided near 27th Street at 11:21 p.m. The motorcycle then lost control and crashed.
Iowa man receives year in prison for escape
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man from Des Moines, Iowa, was sentenced Friday for escaping a halfway house. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 44-year-old Joshua Charter, of Des Moines, Iowa, was sentenced in Omaha to 12 months’ incarceration for escape. Charter will have a three-year term of supervised release after his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
JBS and Tyson buy smartwatches to keep tabs on employees at work
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — JBS and Tyson, two of America’s largest meat companies, have invested in smartwatches for employees to wear while at work. These watches will be used by managers to monitor employee movements. Mentore, the company behind the technology, said using the app will improve productivity...
Council Bluffs man booked in Mills County burglary
(Glenwood) -- A Council Bluffs man is charged in connection with a Mills County burglary investigation. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 56-year-old Christopher Allen Vanderloo was arrested Wednesday morning on a warrant for 2nd degree criminal mischief and 3rd degree burglary. The arrest took place at the Pottawattamie County Jail at around 9 a.m.
